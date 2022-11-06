 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Woman refuses cops' order to stay away from scene of warrant being served, steals suspect's SUV, leads cops on 30-minute chase, crashes SUV into cop car, flees on foot, gets tazed, has bag full of narcotics and meth. The Arrestocrats   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, Automobile, English-language films, Hannah Warren, Athens County, Ohio, Akron, Ohio, driver's traffic stop, Buchtel, Ohio, The Driver  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ahh OH, Florida of the North.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Heh....as I was reading the headline I was thinking I'd copy and post it, with The Arrestocrats as my comment!
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I'll be damned if that doesn't sound like a helluva good time!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have been shocked if meth wasn't involved.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if you're gonna commit a felony you might as well commit a felony while committing a felony and five more felonies.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I'd have been shocked if meth wasn't involved.


Right? Powdered courage.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That is a hard 25
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image 346x750]
That is a hard 25


Not for Ohio.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.