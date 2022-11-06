 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you happen to see the underage girl who killed her rapist and then fled custody, feel free to report her.... Or not   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Criminal law, Pieper Lewis, Rape, English-language films, Sexual intercourse, Iowa teenager, deferred judgment, Plea  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know Iowa is farked up but how is it you're sentenced to probation and locked up at the same time?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What would happen if she showed up at the Canadian border and asked for asylum?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God I wish she just sucked it up and did that time. The punishment for this is going to make it so much worse.

Of course, in a better country/world... the Governor would just commute the sentence and F*CKING FREE HER!

But, I digress.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DON.MAC: What would happen if she showed up at the Canadian border and asked for asylum?


It would be an interesting case. It is possible on a case by case basis to seek asylum based on the unaccompanied minor clause, it's iffy based on the criminal conviction clause.

I hope she's finding a new identity somewhere nice.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imma feel free to abet her
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most f*cked up part is she has to pay the dude's family $150,000.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a proud graduate of the Ray Lewis School of Crime Observation.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Imma feel free to abet her


Imma aid her too, if given the opportunity.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lewis was 15 years old when she killed a man she said had raped her multiple times...and in September an Iowa judge ordered Lewis to pay $150,000 to his family in restitution, as required by Iowa law.

WTF, Iowa?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: The most f*cked up part is she has to pay the dude's family $150,000.


That money was raised in something like 24 hours.

A lot of other people are paying that, she's not - thankfully.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: jaylectricity: The most f*cked up part is she has to pay the dude's family $150,000.

That money was raised in something like 24 hours.

A lot of other people are paying that, she's not - thankfully.


It's not about who paid it, it's about who it's paid to, and why.

Get murdered in defense by the child you've been raping over and over? Family gets crapped on for raising you, not a prize.

For reference, a Servicemember killed in action only nets 400K to mom and pop, at most.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand the ankle monitor.
If you can just take it off and leave it at home when you flee, what's its purpose?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: I am a proud graduate of the Ray Lewis School of Crime Observation.


And a member of the Surveillance Division of the Ray Rice Domestic Violence Sector for the NFL.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't see shiat, and neither did you."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I know Iowa is farked up but how is it you're sentenced to probation and locked up at the same time?


FTFA:

The program aims to "provide a safe and holistic approach to supervision that seeks to educate, support and advocate for all women to transform their lives," the website says.

So they can convert them to evangelicalism
 
Best in this World
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hearing all sorts of people on Twitter are saying that she's in Antarctica...wait, no, now it's the moon...huh, here's more people saying she is holed up in Hogwarts. I sincerely hope this helps, Iowa!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: The most f*cked up part is she has to pay the dude's family $150,000.


Because that's something 15 year old runaway teens have laying around.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I know Iowa is farked up but how is it you're sentenced to probation and locked up at the same time?


Let the probation begin!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Lewis was 15 years old when she killed a man she said had raped her multiple times...and in September an Iowa judge ordered Lewis to pay $150,000 to his family in restitution, as required by Iowa law.

WTF, Iowa?


I'm sure there's a passage in the Bible that will justify it.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: I don't understand the ankle monitor.
If you can just take it off and leave it at home when you flee, what's its purpose?


I've had to cut one off a coworker at a hospital. Inside there was 2 copper loops. From what I understand if the loops are severed its supposed to alert the the courts service provider instantly.

Also had to help the nurse wrap the cast after since they were short staffed.

I quit that job soon after.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: jaylectricity: The most f*cked up part is she has to pay the dude's family $150,000.

That money was raised in something like 24 hours.

A lot of other people are paying that, she's not - thankfully.


IIRC, they raised enough that she could afford to take out a couple more rapists, if she were so inclined.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: "I didn't see shiat, and neither did you."


Fark turning her in, ain't like she's gonna show up in Cali but if she did I'd be fine with helping her out however I could.  I'd call her crime a good start - more rapey MFers need to be introduced to involuntary orifice creation programs
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a farked up mess of a situation right there.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: I don't understand the ankle monitor.
If you can just take it off and leave it at home when you flee, what's its purpose?


Same thing as bail jumping.

More charges for later. And most likely some laws about government forcing you to wear something that cannot be taken off in an emergency is probably bad.

Like, imagine if you get a body injury and it swells, and you have a steel and kevlar strap around your foot when you break your leg. Bye bye foot.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: I don't understand the ankle monitor.
If you can just take it off and leave it at home when you flee, what's its purpose?


Do you even accessorize, Bro?
 
jayphat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: I know Iowa is farked up but how is it you're sentenced to probation and locked up at the same time?


She was homeless and a runaway, so it's basically a halfway house she was staying at.

That said, she should NEVER have been sentenced to anything other than intense therapy.
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: That's a farked up mess of a situation right there.


Our legal system lets down teenage runaways in general.

She was literally being pimped-out and plied with mind-altering substances to facilitate it.  She should have only seen the inside of a courtroom from the witness-box at the trial of her pimp.
 
LL316
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wish there was a way to send her money to help her evade capture.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Like, imagine if you get a body injury and it swells, and you have a steel and kevlar strap around your foot when you break your leg. Bye bye foot.


