(CNN) Bad: You have to retake the SAT. Fark: Because your answer sheet flew off a UPS truck
    High school, SAT, high school students, UPS truck, El Paso, Education in the United States, College, El Paso Independent School District  
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why are they doing it on paper? My entrance exam into university and nursing school and the subsequent licensing exam was all proctored on the computer. Anyway, the SAT is pure garbage. As are most entrance exams.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How can that be?  I saw a documentary on how secure these standardized tests are!
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you have X number of SAT answer sheets in your van, and Y number of ballots fly out the window, and the speed of wind is Z, calculate the average number of pissed off high school students.
 
TTFK
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

king of vegas: If you have X number of SAT answer sheets in your van, and Y number of ballots fly out the window, and the speed of wind is Z, calculate the average number of pissed off high school students.


Answer:  Chicken Petunia.
 
