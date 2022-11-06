 Skip to content
(Men's Health)   Sign #1: You have a Fark.com account   (menshealth.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anthrax - Antisocial (Official Video)
Youtube Hx_m7Y9nGtU
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sign #2:  You drink heavily alone

/but I repeat myself
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


* you're a Catholic priest
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sign #0: you have Total Fark...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Haha, I only meet 8 of those.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, yes - but not TotalFark, despite the rumors of good drugs and bad girls. I try to keep one foot in reality.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm just ragin' against The Machine.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm glad the article started out correctly, but I didn't finish reading yet lol

Antisocials used to be called psychopaths, because they have a pathos when dealing with other people. These are the liars, the habitual criminals, the unrepentant molester, the unempathic CEOs of companies, people who have a high emotional iq and use that ability to exploit people. Literally the opposite of being social. Think of that the next time you say "I'm just being antisocial and staying home!"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sign #1: You have a more than one Fark.com account
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
licensed clinical psychologist and founder of Mindset Wellness and Consulting.

And ad, GOT IT!
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*An
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we please stop with the Men's Health links? So much garbage, Wikipedia has better information!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
See, this is why I just call myself an introverted technohermit, at least when I'm not hissing at people through the windows of my house.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: See, this is why I just call myself an introverted technohermit, at least when I'm not hissing at people through the windows of my house.


You could be schizoid.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not anti-social. But I am for the most part asocial.

I quite like society, as long as I don't have to participate in it directly.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No, sign #1 is you follow Trump.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So I'm a psychopath.

It's not like I'm a violent psychopath...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I'm not anti-social. But I am for the most part asocial.

I quite like society, as long as I don't have to participate in it directly.


Are you me?
 
