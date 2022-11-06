 Skip to content
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Everyone can see that this burglar is an ass   (local12.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forrest Gump - Shot In The Buttocks
Youtube mIWd3T1xjec
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I got a shot off him. He was coming right towards me," the victim told 911 dispatchers.

"My reaction was, 'Damn, somebody shot that boy in the a**,'" said Lewis.

Going to guess Uncle Jimbo was lying that the guy was coming right at him.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.criticalhit.netView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some quotes in that article.... wow

We need better English instruction
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: "I got a shot off him. He was coming right towards me," the victim told 911 dispatchers.

"My reaction was, 'Damn, somebody shot that boy in the a**,'" said Lewis.

Going to guess Uncle Jimbo was lying that the guy was coming right at him.


I think he may have an excuse.

Partially blind man shoots home intruder in buttocks
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I figured with that guy, one hole in his ass just wasn't enough to deal with the amount of sh*t he'd been putting out, so I gave him a couple more."
 
dbrunker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed the burglar isn't an actual donkey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He could be popular in certain groups in prison.
 
IDisME
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: There's some quotes in that article.... wow

We need better English instruction


"...And we got $1,000 sticks in there. Huge," said Lewis.

I have no idea what that means....
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
""I'd have never suspected that because he's never touched nothing here, ever. And we got $1,000 sticks in there. Huge," said Lewis."

$1,000 sticks?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Partially blind man makes another man's brown eye blue.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shot in the ass, and you're to blame
You give burglars a bad name
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Carl is no stranger to the victim either and told police the victim was an "uncle, pretty much."

Why do I get the impression everyone in this town is related. Possibly in more than one way.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "Carl is no stranger to the victim either and told police the victim was an "uncle, pretty much."

Why do I get the impression everyone in this town is related. Possibly in more than one way.


The family tree doesn't branch out...
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "Carl is no stranger to the victim either and told police the victim was an "uncle, pretty much."

Why do I get the impression everyone in this town is related. Possibly in more than one way.


Hillbilly hijinks.

Uncle is out?  Lets rob his house!  Oops.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: ""I'd have never suspected that because he's never touched nothing here, ever. And we got $1,000 sticks in there. Huge," said Lewis."

$1,000 sticks?


Boomsticks. Guns.
 
strathcona
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why in the fark is a partially blind guy owning firearms?
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "Carl is no stranger to the victim either and told police the victim was an "uncle, pretty much."

Why do I get the impression everyone in this town is related. Possibly in more than one way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: ""I'd have never suspected that because he's never touched nothing here, ever. And we got $1,000 sticks in there. Huge," said Lewis."

$1,000 sticks?


He plays golf?
 
