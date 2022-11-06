 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   I declare that comedy and free speech are now legal on Twitter, unless you make fun of me   (theverge.com) divider line
51
    More: Awkward, Twitter, Elon Musk's Twitter, abrupt update, follow-up tweet, Verification, Policy, Sarah Silverman, earlier statement  
•       •       •

603 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2022 at 9:05 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farkin' douche.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, it IS very funny that he's in so far over his head.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a whiny little biatch baby he is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's a farking weenie.  He thinks he's king shiat because he's insanely rich, but in reality he's an insecure douchebag constantly seeking approval.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now is the winter of my freeze peach.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he's not even rich. he's in debt up to his ears. poor elmo.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh Elon, it's all going so well, isn't it, you super genius you.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyway, since Scotty Evil here has farked Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne, I'd estimate that 50% of the reason was to get everyone's personal phone numbers. Especially the hot chicks (but also his political and business enemies).
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That didn't take long.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't believe there's someone with even thinner skin than that guy, but here we are.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alley Rat: That didn't take long.

[Fark user image 495x404]

I can't believe there's someone with even thinner skin than that guy, but here we are.


This certainly won't Streisand Effect.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alley Rat: That didn't take long.

[Fark user image image 495x404]

I can't believe there's someone with even thinner skin than that guy, but here we are.


Since it says they only do that to accounts that violate Twitter rules, I wonder if twitters rules have been updated to include the 'No Elon' clause.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would log on to tell Elon to go ahead and eat his own shiat, but I use Twitter to track public transportation issues and to communicate with an old friend via PM.  Other than that, fark Elon Musk.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: That didn't take long.

[Fark user image 495x404]

I can't believe there's someone with even thinner skin than that guy, but here we are.


If I had a Twitter Account, I'd be changing the display name to Kathy Griffin and see how long I last before they suspend it.

/I bet I could go a while
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If Elon thought being mocked by a dozen kids in the schoolyard was bad...

My Dude...

There are hundreds of millions of people itching to get under your skin. And you just paid $44 billion to give them a megaphone that runs 24/7/365.2425 direct to your ear.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To think, this may have been caused by Valerie Bertenelli.  She took her blue checkmark, changed her name to Elon Musk, then retweeted a bunch of democratic candidates.  It was quite hilarious
 
shinji3i
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


I've never watched a Bo Burnham special, what one do you recomend I check out to see if I would like his style?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Really looked at my Twitter feed for the first time in weeks today. It's pretty much:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I am Elon Musk."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well hang on a moment here:  maybe evicting the people with blue checkmarks is some brilliant eleven-dimensional way to make money from the people with blue checkmarks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But... what if the account is labeled parody but isn't? What then, Smart Guy!
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Free Speech™ these ppl preach is just like the Free Market™ they constantly invoke to justify inequality. There aren't any rules until it starts to benefit the ppl they don't like.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Really looked at my Twitter feed for the first time in weeks today. It's pretty much:

[Fark user image image 425x425]

"I am Elon Musk."


Oh, but with an attitude of:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/That is, enjoying themselves, because everything will be ashes very soon.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
(doubt)

Troll accounts are his only source of income at this point.   More likely that the determined trolls will simply have to create new ones every few weeks and pay him even more for the privilege of trolling him.

I'm telling you, this guy is the master troll.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poop is still coming out.
Now verified for $8/month.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: Really looked at my Twitter feed for the first time in weeks today. It's pretty much:

[Fark user image image 425x425]

"I am Elon Musk."

Oh, but with an attitude of:

[Fark user image image 425x239]

/That is, enjoying themselves, because everything will be ashes very soon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think the rule only applies to anyone who parodies him.  The rest will be and have been thrown to the wolves
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From the comments:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mofa: Anyway, since Scotty Evil here has farked Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne, I'd estimate that 50% of the reason was to get everyone's personal phone numbers. Especially the hot chicks (but also his political and business enemies).


Cool, I might get a pony out of this.
 
almejita
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hendawg: To think, this may have been caused by Valerie Bertenelli.  She took her blue checkmark, changed her name to Elon Musk, then retweeted a bunch of democratic candidates.  It was quite hilarious


Are you serious?  Cuz I don't twitter but god damn that is cool...if so.  I always liked Valerie, but this is trolling like a motherfrkker.

Nice.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

almejita: Hendawg: To think, this may have been caused by Valerie Bertenelli.  She took her blue checkmark, changed her name to Elon Musk, then retweeted a bunch of democratic candidates.  It was quite hilarious

Are you serious?  Cuz I don't twitter but god damn that is cool...if so.  I always liked Valerie, but this is trolling like a motherfrkker.

Nice.


She did it.  But she already switched everything back.  She said she's not one to want to be trending.  Which makes her even more awesome.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about impersonatin' Tony La Russa? Will that be a lawsuitin'? Howsabout I impersonate Robbie Manfred and tell people that the 2023 season is cancelled because the players wouldn't shave their beards?
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Elon hard at work:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How many months will an impersonated AOC account stay up and running?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shinji3i: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]

I've never watched a Bo Burnham special, what one do you recomend I check out to see if I would like his style?


I haven't seen this strategy.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I was Steven King or some other user with a ton of followers, I'd be invoicing Elon for pulling fans to his site.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
who is Kathy Griffin ??
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is trash with garbage juice in his veins.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Liberals: This dude raised by a poor single mother who overcame racial prejudice to work his way up to being the POTUS then pass one of the most popular major legislative overhauls in our country is a real Chad.

Conservatives: This trust fund kid who banned a D list celebrity from a social media site because she made fun of him is a real chad.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can we put Twitter/Musk crap in the pol tab?

Main is getting an unpleasant stank.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Go back to Johannesburg, asswipe.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.