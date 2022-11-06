 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The pain in Spain comes mainly cuz they obtained all your maryjane   (bbc.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The weight of the seized plants is roughly equivalent to more than five adult African elephants.

How many Rhode Islands?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna be there when they burn it all in the town square.
Best tapas night ever.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
32 metric tons of weed? I can't even begin to imagine how many plants that to be harvested to obtain that.

If it's indoors, then around 4 ounces per plant. Outdoor about a pound per plant.

That's so many plants. So much trimming, so much shake.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: 32 metric tons of weed? I can't even begin to imagine how many plants that to be harvested to obtain that.

If it's indoors, then around 4 ounces per plant. Outdoor about a pound per plant.

That's so many plants. So much trimming, so much shake.


TFA says 1.1 million plants, but that might just be cop math.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a street value of 11 trillion dollars?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: With a street value of 11 trillion dollars?


By the time it gets to trial it'll be an inventory worth about 1000 euros.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, though, what a huge waste of manpower and other resources.  That material was going to be consumed and that's an indicator of the size of the market and those who would prefer it to be legal.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Police said they arrested 11 women in busts across Spain.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The weight of the seized plants is roughly equivalent to more than five adult African elephants.

How many Rhode Islands?

How many Rhode Islands?


It takes 1000 African elephants to fill one football field, and 1000 football fields equals one Rhode Island.

Thank god for the metric system!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For those of you in Spain who are now missing your "medicina,"  Francisco Franco is still dead but his police state is still on the job.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The weight of the seized plants is roughly equivalent to more than five adult African elephants.

How many Rhode Islands?

How many Rhode Islands?


When they seize fentanyl, it's always measured by the number of deaths it could cause. "Enough fentanyl to kill 250,000 people" etc.

It's makes sense to measure marijuana in the number of hallucinatory elephants that could result.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, this does not surprise me much. Spain is going through some turmoil, what with Catalan and the Basque. They still think of themselves as a colonial power. They struggle to accept what the rest of the world sees. Always have, 2000+ years.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Serious blow to the Spanish makers of junk food, video games, and bongs.
 
moku9
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Come on 'murica; why don't we have octagonal boxes?!!
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Estimated value?
Cop math: a trillion kajillion
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

question_dj: 32 metric tons of weed? I can't even begin to imagine how many plants that to be harvested to obtain that.

If it's indoors, then around 4 ounces per plant. Outdoor about a pound per plant.

That's so many plants. So much trimming, so much shake.


They aren't separating the buds from the plants. It's 32 tons of pot plants
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The weight of the seized plants is roughly equivalent to more than five adult African elephants.

How heavy in terms of juvenile Asian elephants?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not in time to save my friend Beckita. She was excited to be in Barcelona, but soon fell in with the wrong crowd of illicit drug smokers and was found dead along Las Ramblas with a marijuana needle in her arm.
Si, fue muy triste.
Fark user imageView Full Size
\
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The weight of the seized plants is roughly equivalent to more than five adult African elephants.

How many Rhode Islands?

How many Rhode Islands?


Don't be silly. They use the metric system, which uses adult African elephants as a measure. This must be inconvenient for buyers and sellers as it's really hard to get elephants on the scale without crushing everything.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
