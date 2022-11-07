 Skip to content
(BBC)   Everybody loves a good comeback story. Difficulty: Influenza
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would just like to take a moment to thank all the people with sub-100 IQ's and their "online research"

You guys did it. You accomplished your goal. Congratulations!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strangely enough, the pharmacy where I work (and our other location in town) are going gangbusters on covid & flu shots. My location is appointment only, which has been 60-70 per day (the majority being covid plus flu). The other place does walk-ins, so it's a 45 minute wait, but they've almost reached their goal for the whole flu season.

Way more than I expected for Montana.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Influenza: Don't call it a comeback, I've been here for years.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

A *GREAT* COME BACK STORY - parks and recs deleted scene
Youtube qQseDjVp10I
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although the flu mostly spreads through noses and mouths, scientists have recently concluded the greatest risk comes from assholes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flu vaccines are free, you morons.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son brought home influenza A from school 2 weeks ago.  Pretty much the entire school got it.  Then I got it of course.  I've been dealing with the after affects for over a week.

I usually get vaccinated around this time.  This year I got sick before getting vaccinated.  Oops.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Flu vaccines are free, you morons.


I'm sure all the people who discovered anti-vaccine rhetoric for total apolitical reasons during covid are going to be logically consistent with how they've gotten a flu shot every year.
 
The_Shade_Richard_Swift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got vaccinated last week.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'S jUsT lIkE tHe CoViD!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flu is for chimneys, you stupid libs.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignoring all the political rhetoric around vaccines, there is apparently a huge misconception that getting a flu shot protects you from covid and vice versa. And that is fueling a good chunk of confusion because people suck at remembering which one they actually got.
 
Best in this World
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been suffering from the flu since Thursday morning, fever finally broke last night. This sh*t sucks. I wasn't able to find time to get the shot because I quit my job to stay home and be my dad's full-time caregiver. I did insist on him getting the shot at his most recent doctor appointment but they wouldn't give it to me too since it wasn't my visit.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Ignoring all the political rhetoric around vaccines, there is apparently a huge misconception that getting a flu shot protects you from covid and vice versa. And that is fueling a good chunk of confusion because people suck at remembering which one they actually got.


They could actually call their doctor, pharmacy where they were most likely to have gotten it, insurer, or check their online medical records where applicable. But that would take five more minutes, and they can't be bothered with that, they need to retweet the latest fake story about something AOC said!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's deep in TFA somewhere, but colds and flu are supposed to have a "good" year this year as covid restrictions ease and people gather in crowds once again.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my flu shot/COVID booster the same day sometime mid-September. I was a little achy the next say, but nothing unmanageable.
My hygienist's daughter is a local pharmacist and she said they have been overwhelmed with vaccinations. At least people around here are doing their part (mostly because they are older than dirt). Rest of the country is filled with morons.
 
oldfool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What if all the anti-VAX people all really just afraid of needles but are too ashamed to admit it
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Maybe it's deep in TFA somewhere, but colds and flu are supposed to have a "good" year this year as covid restrictions ease and people gather in crowds once again.


Yep. It's not like the viruses change their behavior.

I had really hoped, back during the lockdown, that we'd pick up the masking habit culturally. We'd see how we stopped the cold and flu and learn to avoid them, minimize their risk.

Nope.
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Flu vaccines are free, you morons.


Yeah, CVS is buying them and giving them away for free.
 
Best in this World
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Maybe it's deep in TFA somewhere, but colds and flu are supposed to have a "good" year this year as covid restrictions ease and people gather in crowds once again.


Yup, I live in IL and we are already a full point ahead of where we were with flu in 2019-2020, the last season before COVID restrictions and masks became things. Source

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My son brought home influenza A from school 2 weeks ago.  Pretty much the entire school got it.  Then I got it of course.  I've been dealing with the after affects for over a week.

I usually get vaccinated around this time.  This year I got sick before getting vaccinated.  Oops.


recently went to try to get the monkeypox vaccine and the nurse talked me out of it.

I told her I got the covid and flu vaccine at the end of September month ago, then my whole family got covid for all of October. She said it was the shots that made us sick. Not sure how myself getting vaccines made my son get covid (who didn't have any shots).

Seriously was a weird experience and still debating reporting it. Just kept harping on and on about side effects as if they all had a 100% chance of happening and downplaying the protected from MP part. Just kept repeating this is for smallpox and they are similar strands.

never thought I would meet an anti-vax nurse in charge of administering vaccines, but apparently, they exist. Gonna try a site that is not the Norcross Health Center in GA.

/still have a slight cough from covid three weeks ago.
 
Fourstring
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I paid 60 bucks for it at Walgreens yesterday (but I still got the gd shot). Sounds like I should have gone there.

/kicked my ass
//double up with Covid booster
///3
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CSB: A couple weeks ago i went in for my covid booster, and figured i may as well get the flu shot while i was there.
As I was leaving, I asked the pharmacist if i owed them any money...
"Nope, its all covered by your insurance!"
"But, you dont have my insurance info, you never asked for it"
"Woops! Have a nice day!"
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I had really hoped, back during the lockdown, that we'd pick up the masking habit culturally. We'd see how we stopped the cold and flu and learn to avoid them, minimize their risk.

Nope.


Yet there are still glimmers of hope. I see a lot more landscaping people wearing masks, especially while mowing or blowing debris around. It seems some people see some benefit to them.
 
sxacho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My son got the flu shot about a month ago. Unfortunately, the poor guy has been sick since wednesday, when he woke up with a 103.6 fever. I hate it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Flu vaccines are free, you morons.


This is America. "FREE*".
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Maybe it's deep in TFA somewhere, but colds and flu are supposed to have a "good" year this year as covid restrictions ease and people gather in crowds once again.


That's why I'm still wearing a mask at work (retail pharmacy) and have been since this shiat started.  I had covid once before there were shots, which sucked.  Flu is doing pretty well getting around, and RSV is hiatting.

I kind of have a feeling we'll see something like plagues of the past, where everyone goes "yay, it's over!" followed by a massive wave of infections.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: The flu is for chimneys, you stupid libs.


I thought the flew was for birds and airplanes.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: NM Volunteer: Flu vaccines are free, you morons.

This is America. "FREE*".


*Free with Medicare, Medicaid, or contracted insurance company.  The full retail price has doubled in the last 2-3 years. I think it's around $62 for a standard flu shot and $100 for the age 65+ version.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the universal* flu shots, although it will be next year or the year after before they complete testing.

*vaccines that produce antibodies against conserved parts of the flu viruses.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldfool: What if all the anti-VAX people all really just afraid of needles but are too ashamed to admit it


There's a nasal flu vaccine.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Rapmaster2000: My son brought home influenza A from school 2 weeks ago.  Pretty much the entire school got it.  Then I got it of course.  I've been dealing with the after affects for over a week.

I usually get vaccinated around this time.  This year I got sick before getting vaccinated.  Oops.

recently went to try to get the monkeypox vaccine and the nurse talked me out of it.

I told her I got the covid and flu vaccine at the end of September month ago, then my whole family got covid for all of October. She said it was the shots that made us sick. Not sure how myself getting vaccines made my son get covid (who didn't have any shots).

Seriously was a weird experience and still debating reporting it. Just kept harping on and on about side effects as if they all had a 100% chance of happening and downplaying the protected from MP part. Just kept repeating this is for smallpox and they are similar strands.

never thought I would meet an anti-vax nurse in charge of administering vaccines, but apparently, they exist. Gonna try a site that is not the Norcross Health Center in GA.

/still have a slight cough from covid three weeks ago.


If the nurse walks in the room and she's wearing a red hat...RUN!
 
