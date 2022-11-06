 Skip to content
(Daily Motion)   Truckers in support of Bolsonaro are having their roadblocks cleared by soccer hooligans, annoyed by them getting in their way of beating the crap out of each other   (dailymotion.com) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't speak Portuguese.  Were they setting tire fires to smoke out the truckers?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So is this the Brazilian version of the numpty convoys in the US and Canada? Really odd coincidence that profa around the world all try the same things, isn't it?

/That's a lot of versions.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why no hero tag.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Why no hero tag.


Hooligans aren't really heroes. In this case they're just less bad guys.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like all this right wing BS is coordinated and the same across country after country. The same easily manipulated people led by their nose to rebel against imaginary slights and injustices. If only they was some explanation.

*off on the distance chuckling putinly*
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: So is this the Brazilian version of the numpty convoys in the US and Canada? Really odd coincidence that profa around the world all try the same things, isn't it?

/That's a lot of versions.


You can either have a strong trucking union, like the Teamsters before the trucking industry was deregulated in order to hamstring the union, or you can have a bunch of semi-independent truckers who consider themselves small businessmen with lots of bootstrappy-ness. Never mind truckers are entirely dependent on government infrastructure, namely roads that their heavy trucks damage with every trip.

Fool a man into thinking he's a mini-business tycoon, and he is liable to believe right wing propaganda about the Commies coming to steal his stuff.

Beware the petit-bourgeois. They always fark up the revolution.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In that part of the world. Stopping some one from getting to a Football(soccer) match. Is like stopping someone trying to get to Church.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: It's like all this right wing BS is coordinated and the same across country after country. The same easily manipulated people led by their nose to rebel against imaginary slights and injustices. If only they was some explanation.

*off on the distance chuckling putinly*


If I only had a preview button, too. 🤦🏻‍♂
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: So is this the Brazilian version of the numpty convoys in the US and Canada? Really odd coincidence that profa around the world all try the same things, isn't it?

/That's a lot of versions.


You'll be seeing a lot of "Truckers For Trump 2024" signs and flags and that's not a coincidence.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: dennysgod: Why no hero tag.

Hooligans aren't really heroes. In this case they're just less bad guys.


i thought there was a difference between hooligans in general and football hooligans.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Gyrfalcon: dennysgod: Why no hero tag.

Hooligans aren't really heroes. In this case they're just less bad guys.

i thought there was a difference between hooligans in general and football hooligans.


Did they or did they not knock over a dustbin on Shaftsury?

/we're the hooligans!
//*pop*
///*bang**bang**bang*
 
wraith95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Gyrfalcon: dennysgod: Why no hero tag.

Hooligans aren't really heroes. In this case they're just less bad guys.

i thought there was a difference between hooligans in general and football hooligans.


Well, yeah, Football hooligans are more violent and less civilized.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If there's one group I would not want to piss off, it'd be futbol ("soccer" in American) fans lol.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: So is this the Brazilian version of the numpty convoys in the US and Canada? Really odd coincidence that profa around the world all try the same things, isn't it?

/That's a lot of versions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wraith95: sinko swimo: Gyrfalcon: dennysgod: Why no hero tag.

Hooligans aren't really heroes. In this case they're just less bad guys.

i thought there was a difference between hooligans in general and football hooligans.

Well, yeah, Football hooligans are more violent and less civilized.


Excuse you, we're plenty civilized and violent.  And if you disagree, I'll be forced to jam this broken bottle so far into your colon it'll tickle your ileocaecal sphincter.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Hooligans?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are truckers aholes in every country?
 
mentula
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Go hooligans!
(A thing I've never said before, and may well never say again.)
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wouldya lookit that? I learned something today!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Are truckers aholes in every country?


Ya know, one would think truckers should be left leaning. I'd want fair wages and the roads paved. But, that makes way too much sense.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: kbronsito: Are truckers aholes in every country?

Ya know, one would think truckers should be left leaning. I'd want fair wages and the roads paved. But, that makes way too much sense.


Truckers are not, generally, intelligent people
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trumpanzees take note: when you do illegal sh*t like block roads, the rest of us no longer feel compelled to retaliate against you within the bounds of the law. Things like this are far more serious than your anti-semitic banners and your stupid chanting, and the response if you try sh*t like this will also be far more serious.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: kbronsito: Are truckers aholes in every country?

Ya know, one would think truckers should be left leaning. I'd want fair wages and the roads paved. But, that makes way too much sense.


They spend hours and hours alone, marinating in right wing hate radio much of the time. I'm surprised more trumpanzee criminals haven't been long-haul truckers.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Wouldya lookit that? I learned something today!

[Fark user image image 408x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Wouldya lookit that? I learned something today!

[Fark user image 408x750]


Well that was quite the odyssey...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: kbronsito: Are truckers aholes in every country?

Ya know, one would think truckers should be left leaning. I'd want fair wages and the roads paved. But, that makes way too much sense.


That requires critical reasoning, but that's simply out of reach of people like that.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Wouldya lookit that? I learned something today!

[Fark user image 408x750]


You're welcome.

*throws chair*
 
Rain Fall
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Basically there is a bunch of swearing. Son of a and fark and shiat and they are saying remove this remove it. And then calling out to each other that they are in this together. Some posing for their tiktok or whatever and then they are saying they want to see their games and remove this shiat from the road.

They are only barely speaking Portuguese. It's a sort of dirty dialect full of ultra low quality pronunciation and so on. Slang that I can't be bothered to understand.

They cleared them to get to their games and for likes.
 
