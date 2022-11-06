 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Looks like police need to add "How to distinguish live rounds from blanks" to their training program   (wfaa.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
- A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say.
Jeez! They can't even TRAIN without getting someone shot!
/PLEASE let them secede!
//or at least get a Fark tag!
///or-both?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the fark are you pointing and shooting a gun, even with blanks, at a human? Blanks are also dangerous. Which you should know. Because you're cops.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, I have an idea: how about we teach police officers not to shoot every time they feel threatened?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: Why the fark are you pointing and shooting a gun, even with blanks, at a human? Blanks are also dangerous. Which you should know. Because you're cops.


In America? Not even close. Cops are the idiot lapdogs of fascism and capitalism. They aren't required to know anything. They are given carte blanche to use their guns to solve any and all problems and kill anyone they want to.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Baldwin-like stupidity, or a rare good apple being shown the door through the pearly gates?
 
olorin604
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what testimony was she prepared to give against her "fellow officers?"
 
olorin604
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Hey, I have an idea: how about we teach police officers not to shoot every time they feel threatened?


Those classes are super boring and don't make you feel like Rambo, take your woke sensitivities elsewhere. What is really needed is more training on kicking down doors defusing bombs and jumping off roofs.
 
Tex570
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They call it "point blank range" for a reason.
 
scanman61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

olorin604: TorpedoOrca: Hey, I have an idea: how about we teach police officers not to shoot every time they feel threatened?

Those classes are super boring and don't make you feel like Rambo, take your woke sensitivities elsewhere. What is really needed is more training on kicking down doors defusing bombs and jumping off roofs.


How about a class called "Killology"?

I bet they'd love that!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmm...

Spencer said he is unsure if the person who fired the weapon has been placed on administrative leave, but that there is going to be an interview investigation.

Not sure if autocorrect, or just Texas.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
People biatch about the militarization of the police, but maybe that's what they need.  Never ran into this problem in the Army, but then we checked, double checked, and checked one more time.
Negligent discharges sure as fark didn't get you a week of paid leave while someone investigated.  There was nothing *to* investigate. The weapon went off, it wasn't supposed to, you were holding it. What more do you need to know? A guy on the range with his rifle pointed at the target anticipated a command and fired just before he was told to. He didn't get paid leave. He got lawn moving duty on his off time for several days. (He didn't fire early ever again).
And that was for firing in the direction he was supposed to, at the target he was supposed to, 1 second early. You shoot another soldier by accident, even with the round stopped by body armor, you'll be lucky to ever even see a gun again.
So maybe militarize the cops, only with less fun equipment and more, you know, actual training, ROE, and real discipline.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Perhaps police could focus on non-lethal means of disabling people?  We've seen electrical and chemical weapons sorely abused, but there are no records of people dying, or even sustaining permanent injury, when exposed to well-written verse.  This may not be the effect we would wish for, but it's certainly not as dangerous as rubber bullets or batons.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's not that hard - the live rounds have a rounded shape at the front.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Check to see if she was investigating other cops selling drugs or raping prisoners.
 
