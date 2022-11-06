 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Space.com)   Pentagon continues the cover up. Says most UFOs are "Chinese drones"   (space.com) divider line
41
    More: Unlikely, Unidentified flying object, Federal government of the United States, UAP incidents, classified UAP report, United States Department of Defense, Official, new tab, Richard Dawkins  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2022 at 10:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the Pentagon is lying. We all know these are not Chinese drones.

They're streetlights.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Of course the Pentagon is lying. We all know these are not Chinese drones.

They're streetlights.


off to a strong start. all you morans should be happy they are denying it too.

i am not satisfied with this 'explanation'.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The simplest explanation is often the correct one.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
We all know it's gas in the atmosphere
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
98% of all UFO witnesses are marijuana-users with cataracts.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What, was the obvious tag on vacation?
 
assalon5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Of course the Pentagon is lying. We all know these are not Chinese drones.

They're streetlights.


I have been probed they are real..... they look like well cucumbers..

Damn inquisitive vegans are going destroy society as we know it and it to be the death of us all one day.

Have a burger! Do not give n ... ahhahh   never give innn.....


/a carrot made this post
 
almejita
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article but, if I were to see something and throw a blanket over it (or shoot it out of the sky or whatever), and it turned out to be someone's drone, am I going to get in trouble?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: 98% of all UFO witnesses are marijuana-users with cataracts.


does that include hundreds of navy and airforce pilots? how about radar guys, and whole ships of navey personnel?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: The simplest explanation is often the correct one.


Except that "Chinese drones" implies a level of technical sophistication we haven't seen anywhere.

The US has some very sophisticated drones, but I don't think they can match the performance and behavior of the ones that have tagged along fleet ships and fighter aircraft the way these things have. Why would the Chinese be able to do this? It feels like this tech is 30~40 years ahead of what the US could field, and the Chinese haven't shown any more prowess than the Russians in terms of air power technology (that is to say, stuck in the 1980s).
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Moment of Contact (2022) | Official Trailer
Youtube pE7hVSlk7Zw
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
bigthink.comView Full Size

interested
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rather than lie, why not just continue to use the national security excuse? The high speed  thing in that video cited in the article is not an "optical illusion".
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why do so many UFO conspiracists also seem to have so much sympathy for fascism?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Harry Makes Contact with MORE Aliens | Resident Alien (S2 E13) | SYFY
Youtube y005O4BR9L4
 
almejita
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
KRSESQ:

Sorry mang....gotta do it:

Sublime - KRS One
Youtube zjCDeXXvTTc
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
so they are claiming China is violating US airspace? weird flex but ok
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

assalon5: Cafe Threads: Of course the Pentagon is lying. We all know these are not Chinese drones.

They're streetlights.

I have been probed they are real..... they look like well cucumbers..

Damn inquisitive vegans are going destroy society as we know it and it to be the death of us all one day.

Have a burger! Do not give n ... ahhahh   never give innn.....


/a carrot made this Weeners they came for the cows ...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: AstroJesus: 98% of all UFO witnesses are marijuana-users with cataracts.

does that include hundreds of navy and airforce pilots? how about radar guys, and whole ships of navey personnel?


Those are the two percent. The aliens are everywhere.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: AstroJesus: 98% of all UFO witnesses are marijuana-users with cataracts.

does that include hundreds of navy and airforce pilots? how about radar guys, and whole ships of navey personnel?


Those navey personnel: Are they involved in navel operations?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: AstroJesus: 98% of all UFO witnesses are marijuana-users with cataracts.

does that include hundreds of navy and airforce pilots? how about radar guys, and whole ships of navey personnel?


An entire U.S. Navy ship full of people once started a war because they were firing at themselves as they circled in the dark and thought they were under attack. Another one shot down a civilian airliner full of people because it was "threatening" them by climbing out after takeoff from a civilian airport.
 
Iczer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, you're telling me that in an era when remote controlled drones with lights that aren't easy to hear from a distance just may be mistaken for UFOs by idiots...?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Why do so many UFO conspiracists also seem to have so much sympathy for fascism?


wtf are you talking about? that is ridiculous
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Streetlights are made in China.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Iczer: Wait, you're telling me that in an era when remote controlled drones with lights that aren't easy to hear from a distance just may be mistaken for UFOs by idiots...?


hundreds of miles out at sea? by professionals?  and why are fleets of them dropping out of orbit, and descending to sea level in seconds....not drones. at least, not made by humans.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tentacle: so they are claiming China is violating US airspace? weird flex but ok


Scenario one: people are stupid and misinterpret common events. Congress: yawn.
Scenario two: those are Chinese military drones. Congress: Here, take the money, take all the money, so you can keep us safe from those sneaky Chinese military drones.
 
almejita
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Iczer: Wait, you're telling me that in an era when remote controlled drones with lights that aren't easy to hear from a distance just may be mistaken for UFOs by idiots...?

hundreds of miles out at sea? by professionals?  and why are fleets of them dropping out of orbit, and descending to sea level in seconds....not drones. at least, not made by humans.


