(KBZK Bozeman)   Next up on the news, one of our reporters has been arrested. Details at 11, if she makes bail   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't they have a "report the news, don't become the news" motto?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, 'breaking' news?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skybird659: So, 'breaking' news?


Break-in news.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She was released on her own recognizance on Friday if I read the same article everyone else did.  Did something happen after that?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did she drive there 5 hours in a diaper?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Felony burglary (for breaking a door?) and released on her own recognizance?

Now I understand that the purpose of bail is to make sure that you show up for court. If she is so well known/ has deep ties to the area (family and/or property) that fleeing isn't likely, ror makes sense. But... shouldn't a felony level charge kind of demand some sort of bail given that it's ... you know ... a felony?
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

little big man: Don't they have a "report the news, don't become the news" motto?


If they didn't before, they probably do now.

Probably.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

433: She was released on her own recognizance on Friday if I read the same article everyone else did.  Did something happen after that?


She fixes the cable?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: 433: She was released on her own recognizance on Friday if I read the same article everyone else did.  Did something happen after that?

She fixes the cable?


Hey man, I just came over to use the shower.
 
