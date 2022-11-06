 Skip to content
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The Coast Guard recruiters dropped me off at Orange County Airport (named John Wayne Airport later the same year) and flew into Oakland Airport to be picked up and dropped off at the gates to the west coast boot camp on Government Island, Alameda, CA (now know as Coast Guard Island). It was uneventful compared to the following nine weeks of basic training. My first unit out of basic training was right back in OC on an 82" patrol boat out of Newport Beach.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Make that 82' not "

duh
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Mom worked in operations for Pan Am in the 60's. Pan Am let families fly basically for the taxes applicable. We all flew to Lisbon.  From there we toured Europe. I was six.

DC-8 Clipper
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
14 hours from Atlanta to Tokyo

I couldn't sleep even after chasing 2 Tylenol PM with 4 cocktails. It wasn't until I sat on the edge of my hotel bed when I woke up about 5am the next morning still in my clothes and shoes.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1980. I had driven my then girlfriend, later wife, later ex wife (long story) from the East Coast to California then flew home.

I was a simple country boy, unused to big city ways, but I thought it was cool at the time. Of course, those were the days when you could get on a flight that was not jam packed, and they hadn't made the seats 90% of the average person's width.

I was once on a 'dead head' flight from Hawaii to LA. There were 5 passengers and I had a whole row to put the arm rests up and stretch out to sleep.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MrBallou: I was once on a 'dead head' flight from Hawaii to LA. There were 5 passengers and I had a whole row to put the arm rests up and stretch out to sleep.


As I recall, the flight attendants were bored and we ended up having an orgy, but I might have dreamed that part.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was probably 10 or so, so early 1970s. My mother and I had gone to Birmingham, Alabama for a distant relative's funeral. I have no exact recall of how we got there, I am assuming we rode in a car with someone who was staying longer.

Anyway, mom and I flew back to Atlanta. I know it was a jet, I'm guessing a DC-9. Because I'm a kid, probably the only one on the flight, I get to hang out in the cockpit and talk to the pilots. There were no questions about gladiator movies or Turkish prisons.

I got a set of plastic wings. The first set said "Jr. Stewardess" and they traded them out for "Jr. Pilot." At some point after that I realized that girls got to see the galley, not the cokpit.
The flight was short. We probably spent as much time taxiing at each end of the flight as the actual time in air, which from Birmingham to Atlanta was climb out, cruise for about 2 minutes, and then descend. So I am pretty sure no food service.

We took off after sunset, so it was cool seeing stuff at night. Actually, it still is, 50 years later.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no memory of it as I was just a few weeks old, maternal grandfather passed away, Mom flew from LAX to the Twin Cities. It was probably her first airplane flight too, probably not made easier by carting a newborn along.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wasn't quite two yet so I don't remember the flight itself. All I *do* know about it is that it was about a week after The Blizzard of '78 so we basically escaped the snow for what was supposed to be February vacation week (turned out to be *weeks* for Mom, who was a teacher) to go visit my aunt & uncle in North Carolina.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Atlanta to Orlando-April 5, 1968. The night before, the news broke of MLK's assassination and the only thing Mom said was "I'm glad we're getting out of town. We took off into a thunderstorm and landed in another one.

/ Great introduction to Florida
// Orlando still sucks
/// It's only bigger now
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Detroit to Vegas for my friend's wedding. It was an Elvis-themed wedding, so I had a barber give me some rockabilly sideburns. The TSA guy said I looked like Wolverine, which made me feel pretty cool.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To Disney World in '85. I was 15 and probably looked younger. My mom and aunt were a few rows in front of me, busy with younger cousins, so I relocated to the back of the plain (most flights weren't jampacked from seating algorithms back then) and chain smoked for most of it, and no one batted an eye.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was 19 and flying from PA to FL to attend the Blockbuster Bowl. Looking out the window, all I could see was terrain, roads, buildings, etc. I was devastated and felt lied to. The wonderful country I have called home my entire life looked nothing like this

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing was clearly marked. I had no idea what states I was flying over and didn't know I was even in Florida until we landed. That was the day I lost my childhood innocence.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was 8, it was 1982. My family flew Republic Airlines from the east coast to Phoenix. My ticket was free because of a promotion from Chex cereal and a bunch of saved box tops. Pretty uneventful.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
3hr flights to San Antonio.

Flight was cool... little did I know that 16 hours later we' d be standing in formation getting yelled and dropping/picking up our luggage for what seemed like an hour.

At that point I was thinking, "what the fark have i gotten myself into?"
 
Bondith
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The first one I remember was Vancouver to Edmonton to visit cousins.  We flew above the cloud tops and I was disappointed to look out the window and not see Care Bears.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NY to Paris on a TWA DC-3.  I don't remember Paris, but I'm told I slept in a bureau drawer.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In high school, flying off to visit a college campus, since I was putting in an application and my parents though I had a decent chance of being accepted.  I knew otherwise, but whatever, my first time in an airplane and a short vacation from their hoarder house.

I didn't get in to that college, as I expected.  But the plane right was certainly a different experience.
 
