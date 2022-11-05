 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Springfield News-Leader)   Hey Springfield Missouri! Want to really redneck up your tattoos? How about a Chinese food takeout box, a fish wearing a derby hat, or the last words of the man killed in the first wild west shootout at Park Central Square, "Boys, I'm killed"   (news-leader.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Breaking news, News, Microsoft, E-mail, email address, unlimited access, X Window System, Daily newsletter  
•       •       •

791 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2022 at 7:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a map o' I farty far
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think "POOR IMPULSE CONTROL" should cover Springfield.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey Drew, stop using an image hosting service you found in the back of a car in the parking lot behind the liquor store.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Missouri loves company.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Hey Drew, stop using an image hosting service you found in the back of a car in the parking lot behind the liquor store.


You could find a place to host it yourself or just stfu
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you have a tattoo that says "Thicc" I'm not going to believe it's in honor of a skate shop.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Central Missouri here, a friend and I recently got matching tattoos
Fark user imageView Full Size
of an angry dolphin smoking a cigar (from Simpson's, kinda).
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like my barber's wall.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



\if you know you know...
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"When you think of Springfield, what initially comes to mind?"

A shiathole town that's like 96% white, broke as fark, crawling with meth addicts, and ridiculously racist. The year I was there was way more exposure to it than I cared for.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But aren't they to memorialize special events?  So buy a canned tat on sale.  Matches your life's worth I guess.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the last words of the man killed in the first wild west shootout at Park Central Square, "Boys, I'm killed"

Futurama - Leela kills Professor Farnsworth
Youtube ZuN---hEy-E
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll guarn-dayum-tee ya that quote was Boys, I'm kilt
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stephen_Falken: I'll guarn-dayum-tee ya that quote was Boys, I'm kilt


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey Springfield Missouri! Want to really redneck up your tattoos?

Fark user imageView Full Size


How about a Chinese food takeout box,

Fark user imageView Full Size


A fish wearing a derby hat

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or the last words of the man killed in the first wild west shootout at Park Central Square, "Boys, I'm killed"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.