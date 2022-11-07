 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Meteor destroys California rancher's house, kills dog. Subby would go buy a Powerball ticket so quick   (abc7.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2022 at 1:35 PM



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I don't buy that tall tale.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, A Meteorite Did Not Burn Down This House
Youtube 8vmOngK18xg
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why some people should never gamble.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

enry: [YouTube video: No, A Meteorite Did Not Burn Down This House]


It was improbable, but was it infinitely improbable?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Joe USer: enry: [YouTube video: No, A Meteorite Did Not Burn Down This House]

It was improbable, but was it infinitely improbable?


A flaming bowl of petunias did it instead?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

null: Joe USer: enry: [YouTube video: No, A Meteorite Did Not Burn Down This House]

It was improbable, but was it infinitely improbable?

A flaming bowl of petunias did it instead?


We cannot rule that out.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was it the size of a chihuahua's head?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Twice in the same day?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

enry: [YouTube video: No, A Meteorite Did Not Burn Down This House]


If it did and they can find fragments of it, they could make some money.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No meteor has ever struck Earth. Fact.

However...

startpage.comView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Twice in the same day?


Localized entirely within your kitchen?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meth lab splodes, burns down house, kills dog...meteorite!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know what's next. Hope he has a shotgun.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: No meteor has ever struck Earth. Fact.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One way to be sure. Find the rock.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If your dog is so damn yappy that it's pissing off beings not even on earth enough to throw things at you, you have a problem.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Twice in the same day?


They fixed it after the first one, figuring there's no way it could happen again and.... Well...
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuffy: One way to be sure. Find the rock.


Okay. Now what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ugh guys, meteor is the street name of the meth I cook.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

null: Joe USer: enry: [YouTube video: No, A Meteorite Did Not Burn Down This House]

It was improbable, but was it infinitely improbable?

A flaming bowl of petunias did it instead?


Oh no, not again.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I don't get it.


Odds are stated at 1 in 4,000,000,000,000 against
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Basement Jaxx - Red Alert ( Official Video ) Remedy
Youtube SJyhZ-3Z8A8
Basement Jaxx - Red Alert ( Glastonbury 2000 Live ) - YouTube
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Meteorite, asteroid -- one of those two,"...

Asteroid- piece of rock orbiting the sun.
Meteor- thing shooting across the sky as it burns up in the Earth's atmosphere.
Meteorite- what you call what's left when it hits the ground.

What kind of cop doesn't know that?  I mean, that's cop training 101.
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: stuffy: One way to be sure. Find the rock.

Okay. Now what?

[Fark user image 394x750]


Do you have the original of that?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Space debris.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure if Marjorie Taylor Greene looks hard enough into this story she will conclude that George Soros and the Rothchilds were deliberately firing their Jewish Space Lasers at the California wilderness to start another raging wildfire in an attempt to force all Republicans to give up their God-given right to own a gas-guzzling pickup truck.
 
cranked
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: "Meteorite, asteroid, hemorrhoid -- one of those three,"...
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Buy a M.U.L.E., outfit it for crystite

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Space debris.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
comicbookmovie.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: stuffy: One way to be sure. Find the rock.

Okay. Now what?

[Fark user image image 394x750]


Where is the original of that pic?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As someone who has never watched Smallville until this last month here we go.
I was too old for the show when it was on, now finally watching it way too old. Ok some cool stuff but too much teen drama.  It is sad to see Allison Mack and how she turned out in real life.
The theme song sucks, a guy whining to be saved.  I get it, just not a good theme song.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did the dog buy a lottery ticket?
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ignorant people gonna ingorate.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

null: ElPrimitivo: stuffy: One way to be sure. Find the rock.

Okay. Now what?

[Fark user image image 394x750]

Where is the original of that pic?


You beat me to it.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: stuffy: One way to be sure. Find the rock.

Okay. Now what?

[Fark user image image 394x750]


We need to see the original.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

null: ElPrimitivo: stuffy: One way to be sure. Find the rock.

Okay. Now what?

[Fark user image image 394x750]

Where is the original of that pic?


Dammit
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No. Bullshiat. This dude's property is nowhere near where potential fallout could've occurred. I don't buy it.

Penn Valley is just north of that "80" label west of Tahoe on the map.

Based on observations, the meteor entered the atmosphere far to the NW and any fallout would've occurred in that area downrange. (blue arrow)

amsmeteors.orgView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: "Meteorite, asteroid -- one of those two,"...

Asteroid- piece of rock orbiting the sun.
Meteor- thing shooting across the sky as it burns up in the Earth's atmosphere.
Meteorite- what you call what's left when it hits the ground.

What kind of cop doesn't know that?  I mean, that's cop training 101.


Meteoroid.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Joe USer: null: Joe USer: enry: [YouTube video: No, A Meteorite Did Not Burn Down This House]

It was improbable, but was it infinitely improbable?

A flaming bowl of petunias did it instead?

We cannot rule that out.


You have to admit it's rather improbable.
 
