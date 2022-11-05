 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Subby was about to buy a Powerball ticket, but that was before he learned that the $1.9 billion prize is ackshually only worth $929.1 million. Hardly worth the effort   (cnn.com) divider line
55
    More: Obvious, Powerball, Lottery, Money, top prize, cash value, Investment, Time value of money, Interest  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2022 at 3:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 1:292,000,000 odds, buying a ticket isn't a bad investment for pure kicks.

Compares pretty favorably with other things you can do for $2, really.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And then there's the taxes...yeesh! Who can afford that?
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's like two months' rent now...
 
hughesrep
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Minus the half I'm going to give the wife for the divorce.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No matter how you feel about the lottery, at this point, it's worth $2 just for the chance to dream for a few hours.
I've certainly spent more and been less entertained.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: No matter how you feel about the lottery, at this point, it's worth $2 just for the chance to dream for a few hours.
I've certainly spent more and been less entertained.


Also, take an extra minute to peoplewatch the line to get tickets, that shhould be worth $2 in entertainment alone.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Depends if you take the 20 year annuity or lump sum. Take lump sum and you get less than half before taxes. Take the 20 years and you get the full amount broken into pieces to be taxed each year. I am not certain which is the best plan though I have read taking the annuity is a better idea. If you fark up or get conned you still get 19 years of payments instead of blowing the whole wad.

/ A fiduciary would be hired.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hughesrep: Minus the half I'm going to give the wife for the divorce.


"Honey, I won the lottery, pack your bags!", etc etc.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Something has never seemed right about the idea of winnings from a government-run lottery going directly back to the same government in the form of massive capital gains taxes...
 
special20
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's not forget the cost of changing your name, address and becoming unrelated to all those distant relatives and acquaintances that appear out of nowhere.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't care, it'd still be enough for me to ask Jimmy Page what he'd take for his music vault.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.


The thing is once your rich you have to drip with contempt for anyone not as rich as you. My poor family member's security issues are hardly my problem, they should simply work harder and hire their own security team.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Depends if you take the 20 year annuity or lump sum. Take lump sum and you get less than half before taxes. Take the 20 years and you get the full amount broken into pieces to be taxed each year. I am not certain which is the best plan though I have read taking the annuity is a better idea. If you fark up or get conned you still get 19 years of payments instead of blowing the whole wad.

/ A fiduciary would be hired.


The first question is: When do you think you will die? If you are over 50, the lump sum will be statistically better.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: No matter how you feel about the lottery, at this point, it's worth $2 just for the chance to dream for a few hours.
I've certainly spent more and been less entertained.


My dog dreams, and she's never had two bucks in her life.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lottery winnings aren't taxed in Canada.  But the pots also tend to be much smaller.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: CrazyCurt: Depends if you take the 20 year annuity or lump sum. Take lump sum and you get less than half before taxes. Take the 20 years and you get the full amount broken into pieces to be taxed each year. I am not certain which is the best plan though I have read taking the annuity is a better idea. If you fark up or get conned you still get 19 years of payments instead of blowing the whole wad.

/ A fiduciary would be hired.

The first question is: When do you think you will die? If you are over 50, the lump sum will be statistically better.


If someone hands me a billion dollars? I assume I would be dead in 10 minutes
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Private_Citizen: No matter how you feel about the lottery, at this point, it's worth $2 just for the chance to dream for a few hours.
I've certainly spent more and been less entertained.

My dog dreams, and she's never had two bucks in her life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Depends if you take the 20 year annuity or lump sum. Take lump sum and you get less than half before taxes. Take the 20 years and you get the full amount broken into pieces to be taxed each year. I am not certain which is the best plan though I have read taking the annuity is a better idea. If you fark up or get conned you still get 19 years of payments instead of blowing the whole wad.

/ A fiduciary would be hired.


Taxes won't go down. Take the lump sum and pay the tax once
 
special20
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: CrazyCurt: Depends if you take the 20 year annuity or lump sum. Take lump sum and you get less than half before taxes. Take the 20 years and you get the full amount broken into pieces to be taxed each year. I am not certain which is the best plan though I have read taking the annuity is a better idea. If you fark up or get conned you still get 19 years of payments instead of blowing the whole wad.

