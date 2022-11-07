 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida woman out for bike ride gets video of escaped monkey   (tampabay.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, Primate, Capuchin monkey, Monkey, Tampa, Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Florida, Tufted Capuchin, group of handlers  
•       •       •

723 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for Mojo.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, when I "get video of my escaped monkey" there's usually a different call to the cops.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she spank it? This video sounds familiar.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is one thing you must be sure of
I can't take any more
Darling, don't you monkey with the monkey!
Hey-ey-ey-ey-ey
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When society collapses, all the animals will escape and the US will be over run with tigers and monkeys and all the insanely venomous snakes that people keep as pets.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from the 1970s
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a look at a Florida woman's escaped monkey once.

It was horrifying.

/but admittedly, it was well-groomed
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Did she spank it? This video sounds familiar.


If it was Florida Man, then yes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All efforts to capture the monkey were futile: At the end of the recording, the 6-pound, 30-year-old black-capped capuchin monkey, named Jack, darts into the bushes. Gone in an instant.

No, I can't just be a capuchin monkey.  I have to be a black-capped capuchin monkey.  It's always about color with these people.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a college girl really wants to buy a monkey, but she knows her dad will not send the money for such a pet. So she emails her dad and asks for money to buy a bicycle.

The money comes, and she buys the cute little monkey.
After about a week, she notices that clumps of hair are falling out of the little fellow. Unfortunately, she doesn't have the money to take the monkey to the vet, so she does internet searches for hours, but cannot find anything that might help.

Finally, in desperation, she emails her father, saying, "Help! All of the hair is falling out of my monkey! Please send money!"

And her father emails back, "Sell the goddamn bicycle!"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size


That's what you gave us for a screenshot? Jesus, don't even bother to post a pic if you can't get something better, the video will be good enough.
 
ZOXXO
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everybody's got something to hide.......
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: All efforts to capture the monkey were futile: At the end of the recording, the 6-pound, 30-year-old black-capped capuchin monkey, named Jack, darts into the bushes. Gone in an instant.

No, I can't just be a capuchin monkey.  I have to be a black-capped capuchin monkey.  It's always about color with these people.


they identified the monkey as wearing a hat, so what?

maybe it's his/her favorite hat?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fake.

Yeah, the monkey faked them all out.
 
docilej
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"A happy ending," she said.
Spank that monkey!!!!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a big error in the first paragraph.

"It was supposed to be a normal Sunday bike ride. Then came the monkey. "

It should be, "It was supposed to be a normal Sunday bike ride. 'Then came the monkey', she sighed."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Still better behaved than the average Floridian
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Tubes - The Monkey Time
Youtube xff_Uw7VGe0
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Recommend

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 300x168]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I watch MSNBC. They talk about the escaped monkeys all the time. Boring.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The minkey is now a businessman, collecting money from passersby while his blind human plays the accordian. You'll find him downtown, in front of the bank.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.