 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   It's the first show of November, Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) features songs that peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 this month, this week's Birthday Hour and the conclusion of the Superman story "The Dead Voice" and the start of "Counterfeit Money"   (tunein.com) divider line
8
    More: Live  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2022 at 7:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the moment dealing with severe feline "CUDDLE ME" interference.
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good evening!

Hug your cat.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unseasonably warm today, got up to 77. I DON'T want to turn the AC on but may have to in order to sleep.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Unseasonably warm today, got up to 77. I DON'T want to turn the AC on but may have to in order to sleep.


Warmer than L.A. It was 71 earlier today.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Good evening!

Hug your cat.


Now that I'm at my "listening post" next to the Telefunken, Sophie has taken her position on the sofa beside me, sleeping and purring.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The song that was deliberately sabotaged by the fade before the end, but it made #1 anyway.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.