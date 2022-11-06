 Skip to content
(Twitter)   With verified accounts about to become worthless, some users are choosing to go out in style   (twitter.com) divider line
9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
We finally get to see how good a billionaire is at running a business.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
FREEDOM OF SPEECH!!! TWITLER IS BANNING THESE PEOPLE!!!! SECRET MUSLIN LIBERAL GAY TRANSGERMAN
 
buster_v
1 hour ago  
I'll be happy when this is over.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We finally get to see how good a billionaire is at running a business.


They run businesses as well as they run nations.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image image 362x268]


 Tom wanted to be everyone's friend. Bring back Tom!!!
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  
Years ago (before the 2016 elections), I wondered why they weren't charging the people who had millions of followers.

In a way, they're no different than advertisers, getting their messages in front of lots of eyeballs.  I thought the solution was relatively simple:

You give people some number of credits per day.  Each credit is good for one tweet to one person.  Thus, people who have millions of followers or who tweet hundreds of times per day to thousands of followers have to pay.

And then, people who pay to get thousands of followers to try to make themselves seem special would have to pay for that privilege.

... but the site's already been ruined, so too late for that sort of thing now.

/also thinks it's pretty dumb that being 'verified' doesn't lock your name to prevent changing it
//doesn't use Twitter
///didn't understand how people didn't have tweets of 'typing into a text box' when the prompt was 'what are you doing right now?'
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Twitter users, the phone is ringing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  
What a bunch of farking whiners.
 
Snort
1 hour ago  
wellbye.jpg
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Years ago (before the 2016 elections), I wondered why they weren't charging the people who had millions of followers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burn_The_Plows
1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games now, but come Monday morning there's going to be troll farms posting BS from "verified" spoof accounts. Which will then be picked up and amplified by news channels, *cough FoxNews cough* Q-people, podcasters, and/or so-called influencers. The gullible among us will vote accordingly before anyone retracts the BS.

Not to mention the discord those same people will sow on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning if a certain party loses a race.

I can almost guarantee that there will be a direct line from one or more of the "verified" accounts to some Y'all Qaeda attempted terrorism. I say attempted because they are morans and fail more often than not.
 
Nimbull
1 hour ago  
The funny part is people actually thought Twitter was wroth something at one point. All it ever has been is a glorified bloated ICQ client/server setup with a message size limit and a direct feed to advertisers.
 
thisispete
1 hour ago  
MySpace, Bebo, Tumblr, Google+, Vine, YikYak, Geocities ... so many social networks have come and gone, or are shadows of their former selves. Often due to unintended consequences of business decisions. That's ok. The internet is littered with failures - sometimes that's the only way to progress as a whole. Something will take Twitter's place. And maybe, just maybe, we'll all be better for it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
1 hour ago  

Nimbull: The funny part is people actually thought Twitter was wroth something at one point. All it ever has been is a glorified bloated ICQ client/server setup with a message size limit and a direct feed to advertisers.


Twitter was the backbone of Our Democracy and the last line of defense from the magat chuds.  It was the final point of light and love in this universe.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Nimbull: The funny part is people actually thought Twitter was wroth something at one point. All it ever has been is a glorified bloated ICQ client/server setup with a message size limit and a direct feed to advertisers.


That was basically what I thought when I first heard about it. I didn't think it would last a year. I may have been wrong.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Mugato: Nimbull: The funny part is people actually thought Twitter was wroth something at one point. All it ever has been is a glorified bloated ICQ client/server setup with a message size limit and a direct feed to advertisers.

That was basically what I thought when I first heard about it. I didn't think it would last a year. I may have been wrong.


The value of Twitter, or any online service, isn't the technology but the user base.

This is yet another thing that Elon Musk does not understand.
 
Nimbull
1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nimbull: The funny part is people actually thought Twitter was wroth something at one point. All it ever has been is a glorified bloated ICQ client/server setup with a message size limit and a direct feed to advertisers.

Twitter was the backbone of Our Democracy and the last line of defense from the magat chuds.  It was the final point of light and love in this universe.


Building houses on sand as fleeting as internet instant messaging companies is a bad idea.
 
Nick Nostril
1 hour ago  
Some day, hopefully soon, every green will be about Twitter.

/ still, getting my money's worth
 
ChrisDe
56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageI'm not verified on Twitter, but I've got something better. Fark Verification.
 
Russ1642
53 minutes ago  
He claimed he wanted to get rid of bots but instead got rid of all the real employees and the real users.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
51 minutes ago  

buster_v: I'll be happy when this is over.


I'll be happy when Twitter is over.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
46 minutes ago  
Reading the Tweet thread got me to do a dive into what my Twitter feed looks like at the moment. It's got a real "BURN THIS HELLISH PLACE, HAHA!" feel to it.
 
transporter_ii
46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We finally get to see how good a billionaire is at running a business.


I guess nobody has been paying attention to Starlink? I'm guessing everyone here lives in a city.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
45 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Oneiros: Years ago (before the 2016 elections), I wondered why they weren't charging the people who had millions of followers.

[Fark user image image 500x500]


Yes.  They have a service that those people are making use of.

When they were the only game in town, it made sense to charge those people (many of them millionaire actors and such) some sort of token fee to keep the system up.

Instead, they had people paying money to get fake followers, and getting paid to shill for companies by posting on said service.  And politicians who might spend thousands of dollars on rv and radio ads but got to use your service for free.

If you offer free services then people treat it like shiat.  Even some minor token cost changes how people think about it. But once the orange one got so engrained into the system it would've been difficult to change.

