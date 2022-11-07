 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Declining birthrates are caused by young women drinking because women become alcoholics in 2 years unlike men who can drink for 20 years without problem, according to a man who is obviously pushing that 20-year rule   (news.sky.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So women aren't having sex because they're too busy drinking?  Or they're choosing alcoholism over having kids?  I don't even know what he's trying to get at here.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have thought it's because it's increasingly difficult and expensive to have kids.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't expect a fascist to say anything different.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now, Declining birth rates should be caused by looking out the window, or turning on CNN, and wondering "Do I really want to bring a child into *this*?"

And if that doesn't settle it, a quick glance at the wallet should really hammer the point home...
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: I would have thought it's because it's increasingly difficult and expensive to have kids.


I thought it was easier to get kids when you were drunk. Not on purpose perhaps.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And here it is sometimes necessary to say a little openly, some bitter things. If, for example, the situation remains such that, until the age of 25, girls, young women, drink the same amount as their peers, there will be no children," said Mr Kaczynski.

He added that the average man "to develop alcoholism has to drink excessively for 20 years" and "a woman only two".

"I am really a sincere supporter of women's equality, but I am not a supporter of women pretending to be men, and men pretending to be women, because this is something completely different," he said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: So women aren't having sex because they're too busy drinking?  Or they're choosing alcoholism over having kids?  I don't even know what he's trying to get at here.


Women are slutty prudes. Typical old man bullshiat to explain why they can;t get laid in their old age.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the women I know who had kids really young specifically had kids really young because of drinking.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was because a kid would ruin this look
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ with a depiction of drinker included
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


🎵 and a pitcher of mar-tini's 🎶
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to know where he got his "facts" from about alcoholism. My father was an alcoholic. My mother drank for years and when she was told to stop, she stopped with no withdrawal. She also walked away from cigarettes.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet ya he's an opus dei fanatical Catholic.  He sure sounds like one
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old men flapping their noise holes and giving opinions while having neither evidence nor education isn't a new phenomenon.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?! I thought having kids is what drove people to drink.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I would like to know where he got his "facts" from about alcoholism. My father was an alcoholic. My mother drank for years and when she was told to stop, she stopped with no withdrawal. She also walked away from cigarettes.


My husband did the same. He wanted to be a good example for our son. It's amazing how some people can just stop and never look back.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because it is expensive and people are broke and politically things look like shiat or the environment getting worse and not better and probably a host of other things people just don't want kids. We have 7 billion people in the world we could stand to have a few more and be ok. But the god of capitalism demands more customers every year forever.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In remarks which have sparked outrage and have been branded as "insulting" to women, Jaroslaw Kaczynski said he does not favour "very early motherhood" because a woman must mature before having children

This is actually a pretty progressive stance for the right-wing.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" unlike men who can drink for 20 years without problem, "

How about 40 years, rookie?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the right's policy prescriptions for increasing the birthrate there have failed, so it's off to hunt for more bullshiat instead of actually addressing the real reasons.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am really a sincere supporter of women's equality, but I am not a supporter of women pretending to be men, and men pretending to be women, because this is something completely different," he said.

He's a TERF. No surprise. People who say dumb shiat about women are almost always TERFs.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Right now, Declining birth rates should be caused by looking out the window, or turning on CNN, and wondering "Do I really want to bring a child into *this*?"

And if that doesn't settle it, a quick glance at the wallet should really hammer the point home...


None of us would be here if our mothers didn't get drunk at least once.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: In remarks which have sparked outrage and have been branded as "insulting" to women, Jaroslaw Kaczynski said he does not favour "very early motherhood" because a woman must mature before having children

This is actually a pretty progressive stance for the right-wing.


Notice that it's the one goalpost he didn't add an age to. Pregnant 10 year olds are icky to Conservatives, but 13 is probably just right.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I come from, alcohol is a major factor contributing to teen and young adult pregnancy...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


... and also a major contributing factor to abortions.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opposition politicians and other critics accused the 73-year-old, a lifelong bachelor, of being out of touch

Do they mean that in the modernized "touch grass, you kissless incel" way or the antiquated "he's definitely gay" way?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Where I come from, alcohol is a major factor contributing to teen and young adult pregnancy...

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 398x532]

... and also a major contributing factor to abortions.


Looks like Fox Newsroom
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jarod law also believes that homosexuals cannot be teachers. He's taking his political party to the extremes of right wing Catholicism and away from Westernized Europe.

