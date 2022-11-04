 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Well, there it is: the stupidest advice subby'll read all day   (cnbc.com) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, Parenting, Psychology, Developmental psychology, Childhood, child psychologist, Want, Emotion, Brain-Body Parenting  
•       •       •

797 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2022 at 8:45 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy Twitter.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey man, I just got here, give me a second.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How the hell did our species ever make it out of the caves ?
 
id10ts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, teach your crotch-fruit there's no consequences.  Brilliant!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: How the hell did our species ever make it out of the caves ?


We didn't have today's "advanced" parenting technique!
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

id10ts: Yeah, teach your crotch-fruit there's no consequences.  Brilliant!


I'm curious where you saw anything like that in the article.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

id10ts: Yeah, teach your crotch-fruit there's no consequences.  Brilliant!


The problem is when you end up punishing them for shiat they didn't actually do.

My neighbor punished his son for the computer virus on the home network because he had done it when he was 8. He was now 16, and his sister was 8, and did all the sort of shiat she wasn't supposed to.

After a while kids get to the 'why should I even bother trying, because I'll get in trouble no matter what I do' phase.  (In his case, 'suicidal ideation')

Yes, some things deserve punishment, and you can't be completely hands off (I called out a dad who was letting his kid walk through a flower bed and he responded 'they're kids, what are you going to do?') but there's a viable middle ground so you don't end up with sociopaths or kids who are stuck at home for life because they can't actually do anything
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know those people who melt down at airports when they're late for their flights and are told they can't board? This is how they were raised.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Spay and Neuter your kids?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You haul them outside to the car, lock them in the back seat, put your earbuds on and jam away.

People will look at you oddly but just reply "Kids", slowly shaking your head.
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"That's how my parents raised ME, and I turned out PERFECT."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The people who love you are the best people to teach you what you should know. I think we can all agree with that.
Their capabilities to teach may be suspect, even how we interpret love, but their desire to help you get what you need to advance to the next level in life is their usefulness.

An African American gentleman I used to work with told me all his kids are kicked out at 18. Not because he was cheap or didn't love them.

He told me he was their teacher.  He said they understood that at 18 they should know everything he could teach them.
They needed to find another teacher.
 
Gramma
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"A child having a meltdown in a store because they aren't being bought the snack they want is not intending to be ungrateful or difficult."

That might be true for a 2 year-old, but when it's a six year old, he's learned that his mom or dad will give him whatever he wants if he makes a big enough scene.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This isn't dumb at all. It's actually quite good advice. The problem is people reading this article are going to conflate this advice with never disciplining your child. It isn't saying that at all. What it is saying is that a toddler (not a 6 or 7 year old) has neither the ability to regulate emotions nor the coping strategies to deal with adversity until they're taught to do so. A toddler losing their shiat because they didn't get something they wanted is the absence of these coping skills. You can either teach them how to deal with these things properly, or punish them for behaving in a way that was the only biological  and developmental way they could express themselves. That leads to problems of its own. The difficulty is actually parenting in these situations and spending the energy to deal with this constructively takes a hell of a lot of patience and time; it isn't something a lot of parents are willing to do.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Has there ever been any "parenting" advice that WAS good advice?
I've never heard any.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When you allow a child to figure out how to handle unpleasant emotions by themselves, you're increasing their ability to be flexible.

This is so f*cking stupid. Just beat the sh*t out of them and let them figure that out on their own.

/s
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oneiros: id10ts: Yeah, teach your crotch-fruit there's no consequences.  Brilliant!

The problem is when you end up punishing them for shiat they didn't actually do.

My neighbor punished his son for the computer virus on the home network because he had done it when he was 8. He was now 16, and his sister was 8, and did all the sort of shiat she wasn't supposed to.


When I was 6 I got called into the living room over a scratch on the arm of a rocking chair. Mom asked why I did it. I said I didn't.  She didn't believe me. Said if it wasn't me then who? I said I have no idea,  but it wasn't me.  She told me if I didn't stop lying, she'd spank the shiat out of me for lying and *then* punish me. I swore I absolutely didn't do it.  She said last chance.  Either I confess or it's spank city.
So I lied and said it was me.  She asked how and I had to make up a story about using a butter knife because she didn't believe it did it with my finger nail. Then I had to concoct a story about how I didn't like the chair because she didn't accept I didn't have a reason for doing it. I think in was sent to my room and couldn't stay at the party (there was some family gathering or something, don't really remember that part).
I hated that I had to do that,  that I had to admit guilt for something I didn't do. Looking back I wish I stood firm and took the spanking.
40 years later and I still remember that incident.
/ don't get me wrong,  I did *all sorts* of shiat that deserved a good ass whipping in my mouth. I mean plenty. Some shiat mom still doesn't know about.  Just that one thing I didn't do
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.