(KY3 Springfield)   When you steal from a clothing store, and both of you take separate vehicles, be sure to work out which way you are going to go   (ky3.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Misdemeanor, people face misdemeanor charges, Crime, Theft, clothing store, Springfield Police Department, quick getaway, stole merchandise  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bumper cars!
 
Kraig57
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Act in haste, repent in leisure.
/But he who hesitates is lost.
//Never judge a book by its cover.
///What you see is what you get.
/VLoose lips, sink ships...
VLife is very short, and there's no time for fussing or fighting, my friend.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of my favorite thrifts has an armed guard around the weekends and sale days. I mostly buy sealed DVDs so I I have a running gag of putting the sensor equipped items out in front of me to set of the alarm and make eye contact with the guard. He's actually there because a lot of the customers pay in cash, so we make eye contact and he know this honky has paid for his items.

I feel sorry for the people trying to find the missed tags. When I find one on the ground, I pop it into a pocket so nobody will find it on first pass.
 
