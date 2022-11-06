 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 256 of WW3: US privately encouraging Ukraine leaders to drop refusal to engage in peace talks unless Putin is removed from power. And so begins the hedging, the gradual betrayal, and the slow sacrifice. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
75
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Al Jazeera, Live news, Ukrainian soldiers, peace talks, Russia-Ukraine war News, Russian President Vladimir Putin, American officials  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy Hell, I didn't realize that DST was starting today. It's 1 am, I've suddenly gained an extra hour, the whole world is apparently still sleeping, and there are no numbers yet.

OK, here's a casualty chart with daily run rates for each casualty. I really like this. It gives LOTS more information, without being (IMHO) too busy. Thoughts on this?  Oh, and the numbers for today are dummy numbers (I used yesterdays), just for demo purposes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here we go. Using the new format. Comments, please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been distracted but I hope Biden is putting more pressure on Russia than on Ukraine.

/when it's good vs. evil, it's a clear choice.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Midterms.

We're about to lose the ability to be the good -or at least not so bad guys- in terms of Ukraine as Putin's money gets Republicans back in charge in Congress. There will be incredible obstruction to aid by the traitors with rubles in their pockets.

It's the elephant in the room.

I want to be wrong.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark off, time. asshole.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Midterms.

We're about to lose the ability to be the good -or at least not so bad guys- in terms of Ukraine as Putin's money gets Republicans back in charge in Congress. There will be incredible obstruction to aid by the traitors with rubles in their pockets.

It's the elephant in the room.

I want to be wrong.


You are not wrong. We are the baddies. Do not support the GOP agenda. They are not for good.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: yohohogreengiant: Midterms.

We're about to lose the ability to be the good -or at least not so bad guys- in terms of Ukraine as Putin's money gets Republicans back in charge in Congress. There will be incredible obstruction to aid by the traitors with rubles in their pockets.

It's the elephant in the room.

I want to be wrong.

You are not wrong. We are the baddies. Do not support the GOP agenda. They are not for good.


Even though a vast majority of good people are for good, the New Corrupt Republic lets the evil minority rule.

Nothing short of bloodletting will fix this.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Main news for November 5:

19 Ukrainian border guards returned from captivity .

Iran admitted supplying drones to Russia.

The connection to the energy system of Ukraine was restored at the ZANP.

Ukraine will collect money for a fleet of naval drones .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
November 6

The mayor of Kyiv does not rule out a complete blackout in the city and gave advice to Kyiv residents

" We are doing everything to prevent this from happening. But let's be honest: our enemies are doing everything to ensure that the city is without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, we are all dead. And the future of the country and each of us depends on how prepared we are for various situations, " Vitaliy Klitschko said on the air of the telethon.

He urged the residents of Kyiv to have a supply of drinking and technical water, food, charged batteries and warm things at home. And also - calculate the extreme option of going outside the city.

" If you have relatives and acquaintances in the suburbs of Kyiv, where there is a separate water supply, stove, heat, to stay there temporarily - please make arrangements in case of a bad scenario so that you can spend some time with your friends or acquaintances ," he urged Klitschko
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Military medic Inna became the first woman to receive the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously, and there is now a street named after her in Mukachevo.

In the first days of the war, saving dozens of servicemen, she selflessly and fearlessly risked her own life. At that time, the doctor was in the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region. At the moment of rendering aid to the wounded soldier, the enemy opened artillery fire. Inna Derusova died.

Inna herself was from Kryvyi Rih, worked as a nurse, and in 2015 joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and served as a senior combat medic of the 15th separate motorized infantry battalion of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky.

Inna was 52 years old. She left a son who, like his mother, joined the ranks of the Armed Forces.