Pretty much the situation I was in. Guy shattered his ankle on a job site. Easter weekend and the court was closed so had to get to the hospital and had them call anyone and everyone to see if we could cut it off.

Luckily contractor so had allllll the snips and tools to cut it.

Also for the article fark Iowa. Way to really push someone further into farked up trauma.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

educated: jaylectricity: The most f*cked up part is she has to pay the dude's family $150,000.

That money was raised in something like 24 hours.

A lot of other people are paying that, she's not - thankfully.


Imagine living in such a f*cked up country that you have to crowdsource medical bills and civil judgements. Un-f*cking-believable
 
LL316
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TWX: Weaver95: That's a farked up mess of a situation right there.

Our legal system lets down teenage runaways in general.

She was literally being pimped-out and plied with mind-altering substances to facilitate it.  She should have only seen the inside of a courtroom from the witness-box at the trial of her pimp.


There have been multiple Liam Neeson movies where that exact thing is happening and Liam is always the good guy for killing them.

Sometimes life should imitate art.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See who?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Lewis was 15 years old when she killed a man she said had raped her multiple times...and in September an Iowa judge ordered Lewis to pay $150,000 to his family in restitution, as required by Iowa law.

WTF, Iowa?


It's pretty simple really. If you kill someone who is sleeping, it's murder, whether or not it's deserved. The law calls for the families of murder victims be compensated. Regardless of the state, the laws tend not to favor vigilantes.

She did end up pleading guilty. Maybe she should have went with a jury trial. Or used an insanity defense.

Maybe a lawyer can file a civil suit on her behalf against the estate?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Best in this World: I'm hearing all sorts of people on Twitter are saying that she's in Antarctica...wait, no, now it's the moon...huh, here's more people saying she is holed up in Hogwarts. I sincerely hope this helps, Iowa!


She's actually hiding in my basement.  No, really!  She's almost to Canada, everyone!  CHOO CHOOOOOO!!!
 
rewind2846
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In this case if I didn't see it, it wasn't illegal.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She has Farked herself. Escape is a serious crime.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As I've said before...  The one place I do not share the liberal attitude is that, I do not believe that everyone deserves to live.  You rape an underage girl multiple times, your life is forfeit.  And it's even better if she's the one who ends it.

So, yep...  I'm on her side.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Lewis was 15 years old when she killed a man she said had raped her multiple times...and in September an Iowa judge ordered Lewis to pay $150,000 to his family in restitution, as required by Iowa law.

WTF, Iowa?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sign out front should have told you
 
dustman81
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: DON.MAC: What would happen if she showed up at the Canadian border and asked for asylum?

It would be an interesting case. It is possible on a case by case basis to seek asylum based on the unaccompanied minor clause, it's iffy based on the criminal conviction clause.

I hope she's finding a new identity somewhere nice.


Head to ABQ, get $125,000, call The Extractor, ask for a "new dust filter for her Hoover Max Extract Pressure Pro Model 60".
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I assume it will be to give her a medal and a scholarship.

Otherwise, maybe the enablers going after the kid need to suffer the same fate.

DNRTFA- and I'm not going to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did he rape her?  Since it's just probation, the answer is likely yes.  This means he died appropriately.   State has the evidence.

It's an OBVIOUS case of self defense. He will do it again.  Fark that "pay the family" bullshiat.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But incarceration wasn't "appropriate" for convicted white boy rapist Chris Belter
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Greil: educated: jaylectricity: The most f*cked up part is she has to pay the dude's family $150,000.

That money was raised in something like 24 hours.

A lot of other people are paying that, she's not - thankfully.

It's not about who paid it, it's about who it's paid to, and why.

Get murdered in defense by the child you've been raping over and over? Family gets crapped on for raising you, not a prize.

For reference, a Servicemember killed in action only nets 400K to mom and pop, at most.


I am not arguing your point.
I am just letting you know that the girl herself is not responsible for paying it.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Her rapist's family should be paying restitution to her.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Imma feel free to abet her


Yeah, her story is truly F'd up. If I ran into her I would give her shelter, and help her figure out how to leave the country. Things like this are going to happen more and more as the GOP takes more and more control of womens bodies. The raped and the pregnant become villain's. Were gonna need to start some underground railroad type shiat soon I think.
 
Northern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: What would happen if she showed up at the Canadian border and asked for asylum?


The main Canadian border crossings are staffed by Q-nut CBP officers.  She likely has no money, and the arrest warrant means she can't easily flee to an extradition treaty country.
If a wealthy benefactor could get her to Switzerland then that would work.
Realistically she is at extreme risk for police violence, it wouldn't surprise me if she isn't found at all or is killed for resisting arrest.  Whether that is due to a white supremacist hate group, the police, or if those are not different things.
I have some morbid curiosity that if she shot him to death she would potentially have been found not guilty by laws to protect gun owners?
Oh, and she should not have spoken to the cops, that doomed her case.
/Murica
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: educated: jaylectricity: The most f*cked up part is she has to pay the dude's family $150,000.

That money was raised in something like 24 hours.

A lot of other people are paying that, she's not - thankfully.

IIRC, they raised enough that she could afford to take out a couple more rapists, if she were so inclined.


If she feels the need to hunt more ... where do I donate?
 