/ A fiduciary would be hired.

The first question is: When do you think you will die? If you are over 50, the lump sum will be statistically better.


Also, it is more immediate as to what all you can do for those you love.
I know a guy who won 400 million, and he just moved to a lakefront, bought all his kids a house, put college money into funds for grandkids, etc.

He's still got some short arms when the dinner check arrives though hahaa - but I really don't care what anyone else does with windfall money - cuz that's kind of dumb to think about.
 
Terlis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Depends if you take the 20 year annuity or lump sum. Take lump sum and you get less than half before taxes. Take the 20 years and you get the full amount broken into pieces to be taxed each year. I am not certain which is the best plan though I have read taking the annuity is a better idea. If you fark up or get conned you still get 19 years of payments instead of blowing the whole wad.

/ A fiduciary would be hired.


Time value of money.  After taxes, the lump sum is about $550M.  Even in a shiatty economy, you can make $10m a year in interest.  Good investment, $50M+ without having to touch the principal.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

special20: Let's not forget the cost of changing your name, address and becoming unrelated to all those distant relatives and acquaintances that appear out of nowhere.


Or you live in and buy the ticket in, a state that allows you to claim it anonymously.

/Yes mine is one.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.


Nope.  Nobody would know.

First call is to lawyers, second call is no accountants.

If anonymity wasn't allowed the process for a name change would be underway within a week.

I already have my island with extinct volcano picked out, and I know how much it costs to get laser beams to mount on sharks from aliexpress.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lottery - A sucker born every minute
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Depends if you take the 20 year annuity or lump sum. Take lump sum and you get less than half before taxes. Take the 20 years and you get the full amount broken into pieces to be taxed each year. I am not certain which is the best plan though I have read taking the annuity is a better idea. If you fark up or get conned you still get 19 years of payments instead of blowing the whole wad.

/ A fiduciary would be hired.


It's a 30-year annuity. And taking the annuity is probably best if you are someone concerned about your own self-control. As long as you didn't borrow heavily against the annuity, you'd have 30 years of financial safety no matter how stupid you got with money.

But I believe the annuity is funded by the lottery buying government bonds such that the combined principal and interest before taxes comes out to the advertised jackpot. The amount invested is the lump sum. So if you thought you had a better investment strategy than that quite safe method, you'd take the lump sum.

Also, there's no absolute guarantee that the state lottery won't try to weasel its way out of paying after, say, 10 years, instead hoping to use that money to prevent the state from going bankrupt (or whatever). Also no guarantee that the highest tax bracket won't go up, at the state and federal level.

So the annuity is a bit of a risk in terms of getting as much as you expect over time. The top federal tax bracket right now is 37%; I don't see how that doesn't rise over 30 years unless Republicans get solid control of the government, in which case I'd rather have the lump sum anyway so I can live somewhere with reasonable leadership.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would will take the winnings and atart a nonprofit. A $900 million endowment fund could conservatively earn $36 million that could make a significant difference in the lives of a sizable section of my area. My wife will be the Executive Director (just finished a stint doing that) and I will be the CFO (I am a CPA). We will each draw a reasonable salary and work on making the world (or our little corner of it) a better place. Also, if a nonprofit claims the winnings...NO TAXES!!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.


Don't tell people your rich, simple as that.  If you want to stay in the area you obviously not going to be buying a mansion and a jet.
All you need to do you enjoy your new wealth without people knowing your a multi millionaire from lotto is start a business, even just on paper.  That business can be anything you can think of that doesn't involve a normal 9 to 5, maybe it's an amazon store or even better a website that drop ships something.   In less than 2 hours you can start a store and link it to products and scrape a ton of reviews.  Let your friends know your doing this and actually do it (without selling anything)  over the year that store is going to be HOT and with the 90% markup your rich in no time at all.

Yup, that's the story, people are less likely to come begging if they think you earned it
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.


Wait. I need this then. No one likes me.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: ModernPrimitive01: I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.

