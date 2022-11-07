 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Tomorrow on Fark: "That is not who I am"   (nypost.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
UK President Eli Capilouto also sent a message to the university community saying there will be a full investigation.

Huh.  Capilouto has held several admin positions at my current workplace, UAB.  He never had to deal with this kind of stuff back then, I'll bet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's set for life. MAGA tour here I come.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She isn't a blonde, either.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah but it's Kentucky.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rosing even kicked and bit a police officer, leading to her assault to an officer charge

That's the charge that will stick.
I bet she's not a racist either because she has many black boyfriends.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yet more proof.

"Beauty is only skin deep, but ugly goes clean to the bone."  ~  R.A. Heinlein
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 425x239]


I agree, Fox is a caravan of disease.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She isn't a blonde, either.


I know her dress is pretty short in the front, but I didn't see a good enough angle to verify that...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She was just upset the Black girl didn't recognize her bestie and was only using that word in the colloquial sense.

/S
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnryan51: She's set for life. MAGA tour here I come.


She'll be running for office in 2024
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnryan51: She's set for life. MAGA tour here I come.


Has there been a more persecuted white girl in the history of ever?  Maybe she can hook up with Kyle Rittenhouse, they're perfect for each other.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's give a warm Newsmax welcome to our new college affairs correspondent

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Charlie Kirk last seen frantically booking a plane ticket to Kentucky, masturbating furiously...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: She was just upset the Black girl didn't recognize her bestie and was only using that word in the colloquial

Colonial sense.

/S
FIFY, Subby.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Wow, I haven't thought about Tomi Lahren for years, is she still being paid to be a horrible person somewhere?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She isn't a blonde, either.


But,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Wow, I haven't thought about Tomi Lahren for years, is she still being paid to be a horrible person somewhere?


She got married recently and is no longer allowed to talk
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She seems nice.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isn't this typical? Our youth are being canceled on Chinese ticktacks for exercising their right to free speech, just as Brandon and the radical left want.

She'd be welcomed with open arms into our great nation's booming construction and contracting industry, if only she weren't a woman.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd say the student worker at the front desk would have been well within their rights to fark the racist's face up. But, Kentucky.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SVC_conservative: nmrsnr: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Wow, I haven't thought about Tomi Lahren for years, is she still being paid to be a horrible person somewhere?

She got married recently and is no longer allowed to talk


Her uterus in now incorporated in Delaware and owned by the Federalist Society.
 
groppet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tomorrow she will be on Tucker about how she is the victim and suing the girl and the person filming it
 