We will never forget her loyalty to the cause and the fact that she saved dozens of lives. Eternal glory!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
At night, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. A residential quarter came under fire. A two-story building of a commercial enterprise was destroyed, another rocket fell on a plot of land in the private sector. It is known about 1 dead person.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
the Russian occupying forces shelled the area 8 times. We kissed in the Nikopol, Marganets and Myriv communities. Towns and villages were hit by anti-aircraft guns and heavy artillery. Mutilated houses, furniture production, transport production, gas furnaces, power lines, farm buildings, cars and gas furnaces. A 9-year-old girl, who was wounded by the Russians the night before, is in the hospital under medical supervision. There is no threat to life. Doctors assess her condition as average.

📍 Mykolayiv region
At night, November 6, starting at 02:05, the enemy attacked the settlement of Halytsynivska hromada - hit an object of industrial infrastructure. Also around 02:00 there were shellings outside the Shirokivska hromada settlement. No casualties.

📍 Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region - in Toretsk. 3 more people in the region were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Britain and Japan agreed to strengthen support for Ukraine

The Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Japan, Rishi Sunak and Fumio Kishida, agreed in a telephone conversation to deepen bilateral cooperation amid concerns over Russia's war against Ukraine and increased military activity by China and North Korea.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Sunak and Kishida confirmed that Japan and Britain will speed up negotiations for an agreement to strengthen interoperability and cooperation between their armed forces as soon as possible. The signing of an agreement on joint development of a fighter jet will also be accelerated.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know how true this is but I've heard they don't have to wait long  before Putin drops dead on his own. Of course this is a common type of rumor and easily spread so who knows.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Melitopol, the occupiers teach schoolchildren to use weapons, and in technical schools they create a "youth army"

"In schools, the day begins with a search. In schools, they start teaching high school students from the 9th grade to use automatic weapons, and they do this in order to prepare them for some kind of "volunteer battalions", - said the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov

He added that the occupiers are already starting to create formations called "youth army" in technical schools and universities.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: MrBallou: yohohogreengiant: Midterms.

We're about to lose the ability to be the good -or at least not so bad guys- in terms of Ukraine as Putin's money gets Republicans back in charge in Congress. There will be incredible obstruction to aid by the traitors with rubles in their pockets.

It's the elephant in the room.

I want to be wrong.

You are not wrong. We are the baddies. Do not support the GOP agenda. They are not for good.

Even though a vast majority of good people are for good, the New Corrupt Republic lets the evil minority rule.

Nothing short of bloodletting will fix this.


Guillotines are a young man's hobby - fanciful, hopeful.

I wish for a general strike, daily protests and other baguette-related activities before the bloodletting, but too many Americans are absorbed with hurting their neighbors and eating their own future before holding the rich, powerful, and privileged accountable. We're a nation of self centered temporarily inconvenienced millionaires and we worship that which causes the most harm to us while stepping on those a rung down the ladder.

I hope we can send what aid is needed to Ukraine before the elections.

The sun came out for the first time in days. Off to choring.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This looks like a winner to be added to our list:

While adults fight back against the Russians on the war front, many children have their own war. They choose life from deadly diseases.

Cancer has not taken a break: thousands of children with cancer in Ukraine. They need medicine and support every day. The "Tabletochka" Foundation calls on Ukrainians to become super friends of children with cancer.

500 families in Ukraine and abroad are under the care of the foundation. During the full-scale war, the foundation directed more than UAH 100 million in charitable contributions to help children. But this is not enough. Now more than ever, the foundation needs support.

💙 💛 Sign up for a monthly assistance subscription #naТаблеточки - https://bit.ly/3zGEAji Help children with cancer to recover faster. Together we will defeat the Russian enemy and every disease!
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed (which is probably a lot this week) or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of October 29 through November 4 (Days 248 to 254):

The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist.

And you thought HIMARS were fun! Guess the Cargo 200 poster will need to be updated more frequently in the future.

Kherson? Kherson! We'll see how this pans out since it seems the Russians have gone into hiding throughout the city.

More Russian warships in Sevastopol got hit by...something? Most likely drones of a couple different types. Russia proudly exclaimed that they beat off the attack, please ignore all the camera feeds we cut. Then again, why are these feeds publicly available? At any rate, images from before the feeds got shut off and statements from Wagner and others on Telegram in the immediate aftermath indicated that the attack damaged the Admiral Makarov. Ukraine claims it was a Russian ammo handling mishap.

