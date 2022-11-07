 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 257 of WW3: Putin signs law allowing Moscow to conscript citizens convicted of serious offenses, potentially bolstering the nation's military. So, an evil Dirty Dozen? What's different? It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: News, Ukraine, Electric power transmission, Russia, Ballistic missile, Infrastructure, Dnieper River, Ukrainian language, Russian occupation  
•       •       •

55 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The numbers suggest to me that most Russian troop casualties are probably APC/APV related. Are the Ukrainians hiatting the replacement troop convoys with artillery?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I figured they already did that.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Internet is out and posting from mobile. Let's see how this goes.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 29 to November 4.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're going to need more than 12, I think.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They're going to need more than 12, I think.


The Filthy Five Hundred?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, the Russians are hoping to flood Ukraine with criminals who surrender?

I suppose it frees up some space, but isn't that going to cut down on their prison industry? Or are they figuring that they'll have enough draft dodgers to make up for it?
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a decrepit draftee for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Brilliant strategy, handing guns and ammo to violent men with a history of problems with authority figures.

Can't see that going horribly wrong, nosireebob.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Welcome to news from a month ago?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like the new numbers format, Harlee.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Demonstrators are to be sent straight to the Ukrainian Front.

/ I'm having flashbacks of Col. Klink barely getting out of being sent to the Eastern Front.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Update from Ukraine | Finally long range Missile will be supplied to Ukrainian Army
Youtube v1m9uPp8Xrw

Yesterdays daily Denys for any who missed it
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.