(United Nations)   UN Secretary-General declares we're on a highway to hell because we are have too many polluting deeds done dirt cheap   (un.org) divider line
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I kind of hate that it's refreshing when someone speaks to humanity as if we're generally adults.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian:

A generally fatal mistake.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing this is the thread where we'll blame a) the businesses that sell us the quality of life we enjoy, 2) the politicians who would be quickly voted out of office is they took away the quality of life we enjoy (we saw how pissed people got when they even suggested it happen for a brief period with the pandemic lockdown), and iii) the billionaires, who currently at a count of about 3300, are far too few to be having a significant impact unless all of them were detonating nukes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And I'm going do-ow-owwwn.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: iii) the billionaires, who currently at a count of about 3300, are far too few to be having a significant impact unless all of them were detonating nukes.


this is false.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It took really big balls to say that.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
in very early elementary school we were taught to avoid products that are one use one shot before garbage. ever since then i've seen all sorts of products on the market that fall under this description. if people wise up and stop buying things like mops that require replacement throw away pads and just use a old school mop instead, in time the lack of sales would make Swiffers leave the store shelves. there is a lot of product you can be aware of not using. it's up to you, mister mister. Michael Jackson once said "I'm gonna start with the man in the mirror". He also began a song with "Your butt is mine". so grab your butt in the mirror and reduce use. thank you.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

replacementcool: Colonel_Angus: iii) the billionaires, who currently at a count of about 3300, are far too few to be having a significant impact unless all of them were detonating nukes.

this is false.


Let's do the math, shall we?

In environmental circles, Roman Abramovich is known as the world's worst individual GHG emitter, at 8465 times the global average.  Horrifying, isn't it?  But when you compare that to the total emissions of 8 billion people, he accounts for .000001058 of that total.

Now, just for the sake of argument, let's assume that all 3300 billionaires are just as bad as Abramovich (they're not -- Abramovich is worse than Gates, Bezos, and Musk combined).  So based on that assumption, 8465 * 3300 is a whopping 27,934,500.  Holy sh*t, that's horrible!  3300 people are emitting the same as almost 28 million average people!

But divide 28 million into 8 billion and you get .003491812.

They're a statistical insignificance.  If every single billionaire dropped dead today, the drop in emissions would be so small, it wouldn't even be detectable.
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I don't know what the hell you're talking about, but I agree. Foghat rocks."
 
