(WCVB Boston)   There once was an earthquake in Nantucket   (wcvb.com) divider line
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There once was an earthquake in Nantucket
It knocked over a girl in a bucket
It tipped up her dress
And under duress
She said that you can go suck it.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Rhode Island a girl I once knew
Who had eyes of sweet baby blue
She Offered to suck it
Earthquake hit Nantucket
Pain hit when she bit off to chew
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I started a rhyme for NantucketBut then I decided to duck it.'cause ace in your facehas 2 better in placeso I'm bowing to aceand I'll chuck it!/bravo, ace!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess Fark formatting is still on daylight savings time! Lol!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do they have lawn chairs on Nantucket?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
During an ill-fated beej in Nantucket,
An earthquake struck as she'd suck it.
He screamed "Oh my God!
You've bitten off my rod!"
As she grinned and spit it into a bucket.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There once was an earthquake in Nantucket,
The locals all just said fark it.
Only a 2.1,
So we wouldn't be stunned,
GIANT PENIS.
 
