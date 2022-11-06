 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Drone footage of damage done in Idabel, TX by last night's monster tornadoes   (youtube.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Idabel is OK

but yep, kinda funny seeing the jeep on its side, and the ratty RV untouched
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chewed up and spit out
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Before GPS and smartphones, I got lost up around there once. Couldn't say much about the town, but I like that sort of rural America. Especially in spring.
 
cefm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Idabel turned into Idaho.
 
duderman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's just weather.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Idabel..... TX?
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Judging the meandering path of destruction I'd say the tornado was drunk.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Idabeleaving.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Missed all the trailer parks oddly enough
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My out-laws once tried to make me an indentured servant at their pecan farm in Idabel. Big pecan-growing area there.

All that to say: I think those may be pecan groves that got clobbered. 😢
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Three Little Pigs | CoComelon Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs
Youtube 2s7cz6p7jew

Given what we know about the potential weather damage that can happen in "Tornado Alley", it's surprising that very few people actually took this bit of elementary education to heart.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: My out-laws once tried to make me an indentured servant at their pecan farm in Idabel. Big pecan-growing area there.

All that to say: I think those may be pecan groves that got clobbered. 😢


Would those be PEE-can or Pih-CAHN groves?
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Zul the Magnificent: My out-laws once tried to make me an indentured servant at their pecan farm in Idabel. Big pecan-growing area there.

All that to say: I think those may be pecan groves that got clobbered. 😢

Would those be PEE-can or Pih-CAHN groves?


No idear.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Zul the Magnificent: My out-laws once tried to make me an indentured servant at their pecan farm in Idabel. Big pecan-growing area there.

All that to say: I think those may be pecan groves that got clobbered. 😢

Would those be PEE-can or Pih-CAHN groves?

No idear.


With those groves gone, I suppose you're going to warsh your hands of the whole thing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Same shiat, different trailer park.

/the shiat winds be with you
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
oh no!! I hope the guns are okay and the bigots who want to subjugate women weren't hurt!
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That wasn't a particularly powerful tornado.
Just sayin'
 
