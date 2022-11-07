 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Volkswagen Golf driver arrested for speeding at an impossibly high 280kph   (news.com.au) divider line
9
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2022 at 2:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How many Newtometers to a feet pound, where are we France? Also how many hogshead barrels of crude per nanometer?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My Mazdarati can beat that.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
280 kph ~= 173 mph
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Golf R Yahooglebing searches and sales increase worldwide
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I once got a BMW 735i up to 235 KPH on the A6 between Viernheim and Kaiserslautern. There's a section by Grunstadt where you come up over  a hill and have a straight view for a few miles. That car clocks in at about 1600 Kg, whereas the Golf R is about 1400 Kg. I remember changing lanes in the BMW at that speed and feeling the car as it crossed the pavement lines, even with the weight it had.   The BMW would go faster, I just didn't have the guts to keep it at that speed for more than a few minutes.  I couldn't imagine doing speed that in a smaller/lighter car.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It went off a cliff?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
carscoops.comView Full Size


Was it this Golf?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Initial D - Speedy Speed Boy
Youtube jPl_1RpBK_4
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Past 140mph you're just along for the ride. Anything happens you either can't react in time, or your reaction will be your undoing. I like speed, but I keep it under 120.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.