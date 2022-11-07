 Skip to content
(Guardian)   I'm selling blood and semen... not mixed together   (theguardian.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for the superhero gay porno, "Sore: Blood and Semen".
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Smell that? Smells like more medical debt that can be collected.

Selling blood makes you tired, which means you can work less, which means you skip a payment here, skip a meal there.

It's a perfect storm.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At this point
If you stand on the floor of the deepest point in the grand canyon,
and look just around the rim,
You can almost see the high water mark the American Dream reached before it receeded....
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ONE JOB????
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So I have to mix it myself?

Fark that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The doctor asked for a blood, semen and stool sample so I just handed him my underwear.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I sell plasma.  It sucks.  Started in college, stopped when I started working, covid hit and I got laid off, started it up again, haven't stopped.  Extra income is helpful.

I'm actually doing about the same as precovid, paycheck wise, but, y'know....greed.  I mean, sorry, inflation.

$150/week.  I probably spend 3 hours there total a week.  Sometimes 2.  I hate doing it, but for 3 hours a week I make about the same as someone working part time 15 hours a week, and having worked 2 jobs for a number of years that's gonna be a hard no from me on doing it again.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You can almost see the high water mark the American Dream reached before it receeded....


The American Dream was always largely a myth.  For the vast majority of the country's history, anyone female and/or non-white was excluded, either by law or by custom.  The myth was great for keeping the masses working hard because if you worked just hard enough, you could become a fabulous success.  And all the while, your station in life (lower class, middle, or upper) was largely determined by which class you were born into.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I sell plasma.  It sucks.  Started in college, stopped when I started working, covid hit and I got laid off, started it up again, haven't stopped.  Extra income is helpful.

I'm actually doing about the same as precovid, paycheck wise, but, y'know....greed.  I mean, sorry, inflation.

$150/week.  I probably spend 3 hours there total a week.  Sometimes 2.  I hate doing it, but for 3 hours a week I make about the same as someone working part time 15 hours a week, and having worked 2 jobs for a number of years that's gonna be a hard no from me on doing it again.


I did it back in the early 2000s for gas money because I was dating a girl in Ohio. Back then it was only like 40 bucks per session. Thought about doing it again recently, but the closest place to me is like 60-70 miles away.

Oddly enough, right down the street from where that young lady currently lives. (she's still my best friend to this day, some-goddamn-how)
 
blasterz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fun fact: 100% of my clothing expenditures in the past 12 months has been with an Amazon card I got for doing a coding assessment during my job hunt, free logo wear from my new job, or T-shirts received from Red Cross blood drives. Next month is a free stocking cap from the Red Cross, and with three more platelet donations for 2022 I get a fleece vest.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
kwirlkarphys
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
its a good thing our political discourse is heavily involved in solving the issue of economic disparity.  right?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those poor tweeps.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems like quality stuff.

ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I sell plasma.  It sucks.  Started in college, stopped when I started working, covid hit and I got laid off, started it up again, haven't stopped.  Extra income is helpful.

I'm actually doing about the same as precovid, paycheck wise, but, y'know....greed.  I mean, sorry, inflation.

$150/week.  I probably spend 3 hours there total a week.  Sometimes 2.  I hate doing it, but for 3 hours a week I make about the same as someone working part time 15 hours a week, and having worked 2 jobs for a number of years that's gonna be a hard no from me on doing it again.


Could you give up the traditional jobs and just sell plasma 4 or 5 times a week? Seems like that's where the money is.

/s
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't sell blood but I give it a lot, since I have a rare blood type. Well "give" isn't exactly right, I usually get a $10 gift certificate and sometimes even a t-shirt.

I don't think I could perform if I tried to give semen.

Doctor: "Have you ever had your semen examined?"
Dan Fielding: "By a professional?"

-Night Court (pretty risque show for the time)
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blasterz: Fun fact: 100% of my clothing expenditures in the past 12 months has been with an Amazon card I got for doing a coding assessment during my job hunt, free logo wear from my new job, or T-shirts received from Red Cross blood drives. Next month is a free stocking cap from the Red Cross, and with three more platelet donations for 2022 I get a fleece vest.


Jeez and I thought Marlboro Miles was insidious.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So glad we're placating wealthy people with the "Don't need a higher minimum wage, single-payer healthcare, affordable/taxpayer-funded college, etc.; instead more tax cuts and subsidies to the wealthy" legislation that has passed for the last 40 years, they wouldn't be able to run their businesses if we had European style laws that... still makes wealthy people but they have to pay their employees properly too.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't believe this crap. People aren't suffering because of inflation. They're suffering because they have to go to another state to vote early or have an abortion.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That article reads like Republican fanfic.