Honestly, an ammo mishap makes a ton of sense. Just look at the galaxy brain strategy from Moscow: Bomb Kyiv with 50 missiles (which they can't replace and cost millions each) to...mildly inconvenience Ukrainians. Admittedly it will be a bigger issue as winter really sets in. And the handful of times Russia's found something they can exploit, Ukraine comes up with a counter to it, but Russia can only lash out like an angry toddler when Ukraine pushes back.

Further cementing drone warfare as the wave of the future, Ukraine is re-equipping its Bayraktars with air-to-air missiles to beat back the swarm of Iranian Shaheds and other smaller drones. Iranian drones might scream "Witness me!" but American ones cut like a knife, or 6,000 to be more exact. Probably explains the Glasgow-smile-like nose art on this HIMARS. Then again, Ukraine also has weaponized babusya.

Naval troops meant to defend Kaliningrad instead got liquidated in Ukraine. Does that mean they'll freeze back up now that winter is coming? Winter, with its cold, snow, and worst of all wind. Exposure is a hell of a way to die, but the alternative for the cannon fodder might be explosive. Really drives home the importance of the winter gear in Western aid packages lately. Meanwhile Russia can't even train units properly, let alone equip them. The difference really shows in the pictures and videos that make it out from each side like this Ukrainian bunker.

You just know it's gotta be eating him up inside. Almost makes me wish he were back on Twitter. And while we're on that topic, I'll take delusions of grandeur for $1,000, Alex. Probably explains the snit fits, threatened nuclear tantrums, and bizarre bargaining position that Ukraine should remain neutral in peace talks between Russia and the US.

Oh hey, turns out Russia doesn't just use Soviet WW2 tactics. They're also copying Japanese ones.

Welfare Check-Ins:

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is aliveSad (?) update.

Tracianne's a busy gal between posting here and making things for her Etsy shop. (Etsy link)

Smoking GNU with a frustrating update.

Based on him lying naked in a pool of blood, Father_Jack spent part of last week rooming with a Khornate berserker. While his roommate was on a Chaos Codex, his head nurse must've been on the WFIA codec because she had FJ willing to let her take him digital.

Fasahd posts the Ukrainian announcements while TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is Russian propaganda. Both great people to ctrl+f the threads for if you want the official party lines.

When are you turning these into a full-fledged coloring book, Bob Able?

A few updates from Medic Zero (2 and 3).
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors of Vladimir Putin's imminent demise are unfounded and false. Putin has been granted extraordinary health and longevity due to a satanic pact forged with the demon Mephistopheles, who has promised that Putin would reign in Russia "so long as Moscow remains above the waves." *Beat* In other news, families of the crew of the heavy cruiser Moskva are still desperately seeking any news about their loved ones.

* The much hyped, recently-released lasagna-flavored Bloody Mary Mix is yet another example of Western corporations stealing ideas from innovative Russian inventors. While this vile American take on the immensely popular Blyaat the Caat branded Vodka-flavored Methadone shot is obviously just an attempt to cash in with their ridiculous Garfield knock-off, the producers of Blyaat the Caat have rejected the Sisyphean task of demanding justice in corrupt Western courts and instead launched a new product, "Wormy Hairball Flavored crack cocaine," to allow fans of the show to experience Blyaat the Caat in a wholly new and authentic way. Plans for a 'fun size' package for the kiddies are in progress.

* The recent fiery destruction of Dmitry Peskov's favorite café was not, as some claim, an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin's spokesperson. There was simply a misunderstanding between employees of the expected amount and type of costume flare to be worn.