Dude...anything we're seeing is homemade.  The distances are just too great.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SBinRR: some_beer_drinker: AstroJesus: 98% of all UFO witnesses are marijuana-users with cataracts.

does that include hundreds of navy and airforce pilots? how about radar guys, and whole ships of navey personnel?

Those navey personnel: Are they involved in navel operations?


proof reading is not strong with me. forgive my typo
 
haknudsen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Iczer: Wait, you're telling me that in an era when remote controlled drones with lights that aren't easy to hear from a distance just may be mistaken for UFOs by idiots...?

hundreds of miles out at sea? by professionals?  and why are fleets of them dropping out of orbit, and descending to sea level in seconds....not drones. at least, not made by humans.


literally NO ONE, no matter how professional, can tell how far away a pinpoint light is, or how fast it is going.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once again, people, the U stands for 'unidentified'. One you try to identify it, it's just an FO.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chinese drones are the new weather balloons.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

haknudsen: some_beer_drinker: Iczer: Wait, you're telling me that in an era when remote controlled drones with lights that aren't easy to hear from a distance just may be mistaken for UFOs by idiots...?

hundreds of miles out at sea? by professionals?  and why are fleets of them dropping out of orbit, and descending to sea level in seconds....not drones. at least, not made by humans.

literally NO ONE, no matter how professional, can tell how far away a pinpoint light is, or how fast it is going.


radar guys can. so can pilots with onboard sensors.

Joe Rogan Experience #1361 - Cmdr. David Fravor & Jeremy Corbell
Youtube Eco2s3-0zsQ


everyone should know about this. especially you ignorant farkers. go on, tell me commander fravor is full of shiat. and this is just one incident.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OooEEEooo
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Iczer: Wait, you're telling me that in an era when remote controlled drones with lights that aren't easy to hear from a distance just may be mistaken for UFOs by idiots...?

hundreds of miles out at sea? by professionals?  and why are fleets of them dropping out of orbit, and descending to sea level in seconds....not drones. at least, not made by humans.


The alien fleets have already invaded. Stay in your basement. Your government will rescue you when it's your turn to be probed ... *** carrier lost***
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If what I saw being tailed by two jets near the Wellton Hills in Arizona a decade and a half ago was a Chinese drone, we should all learn how to hand sew ladies' undergarments so they have a reason to keep up around.  Robots will take all the other jobs.
 
almejita
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Once again, people, the U stands for 'unidentified'. One you try to identify it, it's just an FO.


FO:NV rocked!


Seriously, loved that game.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Once again, people, the U stands for 'unidentified'. One you try to identify it, it's just an FO.


I flew in a UFO once... and then ATC reminded me to turn on my transponder.
Woops!!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

almejita: I didn't read the article but, if I were to see something and throw a blanket over it (or shoot it out of the sky or whatever), and it turned out to be someone's drone, am I going to get in trouble?


Depends.
beta.techcrunch.comView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: haknudsen: some_beer_drinker: Iczer: Wait, you're telling me that in an era when remote controlled drones with lights that aren't easy to hear from a distance just may be mistaken for UFOs by idiots...?

hundreds of miles out at sea? by professionals?  and why are fleets of them dropping out of orbit, and descending to sea level in seconds....not drones. at least, not made by humans.

literally NO ONE, no matter how professional, can tell how far away a pinpoint light is, or how fast it is going.

radar guys can. so can pilots with onboard sensors.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Eco2s3-0zsQ]

everyone should know about this. especially you ignorant farkers. go on, tell me commander fravor is full of shiat. and this is just one incident.


Dude...OK...look, people make mistakes.  You can't believe anyone 100 percent of the time, if you get my drift.  If you told me you saw, and were %100 sure you saw bigfoot...I would have to think you were mistaken or were delusional...because there's no such thing as bigfoot.  The same goes for beings from another planet.  It's just not possible.  For aliens, the distances are too great; for bigfoot there are no fossils.  These are things that can't be overcome, no matter if people make mistakes in identifying them.  They are just not possible.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

almejita: some_beer_drinker: haknudsen: some_beer_drinker: Iczer: Wait, you're telling me that in an era when remote controlled drones with lights that aren't easy to hear from a distance just may be mistaken for UFOs by idiots...?

hundreds of miles out at sea? by professionals?  and why are fleets of them dropping out of orbit, and descending to sea level in seconds....not drones. at least, not made by humans.

literally NO ONE, no matter how professional, can tell how far away a pinpoint light is, or how fast it is going.

radar guys can. so can pilots with onboard sensors.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Eco2s3-0zsQ]

everyone should know about this. especially you ignorant farkers. go on, tell me commander fravor is full of shiat. and this is just one incident.

Dude...OK...look, people make mistakes.  You can't believe anyone 100 percent of the time, if you get my drift.  If you told me you saw, and were %100 sure you saw bigfoot...I would have to think you were mistaken or were delusional...because there's no such thing as bigfoot.  The same goes for beings from another planet.  It's just not possible.  For aliens, the distances are too great; for bigfoot there are no fossils.  These are things that can't be overcome, no matter if people make mistakes in identifying them.  They are just not possible.


just watch the thing. then tell me that. tip of the iceberg.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.