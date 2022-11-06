 Skip to content
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hospital Emergency" is definitely a new meaning....
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy hell
 
baorao
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's for the best... 🤮
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How did this happen!? I'm stumped!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Summoner101: How did this happen!? I'm stumped!


The doctor who was supposed to have lent a hand never showed up.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everybody cut!

/wait, not like that
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everyone involved in this story has no sole.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Been nursing so hard.
Damn patients in my ward(*)
12 hours? My gaw,
Oh look here's a bone saw.

Tonight I gotta cut loose, foot loose.
Is it fel'ny abuse?
Stop crying, teary eyes.
Else I won't cauterize.


* sorry
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Brown amputated the dying patient's right foot, which was only being held on by some skin and a couple of tendons

OMG, EWWWWWW!!!

Brown mentioned her family had a taxidermy shop, where she said she intended to preserve the foot and put it on display with a sign that reads, "wear your boots kids."

OMG. EWWWWW!!!!!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So a nurse in a hospice hacked off a foot without talking to a doctor first?  Do hospice nurses usually have access to surgery implements, or did she use a pocket knife?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The nurse also told the outlet that Brown mentioned her family had a taxidermy shop, where she said she intended to preserve the foot and put it on display with a sign that reads, "wear your boots kids."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He should kick her ass..... oh wait
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Summoner101: How did this happen!? I'm stumped!

The doctor who was supposed to have lent a hand never showed up.


It's just a flick of the wrist
That's what the surgeon said
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So a nurse in a hospice hacked off a foot without talking to a doctor first?  Do hospice nurses usually have access to surgery implements, or did she use a pocket knife?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Summoner101: How did this happen!? I'm stumped!

The doctor who was supposed to have lent a hand never showed up.


Or:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So a nurse in a hospice hacked off a foot without talking to a doctor first?  Do hospice nurses usually have access to surgery implements, or did she use a pocket knife?


From the state of injury it sounds like she could have done it with dull spoon.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was willing to believe she screwed up while trying to help someone in pain until it got to the part about displaying the foot at a taxidermy shop.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's some farked up shait.  I hope she goes to jail for a long time and then into a mental hospital.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I still remember my first amputation. My favorite part (after the power tools) was how the foot was just tossed in a brown paper bag.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The other nurse just watched? That's not gonna look good on a résumé.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stealing a foot.
Hm. So, cut off a hand (standard stealing penalty) or cut off a foot (classic eye-for-an-eye penalty)?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baorao: It's for the best... 🤮
[Fark user image 425x282]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, it has to be one of the easier home medical procedures.  A little laudanum would go without saying though.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nurses. Give them a foot and they take a mile.
 
