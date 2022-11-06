 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   When you gotta go, you gotta go   (aviation24.be) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Spain, Basque Country, Bilbao, Biscay, Basque language, France, flight LS, Provinces of Spain  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2022 at 4:35 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 650x368]


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So the lavs were completely and irreparably farked in the middle of the flight and the plane was still considered otherwise airworthy? That's sounds like one airline I will not be patronizing ever.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


/still the standard
 
janzee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.akamai.steamstatic.comView Full Size
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was on a flight fro DC to LA on Christmas Day a few years back, when the captain announced that the lavatories had not been serviced at Dulles.  He said that the rear lav was soon to be unusable, and that if we (the passengers) could be sparing and considerate, we could probably be early, certainly on time, using the front lav sparingly. As soon as he made that announcement, the aisle got crowded with people who HAD to go.

We stopped in Albuquerque.

/CSB.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When you're up in a plane
And your pants start to stain
That's diarrhea, diarrhea
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.