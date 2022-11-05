 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET Noise Factor hits the interwebs with Headstones, Sasquatch, Electric Wizard, Slift, a brand new track from Filter and many more. Also, playing guitar is expensive, and a surprising band is played for the first time tonight   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Earlier this week I was listening to the Halloween show and MrsRT came into the room.  She asked what I was listening to and got all excited when I told her it was NF and that if that show was that good that we'd certainly have to listen to it live tonight.

She needs to work on her sarcasm a bit as I could see right through that proclamation.

I enjoyed the show fwiw.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: I enjoyed the show fwiw.


Then it's all worth it!
 
