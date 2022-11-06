 Skip to content
(Guardian)   'My parents weren't impressed at first, but now I do my mum': meet the world's best tattoo artists, worst observers of phrasing   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
13 Comments
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You want phrasing from the country that smokes fags and eats spotted dick?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh... I get to use this twice then:

Fark user imageView Full Size



\which is what she said
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might not be phrasing. The UK has its own trailer parks.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: It might not be phrasing. The UK has its own trailer parks.


And the Royal family.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: [Fark user image 425x283]


t.A.T.u. - All The Things She Said (Official Music Video)
Youtube 8mGBaXPlri8
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"What are you doing, step-artist??"
 
deadsanta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean, they *are* tattoo people, it's not out of the realm of possibility.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
