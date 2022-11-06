 Skip to content
(CNN)   Putin vows to create an army made entirely of people convicted of serious crimes. What a basterd   (cnn.com) divider line
38
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"He's pulling a Hedy LaMarr!!"

"That's Hedley!"
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His military's main accomplishments are war crimes, so it makes sense to hire experienced felons.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Ukraine? Nah, I think I'll ,just stay in the salt mines. Safer, overall, donncha 'fink?"
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first one was good but the sequel was meh.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The UK, US, and Russian, to name a few, are being run by criminal mobs. It only makes sense.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin already started doing this a couple of months ago.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

browneye: Putin already started doing this a couple of months ago.


That is a private military contractor.

This is the actual Russian Army.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He wants dirty dozen

When the 11 convicts get to the front, and the ten of them advance to find the 9 of them are outnumbered a thousand to eight, the seven of them will realize the six of them are no match for a sniper. The five of them will consider surrender, then remember the four man team commited crimes in Ukraine, so the three of them will draw straws to figure out which of the two of them will make a run for it, while the remaining bullet puts the team out of its misery.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not the first tyrant to attempt this. History is littered with accounts.
I am pretty sure I would remember if any were recorded as successful.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Not the first tyrant to attempt this. History is littered with accounts.
I am pretty sure I would remember if any were recorded as successful.


They were successful in terrorizing civilians and committing war crimes. From what I've read about the history of this being done, they were mostly cannon fodder and despised by the other troops, mostly because they tended towards the twisted and sadistic.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He should get things sorted out at The Hague so he can fight personally.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Strafbattalions are nothing new in RU.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In Russian prison > surrender to Ukrainian forces > join Ukraine > become Ukrainian citizen > become EU citizen > move to a warm Mediterranean country to start over

Seems like a good deal.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Putin's partial mobilization order will only end when the Russian President signs in an official decree. Until then, he reserves the right to recruit more people into military conscription in the future.

CNN has a firm grasp of the obvious. Yeah, dictators are like that. They "reserve" all rights to themselves.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.movieassets.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

snocone: Not the first tyrant to attempt this. History is littered with accounts.
I am pretty sure I would remember if any were recorded as successful.


Look up Blackwater
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

odinsposse: In Russian prison > surrender to Ukrainian forces > join Ukraine > become Ukrainian citizen > become EU citizen > move to a warm Mediterranean country to start over

Seems like a good deal.


Keep committing serious crimes.
3) Profit.

/yeah, one way or another, these people were not meant to come back
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snocone: Not the first tyrant to attempt this. History is littered with accounts.
I am pretty sure I would remember if any were recorded as successful.


media.movieassets.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Perhaps we could loan him some enthusiastic Jan 6th participants.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He can add that to the army of Nazi sympathizers he has online, I guess.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are those who undervalue the Penal Legions. But they should consider this: should a man who has wronged the Emperor be allowed to wrong him further? For each man executed is a man who can no longer serve, and to fail in service to the Emperor is the greatest of sins.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Add "Free guns and ammo" to the list
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The next step is to reclassify speaking out against the Special Military Operation or even calling it a war as a "serious crime".
 
nitropissering
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The only group of criminals exempted from the decree are those who committed sex crimes against minors, treason, spying or terrorism.

Hold on a sec, isn't terrorism what he's doing anyway? Wouldn't he want the pros also?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: snocone: Not the first tyrant to attempt this. History is littered with accounts.
I am pretty sure I would remember if any were recorded as successful.

Look up Blackwater


Academi. Previously known as Xe, previously known as Blackwater.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In Republican America, they elected those types.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given the behavior of the Russian army, I'd say he already has that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: There are those who undervalue the Penal Legions. But they should consider this: should a man who has wronged the Emperor be allowed to wrong him further? For each man executed is a man who can no longer serve, and to fail in service to the Emperor is the greatest of sins.


militarygogglebox.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I look forward to more stories of Russian officers being fragged by their own troops and of newly armed conscripts turning their weapons on their fellow soldiers.
 
Macfine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Its really more of a Suicide Squad...
 
Matt Dodson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not too nervous ... yet.
 
p51d007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who is going to play the frothing, bald rapist?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image image 425x420]

Add "Free guns and ammo" to the list


Don't forget about the free tattoos.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 425x420]

Add "Free guns and ammo" to the list


What crimes did Tom Hardy commit?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds vory incompetent.
 
