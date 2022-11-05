 Skip to content
(Bleeping Computer)   None of this would have made sense 20 years ago: bootleg ebook site goes viral on TikTok, resulting in domains seized by LE   (bleepingcomputer.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
began displaying a message stating that the service was seized by the US DOJ and the Postal Inspection Service

Oh fark. The PIS?  Well, kiss your asses goodbye.  What the fark were you thinking?  shiat, had it just been some copyright infringement, and especially if you're white and rich already, you might have been fine, but then you had to get the PIS involved. fark.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: began displaying a message stating that the service was seized by the US DOJ and the Postal Inspection Service

Oh fark. The PIS?  Well, kiss your asses goodbye.  What the fark were you thinking?  shiat, had it just been some copyright infringement, and especially if you're white and rich already, you might have been fine, but then you had to get the PIS involved. fark.


RIF

"However, the U.S. Postal Inspector's office told BleepingComputer they were credited in the seizure notice by mistake."
 
thisispete
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I worked at a university someone cracked my password and downloaded a bunch of articles one night from databases. My work email was publicly listed on the university's site, so they could easily find my user name. I expect they turned up on this site or something similar.

The IT office caught it and I changed my password to something more complicated and started switching it more often. I'm sure this kind of thing is very common.
 
