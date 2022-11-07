 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Then God said 'fark this house in particular'
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope so
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If that actually happened it's incredible.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Insurance company; "act of god" not covered.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is Farmer Brown ok?
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It is more likely to be someone doing it to you while you are asleep.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No, A Meteorite Did Not Burn Down This House
Youtube 8vmOngK18xg
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: If that actually happened it's incredible.


If true (he'd know), he should buy a metal detector and sieve the ashes of his house to find the meteor and then sell it in order to buy a new better house. Heck, he could contract that work out to someone willing to take a cut (literal or financial)
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's lucky it was just his house.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One person knows what really happened, however...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...he is unavailable to answer questions.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So I'm gonna need a head count on the cattle, okay?   Last time, several turned up missing, presumed abducted.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I for one welcome out new Martian masters.....

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On the off chance this actually involved a meteorite, one big enough to take out a house might be worth a fair amount of money, depending on a lot of different variables.  Just being the house killer meteorite could bring some value, in addition to its composition and origin. Dunno if it could approach the cost of rebuilding.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thing is that small meteorites are usually cold by the time they hit the ground.
 
starlost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When i was a kid i found a lump of "rock" about 4 feet long in a egg shape almost completely buried in the forest ground that looked like it came from a volcano or outer space. It took weeks for it to be identified as salamander but it led to finding where a tiny and lost settlement was 200 years before. I thought i was going to be rich.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a space toilet.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"People around here are multigenerational cattle farmers or ranchers," said Dustin Procita, whose home was struck by a meteor.

If it had struck one of the cows, it'd have been a meatier meteor.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Thing is that small meteorites are usually cold by the time they hit the ground.


They can still damage gas or electrical systems and cause a fire that way.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: At least it wasn't a space toilet.


Or an airplane toilet.

wildabouttravel.boardingarea.comView Full Size
 
