(Zillow)   Maybe don't include the Google Streetview next time, although it does explain why the home is unoccupied
53
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's take out a wall the do nothing else.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't see the st. view so I did it myself.
Good find.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's an interesting Street View.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Let's take out a wall the do nothing else.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]


Hey now, they put that shutter there too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
streetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a fireplace, but decided that was silly.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why building codes exist and why permits should be required

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: We had a fireplace, but decided that was silly.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]


given the police presence, I'm wondering what (or who) is in that fireplace.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious as to what the dishwasher was if they took that but left the decent looking oven/microwave combo.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [streetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com image 408x240]


what does the police car say? serving our cus our community? looks like they backpedaled customers?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Corpus Christi is cheap.  What's the problem with the town?  Does it smell funny?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I was a kid at the time, prolly 9 or 10, mom & dad were shopping for a house & i liked to go with them because i thought it was fun.

We were touring a house one day, walked around upstairs, walked around in the basement, did the full tour, like you do. It looked pretty nice & dad liked t he price, but by the time we got back to the front room the whole street outside was filled with police cars, there was a crowd of police officers gathering in the front yard next door, and a SWAT team kicking in the neighbors back door.
We stood there and watched the drama as they pulled the guy out in his underwear & his ol lady bawling and screaming and cussing. It was just like on TV.
IIRC we did not end up buying that house.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: GardenWeasel: We had a fireplace, but decided that was silly.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

given the police presence, I'm wondering what (or who) is in that fireplace.


But no chimney? Wtf?
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [streetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com image 408x240]


I betcha the neighbors threw a party when who ever was living there left. House is being sold by the bank.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: brainlordmesomorph: GardenWeasel: We had a fireplace, but decided that was silly.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

given the police presence, I'm wondering what (or who) is in that fireplace.

But no chimney? Wtf?


It's southern Texas, it was probably a radiator or something.  Is that a thermostat on the wall?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<chuckle> looks like they removed the warrant roundup from the slideshow...
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: GardenWeasel: We had a fireplace, but decided that was silly.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

given the police presence, I'm wondering what (or who) is in that fireplace.


*Was* in that fireplace.
 
joeskunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
link for the streetview they removed https://www.google.com/maps/place/1221+Annapolis+Dr,+Corpus+Christi,+­T­X+7­84­0­4/[nospam-﹫-backwards]7­2­*7­5­76752,-97.4039206,3a,75y,304.71h,90t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s4lPOaWcvCZH2p9uquauvNw!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m5!3m4!1s0x86685fa4ebc1f27d:0x68e659ec4d70feaa!8m2!3d27.7577659!4d-97.4040668

(evidently the realtor is a farker)
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house will probably cost you double the list price to professionally fix all the janky DIY work on this house. For every insane thing you can see in the pictures there are probably 2-3 stupid things covered up by walls or cabinets...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remaxnov.blob.core.windows.netView Full Size


Realtor Bro says this house needs three things:

1. Restore the floors
2. Tear out the loft for an open concept ceiling, which may involve no roof at all
3. Up the curb appeal with some colorful mulch and local, hardy plant life.


Gimme the comps.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do those plastic bins come with the place or are they extra?
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Artist: NewportBarGuy: [streetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com image 408x240]

I betcha the neighbors threw a party when who ever was living there left. House is being sold by the bank.


I looked up the property.  They didn't leave, she died earlier in the year.  The husband died in 2015.  Children apparently didn't get or couldn't keep the house.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joeskunk: link for the streetview they removed https://www.google.com/maps/place/1221+Annapolis+Dr,+Corpus+Christi,+TX+78404/[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x12]72[* image 7x12]7576752,-97.4039206,3a,75y,304.71h,90t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s4lPOaWcvCZH2p9uquauvNw!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m5!3m4!1s0x86685fa4ebc1f27d:0x68e659ec4d70feaa!8m2!3d27.7577659!4d-97.4040668

(evidently the realtor is a farker)


I'd be pissed to if everyone on Fark requested a tour via the link on the website.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: brainlordmesomorph: GardenWeasel: We had a fireplace, but decided that was silly.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

given the police presence, I'm wondering what (or who) is in that fireplace.