* In traffic news, Nevsky Propsekt in St. Petersburg is currently suffering long backups and congestion due to a sixteen-car pileup caused by the recently escaped and rampaging Nuclear Goat. Residents of the area are urged to consider alternate routes, potassium iodide pills to avoid radiation poisoning, and ritual offerings of blood-soaked hay should they encounter the demonic goat. Please remember that emergency vehicles including military responders, animal handlers, and occult scholars from St. Petersburg Eldritch University have the right of way, and to send any interesting or funny dash cam videos to us here at the studio.

* Rumors that a 'youth army' is being raised in Melitopol to fight the Ukrainian army are false. Any Youth Army raised will be sent to the Far East to free up trained Russian Army units. Operation 'Youth in Asia' is expected to provide thousands of new personnel to defend the front.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: In Melitopol, the occupiers teach schoolchildren to use weapons, and in technical schools they create a "youth army"

"In schools, the day begins with a search. In schools, they start teaching high school students from the 9th grade to use automatic weapons, and they do this in order to prepare them for some kind of "volunteer battalions", - said the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov

He added that the occupiers are already starting to create formations called "youth army" in technical schools and universities.


That, uh, may not work out the way they're hoping.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this precisely what the Progressive Caucus publicly asked Biden to do?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I want to be wrong.


NATO needs to plan for a Russia-Republican "Soviet" Union.
American local cops (KKK) were infiltrated/taken over gangster style, by Russia(USSR) way back in the 70's, that WAS the "Satanic Panic".
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One one hand, if you are actually going to have peace negotiations with an enemy, you are having to negotiate with the current government of that enemy, which of course is Putin.
It's up to the Russian people to change the government at this point in time.

I don't see any point in talks, since Putin is not going to peacefully withdrawal from all of Ukraine.
Russia would not respect any treaties anyway.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Isn't this precisely what the Progressive Caucus publicly asked Biden to do?


There are rare moments when progressives say things which are almost as dumb as the things that trumpublicans say all the time. But progressives, unlike trumpublicans, tend to withdraw those remarks.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GQP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russia. If they win (and that's better than even odds), then Ukraine will be hung out to dry. This isn't a betrayal of Ukraine by America or the Democrats, it's our sane leaders saying you might want to start angling for the best position possible that you can get with limited US support, because we're being infiltrated by Russians ourselves, and we're not going to be able to help nearly as much.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

benelane: Just because
[Fark user image image 720x715]


Where Harvey the Rabbit = Victory in Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were Russia, it's the kind of story I'd want to see happen.  Just sayin'
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The GQP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russia. If they win (and that's better than even odds), then Ukraine will be hung out to dry. This isn't a betrayal of Ukraine by America or the Democrats, it's our sane leaders saying you might want to start angling for the best position possible that you can get with limited US support, because we're being infiltrated by Russians ourselves, and we're not going to be able to help nearly as much.


Also "remove Putin" is not something that happens over a negotiating table
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Refusing to negotiate with Putin seems like a sound bite more than an actual policy by Kyiv. Of course, a soundbite like that can become policy by becoming too popular as a concept.

Realistically, the base conditions for a Ukraine peace deal are withdrawal of Russian troops, security guarantees and reparations. Removing the troops is the most clear cut. The other two items are harder to define and have more degrees. Plus, things get murkier when you try to define these conditions in the context of a cease-fire instead of a peace deal.
 
galahad05
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Refusing to negotiate with Putin seems like a sound bite more than an actual policy by Kyiv. Of course, a soundbite like that can become policy by becoming too popular as a concept.

Realistically, the base conditions for a Ukraine peace deal are withdrawal of Russian troops, security guarantees and reparations. Removing the troops is the most clear cut. The other two items are harder to define and have more degrees. Plus, things get murkier when you try to define these conditions in the context of a cease-fire instead of a peace deal.


Putin's Russia has reneged on every peace deal with Ukraine of the last 30 years.  Not an exaggeration.  EVERY treaty.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I've been distracted but I hope Biden is putting more pressure on Russia than on Ukraine.

/when it's good vs. evil, it's a clear choice.


I would say the massive sanctions and American HIMAR and other weapon systems being used to kill hundreds of Russians a day is putting more pressure on Russia than Ukraine.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MrBallou: MrBallou: yohohogreengiant: Midterms.