They could've also charged a token amount for creating an account, and tried to head off the bot farms selling followers, but you'd then keep out all of the people who don't want to be tracked and you don't get the people in who just want to see what it's like before they commit
 
SurelyShirley
42 minutes ago  

puffy999: FREEDOM OF SPEECH!!! TWITLER IS BANNING THESE PEOPLE!!!! SECRET MUSLIN LIBERAL GAY TRANSGERMAN


Yo, puffmeister! What's your beef with Transgermans?
 
Oneiros
42 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Marcus Aurelius: We finally get to see how good a billionaire is at running a business.

I guess nobody has been paying attention to Starlink? I'm guessing everyone here lives in a city.

[Fark user image image 711x149]


There's a whole thread about it.

https://m.fark.com/comments/12631304/new?from_page=stem#new
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image image 50x50]I'm not verified on Twitter, but I've got something better. Fark Verification.


Drew ought to be suing Musk for infringement of selling a subscription which contains a blue indicator of subscription status without verification of identity.

/I claim 50% of any legal awards or settlements as compensation for this idea.
 
Baron Krelve
41 minutes ago  

buster_v: I'll be happy when this is over.


America?
 
Mouser
40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We finally get to see how good a billionaire is at running a business.


Elon's just creating a new Twitter.
A better Twitter, with blackjack and hookers.
 
StoPPeRmobile
39 minutes ago  

buster_v: I'll be happy when this is over.


The spacebooksagrams will never end.
 
brilett
39 minutes ago  
Stupid is as stupid does, Elon.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  

toraque: Mugato: Nimbull: The funny part is people actually thought Twitter was wroth something at one point. All it ever has been is a glorified bloated ICQ client/server setup with a message size limit and a direct feed to advertisers.

That was basically what I thought when I first heard about it. I didn't think it would last a year. I may have been wrong.

The value of Twitter, or any online service, isn't the technology but the user base.

This is yet another thing that Elon Musk does not understand.


And a whoooole lot of Farkers.
 
suid
38 minutes ago  

buster_v: I'll be happy when this is over.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nimbull: The funny part is people actually thought Twitter was wroth something at one point. All it ever has been is a glorified bloated ICQ client/server setup with a message size limit and a direct feed to advertisers.

Twitter was the backbone of Our Democracy and the last line of defense from the magat chuds.  It was the final point of light and love in this universe.


You made me spill my tea.
/ New monitor.
// You owe me one.
 
Yaw String
34 minutes ago  

buster_v: I'll be happy when this is over.


I'm enjoying watching this slow-motion business train-wreck. Seeing one bad session after the next by a guy with no impulse control is mildly amusing. The only people I feel sorry for are the employees that were let go, but they at least don't have to put up with Captain Bligh.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Marcus Aurelius: We finally get to see how good a billionaire is at running a business.

They run businesses as well as they run nations.


Pssst tfg wasn't a billionaire. His debt load was more than his property value.

/Gates probably would be a good president actually
//He's smart enough to never be in politics
///For windows me
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
30 minutes ago  
I've got something better a verification verification! $7 a month we also do the turn your head and cough check.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  
As part of my schizophrenic life of gaining intelligence on the threats to democracy, I am obliged to visit some very right leaning social media sites.  Almost as if their talking points are being orchestrated, they are all agreed that this move is simply Musk stigginit to the woke lefties, and will teach them to complain about real patriots acting like fascists.  It's quite disturbing.
 
transporter_ii
23 minutes ago  
Oneiros:There's a whole thread about it.

That's a thread about a new a data cap. The congestion and slow speeds started months ago.

It's similar to me trying to move up to 3 Mbps DSL, when the company can't even deliver 1.5 because they oversold the lines.

The caps may help some, but they are going to have to help a hell of a lot to fix what I have seen on the Starlink connections I have had to use.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
20 minutes ago  

thisispete: MySpace, Bebo, Tumblr, Google+, Vine, YikYak, Geocities ... so many social networks have come and gone, or are shadows of their former selves. Often due to unintended consequences of business decisions. That's ok. The internet is littered with failures - sometimes that's the only way to progress as a whole. Something will take Twitter's place. And maybe, just maybe, we'll all be better for it.


The important thing is the friends we made along the way.  And the fact that they didn't press charges.
 
MightyMerkin
17 minutes ago  
Twitter has been reduced back to "poop is coming out."
 
TheDirtyNacho
12 minutes ago  

MightyMerkin: Twitter has been reduced back to "poop is coming out."


That's all twitter has ever been, with infinite monkeys applied to it.
 
Barricaded Gunman
10 minutes ago  

buster_v: I'll be happy when this is over.


"It's over," said Barricaded Gunman, zipping up his pants and turning away from Musk's grave. "Now, on to Mar-a-Largo."
 
Pugdaddyk
10 minutes ago  

thisispete: MySpace, Bebo, Tumblr, Google+, Vine, YikYak, Geocities ... so many social networks have come and gone, or are shadows of their former selves. Often due to unintended consequences of business decisions. That's ok. The internet is littered with failures - sometimes that's the only way to progress as a whole. Something will take Twitter's place. And maybe, just maybe, we'll all be better for it.


I first heard of Fark in 2004 or 5? How long has Fark been alive? Are some of the first users still here? I set up an account in 2005 if I recall. Forgot all the login details, so made this one years later.

/I'm seriously asking
// Surely, someone knows
/// not calling you Shirley
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

buster_v: I'll be happy when this is over.


I'm told those were my first words.
 
KCinPA
5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Some day, hopefully soon, every green will be about Twitter.

/ still, getting my money's worth


Like today? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