"We are dealing with a direct attack on the family and children - the sexualization of children, that entire LGBT movement, gender. This is imported, but they today actually threaten our identity, our nation, its continuation and therefore the Polish state."
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Old men flapping their noise holes and giving opinions while having neither evidence nor education isn't a new phenomenon.


Well, considering he looks like a genetic hybrid between Jeff Sessions and Mike Pence...this seems like an apt observation.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This dude should stick to changing light bulbs!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Getting to the point you feel financially ready to have kids can push you past the point where you're physically comfortable with it.

Because that's the society we've built.

Don't like it?  Universal healthcare, universal childcare, and generous mat/pat leave can help. Or you can forget about domestically produced children and increase immigration.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: In remarks which have sparked outrage and have been branded as "insulting" to women, Jaroslaw Kaczynski said he does not favour "very early motherhood" because a woman must mature before having children

This is actually a pretty progressive stance for the right-wing.


And common f*cking sense to the rest of us.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: All of the right's policy prescriptions for increasing the birthrate there have failed, so it's off to hunt for more bullshiat instead of actually addressing the real reasons.


Kind of fascinating to watch outside right-wingers/natalists like Douthat tying themselves in knots trying to praise the policies of Orban or Duda (or Putin for that matter) for bringing birth rates back up to ~1.5 from 1.35 or so.   Folks, that's just reversion to the trend and it's still abysmal.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Floki: Jarod law also believes that homosexuals cannot be teachers. He's taking his political party to the extremes of right wing Catholicism and away from Westernized Europe.

"We are dealing with a direct attack on the family and children - the sexualization of children, that entire LGBT movement, gender. This is imported, but they today actually threaten our identity, our nation, its continuation and therefore the Polish state."


Yup. Opus dei.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: I wouldn't expect a fascist to say anything different.


you CAN beca fascist without being a misogynist.  they are not the same.

/just oppress everyone equally.
//Republican women are fascists
///Republican men are fascists and misogynists.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

guestguy: "And here it is sometimes necessary to say a little openly, some bitter things. If, for example, the situation remains such that, until the age of 25, girls, young women, drink the same amount as their peers, there will be no children," said Mr Kaczynski.

He added that the average man "to develop alcoholism has to drink excessively for 20 years" and "a woman only two".

"I am really a sincere supporter of women's equality, but I am not a supporter of women pretending to be men, and men pretending to be women, because this is something completely different," he said.

[Fark user image image 220x220]


he's saying that just because he's a transvestite, that does NOT mean he's transgender
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Right now, Declining birth rates should be caused by looking out the window, or turning on CNN, and wondering "Do I really want to bring a child into *this*?"

And if that doesn't settle it, a quick glance at the wallet should really hammer the point home...


I'm looking out the window right now. Nothing's going on.
You need to stop watching CNN.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What could it be? Overwhelming existential dread for the future of the species? No. How about the regressive AF political climate? No, not that either. Must be the potato vodak the ladies like to drink so much...
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh hey, a man blaming women for something. Must be a day that ends in y.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: "I am really a sincere supporter of women's equality, but I am not a supporter of women pretending to be men, and men pretending to be women, because this is something completely different," he said.

He's a TERF. No surprise. People who say dumb shiat about women are almost always TERFs.


I doubt he's a TERF.  Oh, I guarantee he can't stand trans folks, but considering his party's position on LGBT rights and abortion rights, I don't think he'd be much of a feminist of any kind let alone a radical one.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: "I am really a sincere supporter of women's equality, but I am not a supporter of women pretending to be men, and men pretending to be women, because this is something completely different," he said.

He's a TERF. No surprise. People who say dumb shiat about women are almost always TERFs.


I doubt he's a feminist
 
anfrind
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: In remarks which have sparked outrage and have been branded as "insulting" to women, Jaroslaw Kaczynski said he does not favour "very early motherhood" because a woman must mature before having children

This is actually a pretty progressive stance for the right-wing.


It probably means that he only uses condoms if she's underage.
 
vevolis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe males over the age of 15 should no longer form opinions about women. I feel like the world would heal.
 
anfrind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Ringshadow: "I am really a sincere supporter of women's equality, but I am not a supporter of women pretending to be men, and men pretending to be women, because this is something completely different," he said.

He's a TERF. No surprise. People who say dumb shiat about women are almost always TERFs.