Don't tell people your rich, simple as that.  If you want to stay in the area you obviously not going to be buying a mansion and a jet.
All you need to do you enjoy your new wealth without people knowing your a multi millionaire from lotto is start a business, even just on paper.  That business can be anything you can think of that doesn't involve a normal 9 to 5, maybe it's an amazon store or even better a website that drop ships something.   In less than 2 hours you can start a store and link it to products and scrape a ton of reviews.  Let your friends know your doing this and actually do it (without selling anything)  over the year that store is going to be HOT and with the 90% markup your rich in no time at all.

Yup, that's the story, people are less likely to come begging if they think you earned it



In a lot of states when you win, them announcing the winner is required. I know it's like that in my state. It shouldn't be that way but it is.
 
Terlis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: ctighe2353: ModernPrimitive01: I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.

Don't tell people your rich, simple as that.  If you want to stay in the area you obviously not going to be buying a mansion and a jet.
All you need to do you enjoy your new wealth without people knowing your a multi millionaire from lotto is start a business, even just on paper.  That business can be anything you can think of that doesn't involve a normal 9 to 5, maybe it's an amazon store or even better a website that drop ships something.   In less than 2 hours you can start a store and link it to products and scrape a ton of reviews.  Let your friends know your doing this and actually do it (without selling anything)  over the year that store is going to be HOT and with the 90% markup your rich in no time at all.

Yup, that's the story, people are less likely to come begging if they think you earned it


In a lot of states when you win, them announcing the winner is required. I know it's like that in my state. It shouldn't be that way but it is.


you can always create a trust and have the lawyer for the trust collect it. Someone in PA did that a few years ago.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I dunno subby, I'd take 10% of that.  I'm not a greedy man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The annuity is usually a smarter option than the lump sum.

However, given that I am not confident the Powerball, the lottery, the current banking system, current laws, or the United States of American itself will exist in a few years, I would take the lump sum.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No way I live 30 years with that much money. I'll be dead in an aerobatic "mishap" in 6 months. My body will be burnt to a crisp, embedded in the side of a mountain. The Fark thread will be eioc, though.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*epic
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: No way I live 30 years with that much money. I'll be dead in an aerobatic "mishap" in 6 months. My body will be burnt to a crisp, embedded in the side of a mountain. The Fark thread will be eioc, though.


^ This.

Though I would intend to leave some truly bizarre monuments behind as well...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My plan would be simple.

We all know the end of the world is coming in the form of some eco driven dystopian hellscape.

So I would by lots of empty pickle jars. A shovel. And then have a plan to make lots of pickled herring.

Why pickled herring you say? Because it gross. The neighbours won't come bugging me for $$ before the end times because of the smell. And afterwards I can survive handily on the pickled herring buried in the backyard.

That should be covered by the first million. The rest will be fancy ketchups (individually packaged) and super soft toilet paper (individually wrapped). There is a need for a lot of latex gloves as well but this is a family friendly website.

/There are levels of survival I am prepared to endure.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
someone did the math, and basically said that the current value of a ticket is about $1.50, if you assume you're taking the lump sum, pay taxes on it, etc:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/baldwin/2022/11/07/the-19-billion-powerball-jackpot-odds-taxes-value/

And they cost $2.  It's still worth it for the dream of getting out of a shiat job or whatever else, but it's not to the 'buy thousands of tickets as your odds are actually in your favor' point
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hughesrep: Minus the half I'm going to give the wife for the divorce.


You can get a hit man for less.  Or go completely cheap and cut her brake lines.

"I'm over at the lottery office. It's at the bottom of Dead Drop hill by Immoveable Wall.  Come over now.  That actor you like is hear and wants to meet you."
 
Daeva
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
lottery turned to pure shiat when they changed it from winners most weekend for some millions to a winner every 7 months for a billion.
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Terlis: ModernPrimitive01: ctighe2353: ModernPrimitive01: I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.

Don't tell people your rich, simple as that.  If you want to stay in the area you obviously not going to be buying a mansion and a jet.
All you need to do you enjoy your new wealth without people knowing your a multi millionaire from lotto is start a business, even just on paper.  That business can be anything you can think of that doesn't involve a normal 9 to 5, maybe it's an amazon store or even better a website that drop ships something.   In less than 2 hours you can start a store and link it to products and scrape a ton of reviews.  Let your friends know your doing this and actually do it (without selling anything)  over the year that store is going to be HOT and with the 90% markup your rich in no time at all.