We're about to lose the ability to be the good -or at least not so bad guys- in terms of Ukraine as Putin's money gets Republicans back in charge in Congress. There will be incredible obstruction to aid by the traitors with rubles in their pockets.

It's the elephant in the room.

I want to be wrong.

You are not wrong. We are the baddies. Do not support the GOP agenda. They are not for good.

Even though a vast majority of good people are for good, the New Corrupt Republic lets the evil minority rule.

Nothing short of bloodletting will fix this.


What do you propose here?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't know how true this is but I've heard they don't have to wait long  before Putin drops dead on his own. Of course this is a common type of rumor and easily spread so who knows.


The worst people I know in my life tend to be the ones that hang on the longest.

Probably one of the worst hells for people who believe in an afterlife, but are pieces of garbage, is facing the end. They cling to life with every last measure.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: GoldSpider: Isn't this precisely what the Progressive Caucus publicly asked Biden to do?

There are rare moments when progressives say things which are almost as dumb as the things that trumpublicans say all the time. But progressives, unlike trumpublicans, tend to withdraw those remarks.


Yet here we have this news. Is the timing a coincidence?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I've been distracted but I hope Biden is putting more pressure on Russia than on Ukraine.

/when it's good vs. evil, it's a clear choice.


I'm sure Biden is. I'm also sure they're letting Ukraine know in no uncertain terms that come January 21, the money and weapons may stop coming and they need to be prepared for a new reality.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Blackhawk been circling for a while in the Adriatic.  Normal behavior, like training or something?  Hard to see on the trail, but its signal started down at water level (orange color) then it climbed and has been looping around.  My inner Tom Clancy wants it to be doing anti-sub stuff or something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbozutek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can anyone explain what's to be gained by attempting to negotiate with russia? Honestly I think reading peotry to a brick wall would have a more worthwhile outcome.

Even if a piece deal was signed tomorrow, completely in Ukraine's favour, who would be stupid enough to trust in it?

The whole idea of this makes no sense. There isn't even much value in the time it buys, because that generally favours the russians in this situation as they are the ones with the larger supply issues that dead time in the fighting aids.

Wtf?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Blackhawk been circling for a while in the Adriatic.  Normal behavior, like training or something?  Hard to see on the trail, but its signal started down at water level (orange color) then it climbed and has been looping around.  My inner Tom Clancy wants it to be doing anti-sub stuff or something.

[Fark user image 850x890]


There are multiple ferry routes in the area according to Google Earth. It could be a training exercise or some type of SAR assistance.
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The GQP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russia. If they win (and that's better than even odds), then Ukraine will be hung out to dry. This isn't a betrayal of Ukraine by America or the Democrats, it's our sane leaders saying you might want to start angling for the best position possible that you can get with limited US support, because we're being infiltrated by Russians ourselves, and we're not going to be able to help nearly as much.


The problem us the best deal Ukraine can get from Russia is extinction
 
RyogaM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Turbozutek: Can anyone explain what's to be gained by attempting to negotiate with russia? Honestly I think reading peotry to a brick wall would have a more worthwhile outcome.

Even if a piece deal was signed tomorrow, completely in Ukraine's favour, who would be stupid enough to trust in it?

The whole idea of this makes no sense. There isn't even much value in the time it buys, because that generally favours the russians in this situation as they are the ones with the larger supply issues that dead time in the fighting aids.

Wtf?


The only advantage is to try to shut up the appeasers and peace-at-any-cost politicians who want to cut off support for Ukraine who say, "Golly, shouldn't we at least try to negotiate a peaceful settlement, and if Ukraine refuses we need to shut them off. Russia is the reasonable one, they want peace talks."  When peace talks end up going nowhere, the supporters of Ukraine can then at least counter with the fact Ukraine tried.  In the end, it's all performative jerking-off because we have to deal with shiatty pols who don't understand Russia as well as Ukrainians do.  The more Russians are killed, the better the world is.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Turbozutek: Can anyone explain what's to be gained by attempting to negotiate with russia? Honestly I think reading peotry to a brick wall would have a more worthwhile outcome.

