(CNN)   Stop licking the psychedelic toads, urges National Park Service official with huge pink horns and paisley colored earflaps and have you ever really looked at your palms and why is that buffalo dancing the Charleston?   (cnn.com) divider line
    Sonoran Desert, Sonoran desert toad, potent toxin, Tucson, Arizona, Mojave Desert, unique feature, American southwest, prominent parotid glands  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Them Toad Suckers
Youtube HaTJ3GD8jn8
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The National Park Service is offering good advice.  You'll get much better results smoking the bufotoxin.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would never have met my wife if she followed this advice.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The desert's for peyote. Leave the poor toads alone.
 
HFK
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've wanted to use this meme for a while.
 
SusanY
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYltuXdI2SE

Family Guy - Toad episode
 
KCinPA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stick to mushrooms!
 
SusanY
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9YEc_iOuLg

Let me try again....
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


"I'm not NOT licking toads"
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, fine.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here come the toad lickers
 
Und Becks [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What if I boil the toad in Nyquil first?
 
GetaLife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Butt-chugging vodak-marinated pscyhedelic toads?
So early on a Sunday?
Well, if you insist. I made cucumber sandwiches.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These are the headlines I live for, subby...
 
SusanY
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this the kind of announcement that's counter productive?

"Don't lick those tads, you might get high!"
"Wait, I can get high by licking toads?"
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Munden: The National Park Service is offering good advice.  You'll get much better results smoking the bufotoxin.


So don't lick it, smoke the toad instead.
 