Yup, that's the story, people are less likely to come begging if they think you earned it


In a lot of states when you win, them announcing the winner is required. I know it's like that in my state. It shouldn't be that way but it is.

you can always create a trust and have the lawyer for the trust collect it. Someone in PA did that a few years ago.


Some states may not allow even a trust.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daeva: lottery turned to pure shiat when they changed it from winners most weekend for some millions to a winner every 7 months for a billion.


I agree there should be more winners for less money but it seems like I read somewhere that once it gets over a certain amount, say like 500 million, people that don't usually buy lottery tickets will starting buying
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daeva: lottery turned to pure shiat when they changed it from winners most weekend for some millions to a winner every 7 months for a billion.


Most states still have their own lotteries like that.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.


Considering how expensive it is to flee countries, that cost is already baked in when you win this lottery, unless you are [deranged rant].

If you can't live off 100 million dollars, I don't know what to tell you. If my brother said "here is 2 or 5 million dollars in a 20 year trust, but you have to move". Bye! I'll live in your garage. I don't care, that's a gaurenteed 6 figure lifestyle never having to work. Unless you have 500 relatives from your clowncar vagina family, anyone you are paranoid about can be given a trust and live in gated communities, hidden away in rich people bunkers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Old Lucky Stiff LLC
Harry Freakstorm CEO
Assets: Proceeds of lottery winning.  In my case it would be a $2 winner.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That has always bothered me about the state lotteries.  They advertise a jackpot amount, and in the fine print too small to read, state "if you let us hold onto the money for you for the next 20 years and pay you some more every year".

That seems like false advertising.  Not sure a private lottery, if it was allowed to exist, could get away with it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It be nice to have a house set up to fill with cement when I die. Could that be done with only a few million 🤔
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Something has never seemed right about the idea of winnings from a government-run lottery going directly back to the same government in the form of massive capital gains taxes...


All the states make their money on the frontend selling the tickets. Uncle Sugar gets his on the backend and Uncle Sugar Always gets his.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: ctighe2353: ModernPrimitive01: I don't think people really understand what having 2 billion dollars would mean. Everyone you care about, and I mean EVERYONE would be at risk for kidnap/ransom schemes and would need 24 hour security. You'd need a house with a constant security presence. You'd need to move out of the area you live even if you love it. Your family would have to stop what they're doing and probably move with you. You'd upend families.

I'm not saying I wouldn't want to be rich. But super mega rich is a whole different thing.

Don't tell people your rich, simple as that.  If you want to stay in the area you obviously not going to be buying a mansion and a jet.
All you need to do you enjoy your new wealth without people knowing your a multi millionaire from lotto is start a business, even just on paper.  That business can be anything you can think of that doesn't involve a normal 9 to 5, maybe it's an amazon store or even better a website that drop ships something.   In less than 2 hours you can start a store and link it to products and scrape a ton of reviews.  Let your friends know your doing this and actually do it (without selling anything)  over the year that store is going to be HOT and with the 90% markup your rich in no time at all.

Yup, that's the story, people are less likely to come begging if they think you earned it


In a lot of states when you win, them announcing the winner is required. I know it's like that in my state. It shouldn't be that way but it is.


Not mine.  I guess your only option is to move to am areas where 500 mil is not a lot
 
robbrie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: Also, take an extra minute to peoplewatch the line to get tickets, that shhould be worth $2 in entertainment alone.


I just bought mine out of a state lottery vending machine....until today, I thought the machines sold only scratch offs....

obv, the machine tix auto pick the numbers...but frankly thats what most everyone wants.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Daeva: lottery turned to pure shiat when they changed it from winners most weekend for some millions to a winner every 7 months for a billion.

I agree there should be more winners for less money but it seems like I read somewhere that once it gets over a certain amount, say like 500 million, people that don't usually buy lottery tickets will starting buying


I'm one of those people.  I only start buying tickets when it gets over $500 million.  I figure if I'm going to ruin my life by winning, I might as well make enough to make it worthwhile
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.