But no chimney? Wtf?


I am guessing it was a hot water radiator (house built in 1945) the grouted areas on the tile being where the pipes came up.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've fixed up houses that were way worse than this. Don't see anything you couldn't do yourself while living there. Price makes it worth doing. Take it easy on yourself and do it all in about a year. Could be terrific.

Big question is the neighborhood's future.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bah. Looks to me like four cops asking the well-into-middle-age woman on the porch some polite questions. Might have been a wellness check for all we can gather from the Street View.

I agree the house is overdue for some maintenance, but even just on Fark we've seen homes in far worse shape. It's selling cheap because the bank wants to be rid of it ASAP and get at least part of the money back that it lost on the bum mortgage.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder who got custody of the cat? Marine Corp flag in the tree. Where is he or she? Pumpkin on the sidewalk near the porch. Cops had their weapons holstered...so many farking questions.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This is why building codes exist and why permits should be required

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]


?  There is a pole for the ceiling fan that you can see.  They sell those to lower fans when the ceilings are way too high.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: GardenWeasel: This is why building codes exist and why permits should be required

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

?  There is a pole for the ceiling fan that you can see.  They sell those to lower fans when the ceilings are way too high.


I figured it was the stairs
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

God's Hobo Penis: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: GardenWeasel: This is why building codes exist and why permits should be required

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

?  There is a pole for the ceiling fan that you can see.  They sell those to lower fans when the ceilings are way too high.

I figured it was the stairs


It was built in 1945, the stairs were probably up to code then.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Street View...pan to the right to "Overview", then scroll down a bit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

God's Hobo Penis: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: GardenWeasel: This is why building codes exist and why permits should be required

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

?  There is a pole for the ceiling fan that you can see.  They sell those to lower fans when the ceilings are way too high.

I figured it was the stairs


From that angle they looked to be about 18" wide, so yeah that would be my guess too.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farknozzle: The house will probably cost you double the list price to professionally fix all the janky DIY work on this house. For every insane thing you can see in the pictures there are probably 2-3 stupid things covered up by walls or cabinets...


OR a flipper buys it, covers everything with the same color, poorly installed vinyl floor, white washes the walls and tosses in the cheapest home depot stainless steel appliances and doubles their $ leaving and the janky DIY stuff for another person to fix.

ANY home is going to have some poorly done homeowner crap, as long as it's not electrical or plumbing your fine.

I pulled a carpet out of a livingroom in my 1st home.  The entire subfloor was painted to look like a marble floor, someone spent a LOT of time on it.  Also under the carpet was a spider web of speaker and cable wires going to every corner of the house.   Turns out at some point the house was rented to a large amount of college kids.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chewd: CSB: I was a kid at the time, prolly 9 or 10, mom & dad were shopping for a house & i liked to go with them because i thought it was fun.

We were touring a house one day, walked around upstairs, walked around in the basement, did the full tour, like you do. It looked pretty nice & dad liked t he price, but by the time we got back to the front room the whole street outside was filled with police cars, there was a crowd of police officers gathering in the front yard next door, and a SWAT team kicking in the neighbors back door.
We stood there and watched the drama as they pulled the guy out in his underwear & his ol lady bawling and screaming and cussing. It was just like on TV.
IIRC we did not end up buying that house.


When I lived in Dorchester, my roomie & I joked we didn't need a TV.  We could just watch outside the window for our very own live COPS episode.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: God's Hobo Penis: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: GardenWeasel: This is why building codes exist and why permits should be required

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

?  There is a pole for the ceiling fan that you can see.  They sell those to lower fans when the ceilings are way too high.

I figured it was the stairs

From that angle they looked to be about 18" wide, so yeah that would be my guess too.


I meant the stairs, and loft. Not sure those were original.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

joeskunk: link for the streetview they removed https://www.google.com/maps/place/1221+Annapolis+Dr,+Corpus+Christi,+TX+78404/[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x12]72[* image 7x12]7576752,-97.4039206,3a,75y,304.71h,90t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s4lPOaWcvCZH2p9uquauvNw!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m5!3m4!1s0x86685fa4ebc1f27d:0x68e659ec4d70feaa!8m2!3d27.7577659!4d-97.4040668

(evidently the realtor is a farker)


It's still there, you just have to scroll down on the right
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: chewd: CSB: I was a kid at the time, prolly 9 or 10, mom & dad were shopping for a house & i liked to go with them because i thought it was fun.

