(Some Guy)   Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9(10^9) for Monday. So you're officially not a complete loser yet   (ctlottery.org) divider line
60
60 Comments     (+0 »)
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy shiat!  That's 19 million years of Total Fark!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm going with the odds and not buying a ticket. Chances are I'll come out ahead.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok fine! I'll buy a ticket! Geez!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Too-Tall: Holy shiat!  That's 19 million years of Total Fark!



$1.9 billion cannot be spent more responsibly.   It's....beautiful.....
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I say that but I'll still put $2 towards a ticket
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope I don't win it... because taxes and the problem of dealing with four billion chicks.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Matched 2 + PB with multiplier last night. Gaze in wide-eyed wonder at the spectacular twenty-one-dollarionaire!!!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hugram: I hope I don't win it... because taxes and the problem of dealing with four billion chicks.


Two four billion chicks at the same time.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


Blind Trust.  No one ever has to know you're a billionaire.

But yeah, I buy a ticket to play the 'what if' game for a few days, and at best I figure I can spend $100m over my lifetime, and that's including making sure everyone in my immediate family (kids, brothers, sisters, parents, etc) never has to work again.  Anything I think of after that is just spending money to get rid of it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


I wrote a song about that.
See in my family, that is an issue.

Probably why my cousin's hair turned white overnight when he went to bed 6.5 mil richer.

Wealth is in family and friends who don't give a damn if you are rich or not.

Every one else can shake a leg and keep moving.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


You hire a partner from one of the top 20 law firms to set up a trust to claim it with, a partner from a different firm to vet the paperwork, two different accountants/investment managers to manage the money, and you don't say or do a goddamn thing different for at least six months.

Then you slowly withdraw from everyone (while taking careful notes as to who actually checks in on you to see if you're okay) and then leave your job for "an opportunity out-of-state" and move to your new dream home/mansion/whatever where nobody will know jack shiat about you so you're not raising suspicion when you trade in your 15 year old beater for a new car or have a new TV delivered or go on a vacation overseas.

After sufficient time you pay your lawyers to send checks for money to the friends/family that you care about/gave a shiat about you with a serious non-disclosure agreement and other legalese attached so they can be taken care of but it absolves you if they spend the money stupidly and you can cut them off and shut them up if they turn into assholes seeking more from you.

Pay the lawyers to set up a charitable foundation as well so you can anonymously donate to whatever.  Set up a PAC to influence politics with your dark money.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"According to Powerball, your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million."

I wonder how much they change to figure the wind will blow a winning ticket to my feet in the parking lot.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable

You hire a partner from one of the top 20 law firms to set up a trust to claim it with, a partner from a different firm to vet the paperwork, two different accountants/investment managers to manage the money, and you don't say or do a goddamn thing different for at least six months.

Then you slowly withdraw from everyone (while taking careful notes as to who actually checks in on you to see if you're okay) and then leave your job for "an opportunity out-of-state" and move to your new dream home/mansion/whatever where nobody will know jack shiat about you so you're not raising suspicion when you trade in your 15 year old beater for a new car or have a new TV delivered or go on a vacation overseas.

After sufficient time you pay your lawyers to send checks for money to the friends/family that you care about/gave a shiat about you with a serious non-disclosure agreement and other legalese attached so they can be taken care of but it absolves you if they spend the money stupidly and you can cut them off and shut them up if they turn into assholes seeking more from you.

Pay the lawyers to set up a charitable foundation as well so you can anonymously donate to whatever.  Set up a PAC to influence politics with your dark money.


I'd hire a mercenary army, take over some small tropical country and declare myself dictator for life.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: "According to Powerball, your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million."

I wonder how much they change to figure the wind will blow a winning ticket to my feet in the parking lot.


If you spend $52 to buy all the red balls, your odds are much better at 1 in 11,688,054.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At $1.9 billion, the Powerball jackpot is too high. It's too much. The contest should be reset and the prize money should be distributed to orphanages.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another few drawings and the winner will be able to take twitter off Elmo's hands.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Driedsponge: BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable

Blind Trust.  No one ever has to know you're a billionaire.

But yeah, I buy a ticket to play the 'what if' game for a few days, and at best I figure I can spend $100m over my lifetime, and that's including making sure everyone in my immediate family (kids, brothers, sisters, parents, etc) never has to work again.  Anything I think of after that is just spending money to get rid of it.


If you live in one of the states that lets you claim it in secret like that.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll throw in for a ticket or 2. At this point, it's basically "give us 2 bucks and you have a functionally zero percent chance to win infinite money."

The value proposition is actually completely in our favor now. Somebody, somewhere, is going to become obscenely wealthy at a level that even most of the very wealthy people in the world would have no idea what to do with.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JerseyTim: At $1.9 billion, the Powerball jackpot is too high. It's too much. The contest should be reset and the prize money should be distributed to orphanages.


I actually agree. $2 billion (and lets be fair it's going to be more like $2.5 billion by Monday night) is enough that you could permanently fix a number of low level but extremely pervasive problems like providing free school lunches in multiple states.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Another few drawings and the winner will be able to take twitter off Elmo's hands.


Just wait a few months. You'll be able to get it for a song.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: JerseyTim: At $1.9 billion, the Powerball jackpot is too high. It's too much. The contest should be reset and the prize money should be distributed to orphanages.

