What's the sixth most valuable crop in the US? 'taint corn, it's dope
24
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought that was a little low.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm... taint corn
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Mmmmmm... taint corn


Take a bushel
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like a few pounds to take home to the wife.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/subby gets an update for the extra-deep Bloom County cut
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Makes sense. I smoke weed every day.
I rarely smoke corn.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Manure is still #1.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You'd think by now the country would've mellowed.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Third Man: [Fark user image 425x180]

/subby gets an update for the extra-deep Bloom County cut


First BC I ever saw, and it started a long journey of laughs. I even tell people I'm doin' dandy about 90% of the time, it just comes out. I've sent people this strip precisely to explain that affectation. :-)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Makes sense. I smoke weed every day.
I rarely smoke corn.


Boy, if you only knew what you were missing out on!!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
yeah, but does it have the juice?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Makes sense. I smoke weed every day.
I rarely smoke corn.


The Dead Milkmen - Smokin Banana Peels [Official Video]
Youtube MoO_hfhS4Qs
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Count yourself lucky if you don't need to go to a doctor to have a taint corn removed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It makes you wonder why Republicans were against improving the economy and criminalized people for the 80 years.
Doesn't it?
 
spleef420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Makes sense. I smoke weed every day.
I rarely smoke corn.


I smoked corn last weekend. Pretty tasty with a mix of peach, apple and alder wood.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: I would have thought that was a little low.


I think they're just counting legal cannabis.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
anyone curious why some many IRS agents were being hired?  Because of weed.

"The illegality of adult-use cannabis at the federal level affects cannabis farmers' ability to perform the most basic functions of a business, such as own bank accounts, obtain crop insurance, and get loans."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Mmmmmm... taint corn


Make sure you rub the cob a few times when harvesting. And any kernels you find in the mud-puddle nearby, just let 'em go man.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought it would be higher
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

optikeye: I would have thought that was a little low.


*pbpbpbpbpbpbpbpbpb*

Nah man, it's a little high.

*hhhhhhhhoooooooo*
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It makes you wonder why Republicans were against improving the economy and criminalized people for the 80 years.
Doesn't it?


Because hemp threatened to compete with cotton and tobacco and cut into the profits of those crops?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Third Man: [Fark user image 425x180]

/subby gets an update for the extra-deep Bloom County cut


I'm glad I'm not the only one to catch that reference.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fair enough, but corn is a more valuable crop.

"Only corn, soybeans, hay, wheat, and cotton bring in more money on a wholesale basis," the report reads."
 
