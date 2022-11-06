 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Upcoming US intelligence report 'to be cover-up' as officials fear you are 'too stupid' to know the truth about aliens (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
37
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking meat! You're asking me to believe in thinking meat!
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like Tim Burchett is too full of crank conspiracy theories to be a member of Congress. People in positions of great power and responsibility need to live in actual objective reality, not an alternate magical wonderland reality.
 
ssa5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can not believe this utter stupidity and bull**t is still in the news, long after most of these so called UFO videos released were absolutely and clearly debunked as nothing more than ignorant people not understanding what they were seeing.

But it gets the ignorant masses suspicious and mistrusting of government, so it does play well into the anti-government politicians who will merely use government to enrich themselves while the drooling masses pay for it.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're covering up the fact that there are no aliens, because they know stupid people won't believe that.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The 22-page report looked set to be a bombshell in the world of UFOs with top officials in the American Defence team taking reports seriously in a bid to explain hundreds of sightings of beings from outside planet Earth."

Fortuantely, the Daily Star does not need to read the report to come to conclusions about what's in it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Before this report comes out I just want to say for the record that I don't know any of those Aliens personally.
At best acquaintances or friends of friends.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'too stupid' to know the truth
To be honest. They are not wrong.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Thinking meat! You're asking me to believe in thinking meat!


I understood that reference. Someone posted that story here not long ago.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/They%27re_Made_Out_of_Meat
 
guinsu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: 'too stupid' to know the truth
To be honest. They are not wrong.


I think it's more like when studio executives say something won't play in Topeka...because the executives are the idiots, not the audience
 
6nome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looking forward to this huge upcoming probe.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: They're covering up the fact that there are no aliens, because they know stupid people won't believe that.


There may be aliens, but certainly none around here.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll tell you what your three-letter-agencies aren't telling you:  An entire political party has gone all-in on overthrowing your democracy and they're conspiring with domestic seditionists and hostile foreign powers to do so.

You know why they won't tell you that?  Because acknowledging it would mean having to take meaningful action, and arresting half the politicians in the country and then dealing with the various domestic terror cells that would spring forth in the aftermath is simply more than they know how to deal with.

Just like you, they're mostly hoping it'll all blow over because the alternative is a lot of chaos and violence.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And those officials aren't wrong. 50% of us are too stupid to get a vaccine to save their own worthless lives.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the government wanted to cover up the existence of aliens, they would tell people aliens absolutely exist, because then no one would believe them.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

6nome: Looking forward to this huge upcoming probe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "The 22-page report looked set to be a bombshell in the world of UFOs with top officials in the American Defence team taking reports seriously in a bid to explain hundreds of sightings of beings from outside planet Earth."

Fortuantely, the Daily Star does not need to read the report to come to conclusions about what's in it.


username checks out...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A person is smart.  People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it.
 
suckfest
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Violence expected on news that Aliens won't interact with us because we are considered the Kardashians of the galaxy...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the public is "too stupid" to be made aware

the public is "too stupid" to be made aware

the public is "too stupid" to be made aware
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: They're covering up the fact that there are no aliens, because they know stupid people won't believe that.


no aliens visiting 

probably are aliens far far away, but they ain't here [almost certainly]

space is really really big
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aliens exist. They just want nothing to do with us...other than to see what is wrong with us.
 
griz13
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
they're not wrong
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

guinsu: stuffy: 'too stupid' to know the truth
To be honest. They are not wrong.

I think it's more like when studio executives say something won't play in Topeka...because the executives are the idiots, not the audience


Never been to Topeka?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You want to know how stupid the average person is? Check out a zombie movie: the average person is even stupider than the first guy to get bitten.
 
camarugala
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If it's on fark it is too stupid for the general public.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's not that we're too stupid to know the truth (though some of you definitely are). It's that as soon as sentient aliens are announced, every world religion will immediately race to convert them to the One True Faith, and it will be a bloodbath of epic proportions.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The truth is that the UFOs are not aliens at all, but just some rambunctious kids on vacation from wizard school.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iToad: Looks like Tim Burchett is too full of crank conspiracy theories to be a member of Congress. People in positions of great power and responsibility need to live in actual objective reality, not an alternate magical wonderland reality.


But we can legislate against beliefs in myths like Christianity and and Economics
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The more I see about aliens and ufos the more I believe that there is no cover up.
I can't imagine how every government everywhere would keep a secret that big.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: It's not that we're too stupid to know the truth (though some of you definitely are). It's that as soon as sentient aliens are announced, every world religion will immediately race to convert them to the One True Faith, and it will be a bloodbath of epic proportions.


I can't wait. Any being capable of interplanetary or, more likely, interstellar travel is going to be easily capable of handling a bunch of barely-orbital dynamite monkeys with their hands on shiatty, messy nuclear devices.

"Bottlenecked to death by ego, fear, and greed" will read humanity's epitaph.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To be fair, we're too stupid for a lot of stuff.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No, but Daily Star readers are too dumb to know a street lamp when the see one.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Am I getting cosmic butt-stuff or not?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic: In 3-D - Midnight Star
Youtube A42ZYNno5oQ
 
