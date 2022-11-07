 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Woman attempting to save birds by A: Donating to Audubon society? B: Urging cat owners to keep them inside? or C: Wandering around London wearing only body paint?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
32
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fooled her.  Birds don't exist.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the "birds for birds" movement?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"only body paint"  ?

she is plainly wearing a bikini bottom.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking for the knot hole
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd feed that for tuppence.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsufan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It beats throwing soup at paintings
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel cheated
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No [giggity] tag?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She's trying to" save" four of the most ubiquitous species in London. She's a goofball.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm going to go protest for birds right after I let these cats out the house
 
usahole
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cats kill 2.4 billionbirds every year in North America
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you're going to use the tease of nudity for attention, you should be more attractive than this woman is.

Also, if you're going to use the tease of nudity for attention, you should do so understanding everything else is going to be ignored, nobody will take you seriously.

Unless you're Gwen Jacobs.  She did it right, but that's because the exposed skin was the actual point.
 
Merltech
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wouldn't a woman do that for saving the beavers?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population.

If only there were a high profile celebrity you could try and co-opt for the cause.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population.

If only there were a high profile celebrity you could try and co-opt for the cause.


I do t know if Michael Keaton would fly out to London on short notice though.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oldernell: Fooled her.  Birds don't exist.


They did before the government killed them off and replaced them with surveillance drones. She's just a little late.
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If you're going to use the tease of nudity for attention, you should be more attractive than this woman is.

Also, if you're going to use the tease of nudity for attention, you should do so understanding everything else is going to be ignored, nobody will take you seriously.

Unless you're Gwen Jacobs.  She did it right, but that's because the exposed skin was the actual point.


Meh
Beauty is subjective.
Nudity is measurable.

Nudity always moves the needle one way, subject to rapid reversal upon observation to be sure.

But it always moves the needle at least initially.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

usahole: Cats kill 2.4 billionbirds every year in North America


I hope they get a lot of pigeons and seagulls.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Save The Boobies.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You've certainly got my attention.

gifs.ninjaView Full Size


We should exchange numbers and get together sometime. We can exchange notes, and I can toss some mashed potatoes onto your artwork if we hit it off.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whoa! I was expecting British Hot, but damn girl!
 
groppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well more helpful than pissing off people by damaging cultural treasures.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

usahole: Cats kill 2.4 billionbirds every year in North America


According to the Audubon Societys' unconfirmed 'meta-analysis' assertions. And that would still be far less than habitat loss, big windows, night lighting in urban centers, plummeting insect populatios thanks to 'pest'-i-cides, and drying lakes/rivers/reservoirs that eliminate migrating waterfowl.

But humans and media always ignore the real problems, especially if solving them involves even the remotest inconvenience.
 
rfenster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This would mean buildings would need bricks with holes that can become nesting environments for four declining UK species: swifts, house sparrows, house martins and starlings.

Only two of those bands are from the UK.
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She's a game bird, wot?

/Nudge, nudge
//Wink, wink
///Say no more
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

usahole: Cats kill 2.4 billionbirds every year in North America


[citation needed]
 
DRTFA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

1funguy: Nudity always moves the needle one way, subject to rapid reversal upon observation to be sure.

But it always moves the needle at least initially.


My needle didn't move at all, IYKWIMAITYD
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She's walking around naked, because people are too self-centered to understand anything that doesn't come with an ad.  What do I win?
Here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that big enough? Probably not flashy enough.  That's just a real bird, not a talking cartoon one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, that's better.  Now you understand.  This bird loss  must be averted, or the entire  birdwatching eco-tourism sector will be put out of business!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