I actually agree. $2 billion (and lets be fair it's going to be more like $2.5 billion by Monday night) is enough that you could permanently fix a number of low level but extremely pervasive problems like providing free school lunches in multiple states.


But how do you guarantee that all of the kids who get the free lunches actually deserve them.  And doesn't having food make them dependent upon eating?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I didn't hit any numbers last night, but I'll probably drop a few dollars for Monday's drawing as well. I could do a lot of good with that kind of money while still having enough to make it rain in the strip club at least once. LOL!!!
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


THIS.

Mo money, mo problems.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


I'm gonna give it a shot, anyway.   I'll get a couple of days to design my gigantic assed sailboat before the numbers come out.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LOL, from a co-worker on Slack this morning (Not a work channel, the one we set up just for fun shiat) : "Now it's up to $1.9 billion. We really suck at this game."
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable

I wrote a song about that.
See in my family, that is an issue.

Probably why my cousin's hair turned white overnight when he went to bed 6.5 mil richer.

Wealth is in family and friends who don't give a damn if you are rich or not.

Every one else can shake a leg and keep moving.


Because of your formatting I thought those were the lyrics of your song. I got I to end of your post and realized it was not a song.
/ I hope it was not the song you wrote.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: hugram: I hope I don't win it... because taxes and the problem of dealing with four billion chicks.

Two four billion chicks at the same time.

[media4.giphy.com image 480x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


Was gonna say, I know inflation is high, but Christ!
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: At $1.9 billion, the Powerball jackpot is too high. It's too much. The contest should be reset and the prize money should be distributed to orphanages.


Are there still orphanages...it seems so Dickensian.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You won't believe me, but if I win I'm keeping a million for myself and giving the rest anonymously to charities I care about.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I could buy a minor league ball club and try to come up with the weirdest mid-inning promotions every night.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


For that much I can live in a walled compound with security and send my kids to school with bodyguards.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


No problem.  Anyone who wants money, just send me a letter @ A Beach, Somewhere, Earth.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: thecactusman17: JerseyTim: At $1.9 billion, the Powerball jackpot is too high. It's too much. The contest should be reset and the prize money should be distributed to orphanages.

I actually agree. $2 billion (and lets be fair it's going to be more like $2.5 billion by Monday night) is enough that you could permanently fix a number of low level but extremely pervasive problems like providing free school lunches in multiple states.

But how do you guarantee that all of the kids who get the free lunches actually deserve them.  And doesn't having food make them dependent upon eating?


The weird part is that so many already have refrigerators. It's like they expect free food!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Matched 2 + PB with multiplier last night. Gaze in wide-eyed wonder at the spectacular twenty-one-dollarionaire!!!


Can I borrow some money?  I have an amazing investment opportunity.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I recommend drawing 20,000 combos with each winner getting $50k.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


Seriously, I do wonder if this ridiculous jackpot ends up doing more harm to the idea of lotteries than good. Because you're right, it is too much. And I can totally see it getting to 2 billion before the drawing. But you're going to see people go broke trying to get their hands on that jackpot. And I wouldn't be surprised if there are changes that come out of this because someone in government at some level realizes that this isn't a good thing overall.

And in the infinitesimal chance that whoever wins that jackpot reads this, a free bit of advice: take the annuity. Don't take the cash value because no one can do anything with $500 million+ after taxes that won't lead to long term problems. Take the annuity, let the money come to you in bits and pieces and protect yourself long term.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know you want to know just how bad your odds really are.

People like that program.  Too bad no one paying me a million bucks to write silly JS apps.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I buy a ticket so that I have a slightly greater chance at fulfilling my vision of becoming a super villian.

That and buying Einstein's property in New Mexico and making it a cat sanctuary. I'll call it "Pussy Galore."
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


With money like that you can hire more lawyers than C. Montgomery Burns, to keep those damn in-laws away from you.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I could buy a minor league ball club and try to come up with the weirdest mid-inning promotions every night.


The team in my town used to give away the same pony, every game.
 
p51d007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


You would have plenty of money to just have them all killed.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Driedsponge: BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable

Blind Trust.  No one ever has to know you're a billionaire.

But yeah, I buy a ticket to play the 'what if' game for a few days, and at best I figure I can spend $100m over my lifetime, and that's including making sure everyone in my immediate family (kids, brothers, sisters, parents, etc) never has to work again.  Anything I think of after that is just spending money to get rid of it.

If you live in one of the states that lets you claim it in secret like that.


You have a year to claim the prize. If you live in a state like California where they don't allow you to remain anonymous, could you move residency to a different state before claiming the prize?
 
jmr61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Honestly, that's too much.

The constant harassment of people trying to separate you from those winnings would be unbearable


I'd be fine.

I can be a real prick.
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: At $1.9 billion, the Powerball jackpot is too high. It's too much. The contest should be reset and the prize money should be distributed to orphanages.


Orphans?  What did those filthy orphans ever do for us slightly higher class types?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Assuming the jackpot is $2 billion, what would be the after-tax lump sum?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Assuming the jackpot is $2 billion, what would be the after-tax lump sum?


About $10.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hlehmann: JerseyTim: At $1.9 billion, the Powerball jackpot is too high. It's too much. The contest should be reset and the prize money should be distributed to orphanages.

Orphans?  What did those filthy orphans ever do for us slightly higher class types?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