Even if a piece deal was signed tomorrow, completely in Ukraine's favour, who would be stupid enough to trust in it?

The whole idea of this makes no sense. There isn't even much value in the time it buys, because that generally favours the russians in this situation as they are the ones with the larger supply issues that dead time in the fighting aids.

Wtf?


Russia is not a passive actor in our media.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: My inner Tom Clancy wants it to be doing anti-sub stuff or something.


My deep technothriller knowledge based off of a two minute Google search shows that the ASW variant is the SH-60B Sea Hawk, not what's listed there. So I'd guess it's doing training or watching boats of some kind. I'd additionally point out that if it were a Sea Hawk they'd probably end up just passing on the one-yard-line instead of giving the ball to Beast Mode, so any enemy subs would just escape.

/Not still bitter
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Turbozutek: Can anyone explain what's to be gained by attempting to negotiate with russia? Honestly I think reading peotry to a brick wall would have a more worthwhile outcome.

Even if a piece deal was signed tomorrow, completely in Ukraine's favour, who would be stupid enough to trust in it?

The whole idea of this makes no sense. There isn't even much value in the time it buys, because that generally favours the russians in this situation as they are the ones with the larger supply issues that dead time in the fighting aids.

Wtf?


"Stop shooting our energy infrastructure and we won't burn all your power plants to the ground just in time for Christmas."
 
Fungal Infection
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harlee: Here we go. Using the new format. Comments, please.

[Fark user image 850x850][Fark user image 850x701]


I like it.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Midterms.

We're about to lose the ability to be the good -or at least not so bad guys- in terms of Ukraine as Putin's money gets Republicans back in charge in Congress. There will be incredible obstruction to aid by the traitors with rubles in their pockets.

It's the elephant in the room.

I want to be wrong.


Correct, this war will end in Russia's favor because Americans will vote for the GOP next week. The same GOP that tried to steal the last presidential election, they botched the response to COVID (over one million Americans died), they underfunded electric grid (look at Texas), underfunded water utilities (look at Jackson Mississippi), and tax-cuts for the wealthy.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: GoldSpider: Isn't this precisely what the Progressive Caucus publicly asked Biden to do?

There are rare moments when progressives say things which are almost as dumb as the things that trumpublicans say all the time. But progressives, unlike trumpublicans, tend to withdraw those remarks.


The main problem is, the longer the war goes on, the worse it is for everybody, including Ukraine. So if there can be any room for peace talks, Ukraine should be encouraged to drop the hard line and figure out what they could live with. Putin's only going away by death, and it seems like it's going to take natural death at this point. That could still be years away; can the world withstand sustaining support for Ukraine long enough? I don't think they can. Especially with Korea seeming like it's starting to flare up a bit at the moment, and of course China's rhetoric around Taiwan.

So it would certainly serve the U.S. interest to get the Ukraine war resolved before any of those other things divide our ability to support them (never mind the political realities that might change after Tuesday).

I don't know, though, that there really is any room for peace through diplomacy; Putin is in far too deep to accept anything that could be considered a loss. Ukraine isn't going to accept anything less than full territorial integrity, reparations, and maybe even demanding freedom to join NATO as it deems appropriate. I don't see how a compromise can be reached such that peace talks would be worthwhile.

It's also possible that these overtures are being made entirely to prove to whoever needs to hear it that the U.S. isn't trying to be a warmonger in its support of Ukraine. We might not really expect Ukraine to compromise on anything, but we have to be seen as much as a peacemaker as possible in order to retain support from those not very pleased about, for example, the financial cost of the support we're providing Ukraine. Such overtures might also serve to placate those in Russia who might be swayed from belief in Putin's claim that a West-aligned Ukraine is an existential threat to Russia's existence.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sometimes you can get good advice from unexpected sources.  I found this the other day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.