We were touring a house one day, walked around upstairs, walked around in the basement, did the full tour, like you do. It looked pretty nice & dad liked t he price, but by the time we got back to the front room the whole street outside was filled with police cars, there was a crowd of police officers gathering in the front yard next door, and a SWAT team kicking in the neighbors back door.
We stood there and watched the drama as they pulled the guy out in his underwear & his ol lady bawling and screaming and cussing. It was just like on TV.
IIRC we did not end up buying that house.

When I lived in Dorchester, my roomie & I joked we didn't need a TV.  We could just watch outside the window for our very own live COPS episode.


I thought it was awesome... mom & dad were less enthusiastic.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Bah. Looks to me like four cops asking the well-into-middle-age woman on the porch some polite questions. Might have been a wellness check for all we can gather from the Street View.

I agree the house is overdue for some maintenance, but even just on Fark we've seen homes in far worse shape. It's selling cheap because the bank wants to be rid of it ASAP and get at least part of the money back that it lost on the bum mortgage.


"Middle age" is 40s and 50s. She's clearly very elderly.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Do those plastic bins come with the place or are they extra?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 524x348]


Usually they would stay with the house. Why would you take them with you?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farknozzle: The house will probably cost you double the list price to professionally fix all the janky DIY work on this house. For every insane thing you can see in the pictures there are probably 2-3 stupid things covered up by walls or cabinets...


Yeah but you'd still be in Texas.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

deniable_increlidibity: NewportBarGuy: [streetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com image 408x240]

what does the police car say? serving our cus our community? looks like they backpedaled customers?


Serving our community. Badly stitched streetview pic.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

joeskunk: link for the streetview they removed https://www.google.com/maps/place/1221+Annapolis+Dr,+Corpus+Christi,+TX+78404/727576752,-97.4039206,3a,75y,304.71h,90t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s4lPOaWcvCZH2p9uquauvNw!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m5!3m4!1s0x86685fa4ebc1f27d:0x68e659ec4d70feaa!8m2!3d27.7577659!4d-97.4040668

(evidently the realtor is a farker)


It's still there, you just have to scroll down a bit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: RandomInternetComment: brainlordmesomorph: GardenWeasel: We had a fireplace, but decided that was silly.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

given the police presence, I'm wondering what (or who) is in that fireplace.

But no chimney? Wtf?

I am guessing it was a hot water radiator (house built in 1945) the grouted areas on the tile being where the pipes came up.


There's a mantle piece "shadow" on the wallpaper.  It may have been a radiator, but it was made to look like a fireplace.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

deniable_increlidibity: NewportBarGuy: [streetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com image 408x240]

what does the police car say? serving our cus our community? looks like they backpedaled customers?


Graphical distortion of the camera stills as the camera drove by.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think this is the first time I got green lit.  I am slightly embarrassed by my sense of pride.
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scobee1210: I think this is the first time I got green lit.  I am slightly embarrassed by my sense of pride.


That goes away eventually, then comes the shame.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flab: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: RandomInternetComment: brainlordmesomorph: GardenWeasel: We had a fireplace, but decided that was silly.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

given the police presence, I'm wondering what (or who) is in that fireplace.

But no chimney? Wtf?

I am guessing it was a hot water radiator (house built in 1945) the grouted areas on the tile being where the pipes came up.

There's a mantle piece "shadow" on the wallpaper.  It may have been a radiator, but it was made to look like a fireplace.


Yep. Something like this:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: RandomInternetComment: brainlordmesomorph: GardenWeasel: We had a fireplace, but decided that was silly.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

given the police presence, I'm wondering what (or who) is in that fireplace.

But no chimney? Wtf?

I am guessing it was a hot water radiator (house built in 1945) the grouted areas on the tile being where the pipes came up.


It's Texas, most houses built in that era would have had gas heat, along the lines of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.