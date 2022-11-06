 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Hey, y'all, turns out that performing a C-Section is way harder than it looks on the TV   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also keeping alive a 31-week baby turns out to be a job for medical professionals. They made it look so easy on the Teevee!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA is an example of TMI.

Buncha lies, truth, WTF?, leading to "they lured her in, killed her, tried to keep the baby, failed."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is anyone else alarmed at the large number of mutants in Missouri?
 
Sarien
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is anyone else alarmed at the large number of mutants in Missouri?


Turns out that it's the show me state because it's full of cretins who don't words good.

What are you, some kind of libflake or snowtard?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If the baby was out of the womb shouldn't it count as a born baby? Or is there evidence it died before they hacked her open?
 
dready zim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We need Biden to purge the chuds in this country.

Barak will say to him "You don't have to do this, Joe". And Joe says "I am the only one that can, and you know it", as he loosens his tie so Dark Brandon takes over then starts feeding chuds into a wood chipper.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dready zim: [Fark user image image 850x444]
[Fark user image image 600x388]


I hope you feel really good about yourself making fun of murder victims you sick fark.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is anyone else alarmed at the large number of mutants in Missouri?


Found Senator Kelly's fark account.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dready zim: [Fark user image 850x444]
[Fark user image 600x388]


Yea awesome making fun of the pregnant woman who was shot, mutilated and burned.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need Biden to purge the chuds in this country.

Barak will say to him "You don't have to do this, Joe". And Joe says "I am the only one that can, and you know it", as he loosens his tie so Dark Brandon takes over then starts feeding chuds into a wood chipper.


One of the most well-known Black men on the planet and you don't know how to spell his name?
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't understand the thought process here. How the hell do you even get to "Gonna kidnap that thar woman and steal here baby. No one will ever know!"

Oh, and Dready, eat a bag of dicks.
 
