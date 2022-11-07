 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Now that the full picture of the attack on Paul Pelosi has emerged, "incompetent" would be a kind word to describe the response of the San Francisco Police department   (yahoo.com) divider line
40
    More: Fail, Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, David DePape, Police, Constable, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco, George Moscone  
•       •       •

835 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2022 at 7:30 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They learned from Uvalde that they can gain loads of notoriety by dragging their feet in a tense situation.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Big towns, little towns, cops are woefully unprepared to do their jobs in Murica.

You know how long it takes to become a police officer in Finland? Two years.

Spend the money on training and skip all the tacticool bullshiat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm just shocked that there is not a more robust security team for the Speaker. That position is pretty important and should be protected as such. Close family is included in that, for things like this.

I would have expected presidential lite or something. But I guess that's what assuming gets me.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm just shocked that there is not a more robust security team for the Speaker. That position is pretty important and should be protected as such. Close family is included in that, for things like this.

I would have expected presidential lite or something. But I guess that's what assuming gets me.


Lack of protection is what keeps the Republicans scared of their base and scared of their donor class.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm just shocked that there is not a more robust security team for the Speaker. That position is pretty important and should be protected as such. Close family is included in that, for things like this.

I would have expected presidential lite or something. But I guess that's what assuming gets me.


The Speaker wasn't at home
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How the hell is this guy pleading not guilty? Unless he's pulling some insanity bullshiat.

And not to blame the victim but they could have had a better security system, maybe one that automatically called those Keystone Cops.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: How the hell is this guy pleading not guilty? Unless he's pulling some insanity bullshiat.

And not to blame the victim but they could have had a better security system, maybe one that automatically called those Keystone Cops.


"And not to blame the victim but <blame the victim>"
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: How the hell is this guy pleading not guilty? Unless he's pulling some insanity bullshiat.

And not to blame the victim but they could have had a better security system, maybe one that automatically called those Keystone Cops.


He has the right to plead not guilty and make the state prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Big towns, little towns, cops are woefully unprepared to do their jobs in Murica.

You know how long it takes to become a police officer in Finland? Two years.

Spend the money on training and skip all the tacticool bullshiat.


I've been assured we need to spend even more money on the police.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You thought the police were supposed to stop crime?  Woah, woah, that's not in the job description. They just want to get there a safe time after everything has happened, write down a few notes, and then do nothing. Actually stopping crime isn't in the job description. I mean, a guy could get hurt out there.
 
LanguidLlama
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: How the hell is this guy pleading not guilty? Unless he's pulling some insanity bullshiat.

And not to blame the victim but they could have had a better security system, maybe one that automatically called those Keystone Cops.


He wants his "day in court" so he can spew whatever flavor of conspiracy theory he subscribes to for his buddies to lap up.  It's not about being innocent, it's about being a martyr.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn, it took this long to blame the police? Farkers, you're slipping.

Congress was blaming the DC Capitol police last week. And they were thousands of miles away.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/paul-pelosi-attack-raises-significant-questions-for-capitol-police-on-lawma
 
palelizard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

koder: NewportBarGuy: I'm just shocked that there is not a more robust security team for the Speaker. That position is pretty important and should be protected as such. Close family is included in that, for things like this.

I would have expected presidential lite or something. But I guess that's what assuming gets me.

Lack of protection is what keeps the Republicans scared of their base and scared of their donor class.


Their donor class can get to them, but the only fear they have of their base is by being primaried from the right.
 
keldaria
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The guy had a hammer guys! You can't expect the police to rush into a dangerous situation like that. Also why isn't anyone screaming about hammer control? I thought that was liberals thing? We don't even have a hammer amendment, yet it's only guns and my second amendment right to have an arsenal of assault rifles in my basement that you want to crack down on.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This proves the police needs more money.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let's try a non-faux link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/paul-pelosi-attack-leaves-capitol-police-facing-questions/ar-AA13F007
 
kokomo61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The backpack also contained a journal, roll of tape, white rope and two pairs of gloves, one rubber and one cloth.

I had to re-read that sentence to make sure they were referring to the gloves
 
kokomo61
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kokomo61: The backpack also contained a journal, roll of tape, white rope and two pairs of gloves, one rubber and one cloth.

I had to re-read that sentence to make sure they were referring to the gloves


I guess that's where the MAGAT rumor comes from.
 
palelizard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: How the hell is this guy pleading not guilty? Unless he's pulling some insanity bullshiat.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The police are blisteringly incompetent. We all know that. There's no reason to be. One party demands to defund them (yes I know that's a catchphrase that is woefully inadequate to describe what most in that camp want but they chose the slogan and get beat over the head with it), the other party suckles at their teat to make sure the rich are protected (while slashing cops benefits and pension) and in the background is the Supreme Court whispering to the cops they don't have to do a damn thing.

Until cops are trained better, their standards raised, accountability enforced and a clear mandate that they have to do their job.... nothing will change.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: How the hell is this guy pleading not guilty? Unless he's pulling some insanity bullshiat.