I doubt he's a TERF.  Oh, I guarantee he can't stand trans folks, but considering his party's position on LGBT rights and abortion rights, I don't think he'd be much of a feminist of any kind let alone a radical one.


TERFs are not feminists.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Right now, Declining birth rates should be caused by looking out the window, or turning on CNN, and wondering "Do I really want to bring a child into *this*?"

And if that doesn't settle it, a quick glance at the wallet should really hammer the point home...


People of every generation have said this. If we actually abided by it as a whole, our species would die out.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see they, too, follow conservatives' first edict: blame women. Same shiat, different country.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

anfrind: RodneyToady: Ringshadow: "I am really a sincere supporter of women's equality, but I am not a supporter of women pretending to be men, and men pretending to be women, because this is something completely different," he said.

He's a TERF. No surprise. People who say dumb shiat about women are almost always TERFs.

I doubt he's a TERF.  Oh, I guarantee he can't stand trans folks, but considering his party's position on LGBT rights and abortion rights, I don't think he'd be much of a feminist of any kind let alone a radical one.

TERFs are not feminists.


trans-exclusionary radical feminist
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: So women aren't having sex because they're too busy drinking?  Or they're choosing alcoholism over having kids?  I don't even know what he's trying to get at here.


He's extemporizing, bullshiatting, because he's got nothing he wants to admit.

I have more than a few Polish friends. A lot of the ladies note that their choices in male companionship are not where they want to be financially and so they leave. They'll dated guys when they lived in Poland, got laid because it's fun, but marriage and kids? No. Even those who do get married don't want to have more than a kid, MAYBE two kids. Part of that is economic, local jobs mean having more kids is really out of reach for many. However this also isn't much of a change from what one of my friends who is now in her 40's - she was done after one kid as well. Part of that was because she didn't want to deal with another pregnancy, a personal choice. For many of her peers, they grew up poor, and nobody wanted to be poor again with a hardscrabble life.

A lot of the guys (those with better job prospects) have been leaving as well, due to better job prospects outside of Poland. They also don't want to marry many Polish women from home, whom they consider a pain in the -expletive- lazy. They prefer instead to date/marry working Dutch, Belgian, or other ladies. Most you'll see is two kids because they want to have fun with their kids and travel.

The guys who stayed in Poland did start dating a lot of Ukrainian women for a while. Again personal preference. Even those guys rarely want more than one kid. Polish jobs being what they were, affording one kid was/is difficult enough.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Somaticasual: Right now, Declining birth rates should be caused by looking out the window, or turning on CNN, and wondering "Do I really want to bring a child into *this*?"

And if that doesn't settle it, a quick glance at the wallet should really hammer the point home...

I'm looking out the window right now. Nothing's going on.
You need to stop watching CNN.


That's why you should watch Fox. You can look out the window and see the mobs of trangendered BLM illegals streaming across the border to shoot all the jobs.
 
englaja
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In my experience, drinking *causes* kids.

Which causes drinking.

Vicious circle.
 
Dryad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: anfrind: RodneyToady: Ringshadow: "I am really a sincere supporter of women's equality, but I am not a supporter of women pretending to be men, and men pretending to be women, because this is something completely different," he said.

He's a TERF. No surprise. People who say dumb shiat about women are almost always TERFs.

I doubt he's a TERF.  Oh, I guarantee he can't stand trans folks, but considering his party's position on LGBT rights and abortion rights, I don't think he'd be much of a feminist of any kind let alone a radical one.

TERFs are not feminists.

trans-exclusionary radical feminist


They can call themselves that, just like the DPRK calls themselves democratic.
A pretty large contingent of people calling themselves feminists today spend their time attacking actual feminists.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Somaticasual: Right now, Declining birth rates should be caused by looking out the window, or turning on CNN, and wondering "Do I really want to bring a child into *this*?"

And if that doesn't settle it, a quick glance at the wallet should really hammer the point home...

People of every generation have said this. If we actually abided by it as a whole, our species would die out.


The difference is the amount of choices. The people who have a higher education, especially if they grew up poor, do not want to be poor again. Being poor S-U-C-K-S and they know it first hand. They'd rather have one kid, or even no kids, than be poor again.

Men and women have a choice in modern society. They have, in civilized countries, access to birth control and (if all else fails) abortion. You have high birth rates in countries where people have a lower education and less options. That's why the GQP are working so hard to outlaw abortion and birth control.
 