#VoteBlueIn22
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
tedious supposed lifestyle articles: please stop saying 'side hustle'.  rarely are people brimming with restless energy and engaged in persuing extra money for fun, they're far more often working themselves to exhaustion, to the detriment of family time, self-care and quality of life in general, from dire necessity.
and quit it with 'stay-cation' too. stop trying to normalize our increasing serfdom.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Somaticasual: You can almost see the high water mark the American Dream reached before it receeded....

The American Dream was always largely a myth.  For the vast majority of the country's history, anyone female and/or non-white was excluded, either by law or by custom.  The myth was great for keeping the masses working hard because if you worked just hard enough, you could become a fabulous success.  And all the while, your station in life (lower class, middle, or upper) was largely determined by which class you were born into.


I think a large part of it being determined by what class you were born into is because that's what's familiar with and expected to be.
I grew up low middle if not poor yet every one of my siblings and myself are a solid mid to upper middle class.  We all strive to do better than we had and to not be like our parents who were full of hate and anger at each other.
Our kids are going even higher because we told them they can be or do anything as opposed to my parents who never spoke to us about careers.
My daughter got into a tier 1 school for amazing grades, extracurricular activities and SAT scores.  She's going for neuroscience/bio with the (current) goal of working on brain diseases and disorders like dementia and Parkinsons.
She chose this because we told her she can do anything if she worked at it, my dad told me to take the fireman's test and that was that.  I would never have dreamed of such a job as that's what other people do and not who "we" were.
Most people tend to live in the same area they grew up and choose jobs they have been exposed to.  If your dad's a fireman, it's familiar and interesting you take the test... to better your situation it means you have to do more and get away from what the others you know are currently doing which usually involves doing well in school and being labeled a nerd... I'm proud of my nerds.
 
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's so weird how the economy was devised to serve mankind, now its on its head where mankind is a commodity in service to the economy. farking batshiat.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
when Mrs. Swimo and I were young we both worked 2 and 3 jobs here and there. had to. made barely any money, had bills to pay, want to start a life. Ringo Starr once said "gotta pay your dues if you wanna sing the blues". and he was right.

---something is very wrong. i saw a tiny 50 cent Mario figure at Wal-Mart today for $5.95. damn world is going straight to crazy town.
 
Alebak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You've got the system pushing people to the breaking point for so long that it becomes accepted background noise, I'm not gonna say people get used to it because you can see the signs of shiat breaking down almost everywhere, but it does essentially become expected.

The problem is that it's basically the same thing as ignoring warning lights on your car because you can't see anything immediately wrong and it'll be expensive to fix whatever the deal is. The longer it goes on the worse it'll get and the harder fixing anything will be.

"What do you mean you got people breaking down from stress and multiple jobs to the point where they get mental illnesses and can't really function how they used to? That's just people not wanting to work anymore cuz of them pandemic checks, not an indicator of serious societal problems!"
 
crackizzle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I sell plasma.  It sucks.  Started in college, stopped when I started working, covid hit and I got laid off, started it up again, haven't stopped.  Extra income is helpful.

I'm actually doing about the same as precovid, paycheck wise, but, y'know....greed.  I mean, sorry, inflation.

$150/week.  I probably spend 3 hours there total a week.  Sometimes 2.  I hate doing it, but for 3 hours a week I make about the same as someone working part time 15 hours a week, and having worked 2 jobs for a number of years that's gonna be a hard no from me on doing it again.


Yup. I'm literally about to have to be street begging this month though. Unfortunately I contracted Covid at work, so, I've got mandatory 5 days off unpaid and cannot donate plasma for 30 days. Losing my $700/week check+$600 of plasma this month has me turbo farked. So, either I'm about to homeless with kids in the Ohio winter, or panhandling is gonna pay off.

I at least got 2 days of food off of it this weekend. So, that's something.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A few years ago my wife and I both sold plasma frequently to help make ends meet.  If I were in better health I'd probably do it again, my wife fainted shortly after her last donation and we both agreed she's done.

/She was holding a very sharp knife when she went down like a sack of potatoes, I was standing next to her and fortunately managed to support her fall while simultaneously supporting her hand that was holding the knife.  Could have been a very bad situation.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