And not to blame the victim but they could have had a better security system, maybe one that automatically called those Keystone Cops.


No one pleads guilty at their initial appearance.  Any lawyer that would allow it would be considered incompetent and would be grounds for an appeal.  I doubt a judge would accept it.  At least that's what I learned at the Tampa Community College school of law (at night).

Being San Fran and all this whole story would be good fodder for a Dirty Harry reboot....
 
MindStalker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reading the article, it sounds like they responded in 2 minutes and tackled the guy.
Yes, there you'd think there should have been security already in place, but I don't see how that's the fault of the local police department. I'm really not exactly sure what the headline here is complaining about other than the fact that Capital police weren't protecting Paul 24/7
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: Damn, it took this long to blame the police? Farkers, you're slipping.

Congress was blaming the DC Capitol police last week. And they were thousands of miles away.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/paul-pelosi-attack-raises-significant-questions-for-capitol-police-on-lawma


Yes... accountability = blame

You're apparently the bootlicker I referred to in my Weeners.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
man, nobody likes those idiots
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: MBooda: Damn, it took this long to blame the police? Farkers, you're slipping.

Congress was blaming the DC Capitol police last week. And they were thousands of miles away.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/paul-pelosi-attack-raises-significant-questions-for-capitol-police-on-lawma

Yes... accountability = blame

You're apparently the bootlicker I referred to in my Weeners.


Ugh. The filter used to only work on f&*$+ p0$+.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How many Uvaldes did they wait outside?   Half an Uvalde?

That gu had at least one hammer.  Do you know what that can do to Kevlar body armor?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, we're supposed to expect lightning fast responses by top notch, highly trained professionals while we defund the department
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there haven't been more attacks on politicians. I don't doubt more are coming.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
B-b-but ZOMG LOVERS' SPAT!!111!!
 
synithium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: How the hell is this guy pleading not guilty? Unless he's pulling some insanity bullshiat.

And not to blame the victim but they could have had a better security system, maybe one that automatically called those Keystone Cops.


You don't get to continue trying to make a sweet plea deal if you just up and plead guilty at the first opportunity.

That's what's quitters do.
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Until cops are trained better, their standards raised, accountability enforced and a clear mandate that they have to do their job.... nothing will change.


So... nothing will change.

MindStalker: Reading the article, it sounds like they responded in 2 minutes and tackled the guy.
Yes, there you'd think there should have been security already in place, but I don't see how that's the fault of the local police department. I'm really not exactly sure what the headline here is complaining about other than the fact that Capital police weren't protecting Paul 24/7


I agree. Sounds like they handled it as they could, and didn't just start shooting. I'm unsure about the dispatcher, but I can't tell if that's bad reporting of the transcript or the dispatcher keeping things cool while buying time.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Exactly what more should the police here have done differently? They got there in two minutes, which is a better response time than pretty much anyone reading this thread can expect.   Should they have brought a SWAT team? Shot the guy as soon as they opened the door and saw the hammer?  Shot him as soon as he didn't drop it? I'm genuinely curious what they would have had to do for it to be a "competent" response, without shading into trigger happy jackbooted thuggery.
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MBooda: Damn, it took this long to blame the police? Farkers, you're slipping.

Congress was blaming the DC Capitol police last week. And they were thousands of miles away.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/paul-pelosi-attack-raises-significant-questions-for-capitol-police-on-lawma


The US capital police? You mean the police organization with nationwide jurisdiction that's charged with protecting the members of congress and their families? Yeah, they have a share in the blame too.. you know, given the number of death threats against pelosi and her family. Doesn't help that they weren't even monitoring their own cameras.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Big towns, little towns, cops are woefully unprepared to do their jobs in Murica.

You know how long it takes to become a police officer in Finland? Two years.

Spend the money on training and skip all the tacticool bullshiat.



If you spend the money on actual difficult training instead of tacticool cosplay gear how will you attract the small wienered high school bullies?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These are the exact same people who are supposed to keep Republicans safe as well.
Something to ponder.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the backpack, police found a second hammer, a laptop and more bags of zip ties.

One of Hunter Biden's laptops from hell no doubt, which drove the poor man insane.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Reading the article, it sounds like they responded in 2 minutes and tackled the guy.
Yes, there you'd think there should have been security already in place, but I don't see how that's the fault of the local police department. I'm really not exactly sure what the headline here is complaining about other than the fact that Capital police weren't protecting Paul 24/7


Forget it, Jake. It's Fark.
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kokomo61: The backpack also contained a journal, roll of tape, white rope and two pairs of gloves, one rubber and one cloth.

I had to re-read that sentence to make sure they were referring to the gloves


movienewsnet.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MBooda: Let's try a non-faux link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/paul-pelosi-attack-leaves-capitol-police-facing-questions/ar-AA13F007


A laundered Newsweek link? That's just as badl
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm surprised there haven't been more attacks on politicians. I don't doubt more are coming.


If/when the GOP lose ground in the midterm elections tomorrow, that's when they'll turn violent.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.