Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Open Mic 2

Description: No particular theme for this, just post your best photo(s) you haven't entered before. Difficulty: All normal Farktography rules apply regarding post-processing, including no stacked exposures or HDR, etc.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maine sunrise, August 2022. Not stacked or HDR, just fill flash for the foreground.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0275 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Many Colors In November"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Scenic Road"

Fowler's Hollow State Park near New Germantown, Pennsylvania
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Sunny Mountain"

Juniata River near Millerstown, Pennsylvania
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0256 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kintla Lake, Glacier National Park
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Saint Paul Lake, south of Troy, MT
full spectrum camera with 590nm filter
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ilford PanF ISO 50 developed in Caffenol
Olympus Pen F, 42mm F1.2
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Eintract Frankfurt home opener vs Bayern Munich

(Home supporters section)
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Dueling Ebony Jewelwings
/Biltmore Estate, Ashville, NC
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pre-Eclipse full moon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Totality

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water drop collisions make for some cool shapes
Fark user imageView Full Size

Water Droplet Parasol by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kitty sisters (Buttercup and Cricket)
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


View from Aspen Mountain, Colorado
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shrooms
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autumn funeral procession; shot while driving...with a manual focus lens.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just for a laugh 🙂

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
