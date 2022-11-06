 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Current owner is quite the ceiling fan   (zillow.com) divider line
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's a lot.  Not what I was expecting from the exterior.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't wear enough gold medallions or cheap cologne for a house like that.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is quite something.  I'm trying to imagine the owner of such a place.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone spent a lot of money to make that house butt ugly inside.

A lot of money.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That house turned ME into Stanley Kubrick. I was immediately thinking of creepy scenarios and strange looking actors (Steve Buscemi) that I could film as serial killers in that house.

That house just arouses emotions and feelings. Good or bad, it makes you feel...something.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: That is quite something.  I'm trying to imagine the owner of such a place.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Great movie.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The Weary Optimist: That is quite something.  I'm trying to imagine the owner of such a place.

[Fark user image 850x518]

/Great movie.


I hate bad salesmen...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do the chandeliers fit in the dishwasher?

Also. Some one used to live in a trailer here
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The first few and last few pics are fine.  The middle ones are an assault on the senses.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Absolutely gorgeous.

I would host so many shrimp cocktail parties there. I genuinely dig this place.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: That is quite something.  I'm trying to imagine the owner of such a place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Actually hell's kitchen.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How willI find curtains to go with that wallpaper?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well. I liked the outside. The inside looks like someone who didn't earn their wealth vomited shiatty taste over every room, wall and ceiling.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is absolutely not what I expected from the exterior photos.

Best of SNL- Phil Hartman Car Commercial
Youtube T7QFcBxxSK4
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/chandeliers/4200774
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm surprised to learn that Don Jr. owns property in Baltimore.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: That is quite something.  I'm trying to imagine the owner of such a place.


He does a lot of cocaone and three of his four exes worked at his club.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neongoats: Well. I liked the outside. The inside looks like someone who didn't earn their wealth vomited shiatty taste over every room, wall and ceiling.


As I scrolled down that I kept thinking, "Wow that's awf... holy shiat that's even wor... oh man that's worse sti... HOLY SHIAT EVEN WORSE???"
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow

I ... uh ... wow, just wow...

'And' you get to live in Baltimore

/for once I couldn't see through/past the decorating to see what the bones of the place were like if I were to live there/repaint things
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The bathroom in the Department of Mysteries.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
House of Gucci
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Combustion: That house turned ME into Stanley Kubrick. I was immediately thinking of creepy scenarios and strange looking actors (Steve Buscemi) that I could film as serial killers in that house.

That house just arouses emotions and feelings. Good or bad, it makes you feel...something.


You know that the phrase, "Come and play with us, Danny", was uttered unironically and yet within appropriate (likely NSFW) context within that abode.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EL EM: How willI find curtains to go with that wallpaper?


This is why I never try to coordinate my drapes with my carpet.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They spent that much on ranges and couldn't spend a dime on the laundry?

Also it would cost over 200k to unfark that house. Can anybody confirm if the price reflects that for the neighborhood?

/backyard is nice though
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: That is quite something.  I'm trying to imagine the owner of such a place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did the owner die of anxiety while moving from room to room?
 
The Musky Scent Of Recent Male Completion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wireless Joe: The bathroom in the Department of Mysteries.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Look at the size of that urinal. I'd never miss.
 
3.1415926
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That price will get you a two bedroom fixer-upper around these parts.
 
gas giant
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Goth prostitute chic.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been looking for a new house to shoot pornos in. I think I've found a winner.
 
spops
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't tell if that house is the result of many very specific instructions or many very vague assumptions.
 
