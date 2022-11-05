 Skip to content
(Twitter)   SHOT: QAnon influencer forks $8 over like a dummy, doesn't get his coveted blue checkmark, asks Elon what's up. CHASER: Banninated   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The team responsible for rolling out the checks has been sacked.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bet they didn't return the 8$ though.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can you imagine paying eight dollars to become an international laughingstock?

Money well spent.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha...

Carry on.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Early access to select new features."

Pay us $8/mo, and you'll get access to whatever we might eventually give you for $8/mo.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Can you imagine paying eight dollars to become an international laughingstock?

Money well spent.


It could be worse, one jack arse paid 44 Billion for that privilege.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: bloobeary: Can you imagine paying eight dollars to become an international laughingstock?

Money well spent.

It could be worse, one jack arse paid 44 Billion for that privilege.


Okay. You win the internet for the whole rest of the day. But only provided it isn't powered by starlink.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: sdd2000: bloobeary: Can you imagine paying eight dollars to become an international laughingstock?

Money well spent.

It could be worse, one jack arse paid 44 Billion for that privilege.

Okay. You win the internet for the whole rest of the day. But only provided it isn't powered by starlink.*


* this offer not valid in the Ukraine

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/ukraine-lost-access-to-1-300-starlink-terminals-over-a-funding-issue/ar-AA13MlPd
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah, Elon Musk ruining Twitter has been the catharsis I've needed for a while.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I always wanted to see Twitter destroyed, I just didn't think it'd happen this way.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lol imagine paying for more features on a website
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: lol imagine paying for more features on a website


Seriously. What sort of idiot would do that?
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khitsicker: bet they didn't return the 8$ though.


losing 4 mill a day means you can't afford to return 8 bucks
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: JerseyTim: lol imagine paying for more features on a website

Seriously. What sort of idiot would do that?


especially when the owner works in tandem to push horrendous takes and magnify fringe perspectives and zombie accounts controlled by his mods.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You've been verified. Verified a dumazz.
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: JerseyTim: lol imagine paying for more features on a website

Seriously. What sort of idiot would do that?


What kind of idiot would be gifted Total Fark for a month?
 
Artist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Testiclaw: khitsicker: bet they didn't return the 8$ though.

losing 4 mill a day means you can't afford to return 8 bucks


Didn't TFG cash a check for $7.00?
 
sirrerun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: JerseyTim: lol imagine paying for more features on a website

Seriously. What sort of idiot would do that?


Username checks out
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Suddenly, all us non Total Farkers are looking pretty smug.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Testiclaw: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: JerseyTim: lol imagine paying for more features on a website

Seriously. What sort of idiot would do that?

especially when the owner works in tandem to push horrendous takes and magnify fringe perspectives and zombie accounts controlled by his mods.


Why are you here?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Artist: Testiclaw: khitsicker: bet they didn't return the 8$ though.

losing 4 mill a day means you can't afford to return 8 bucks

Didn't TFG cash a check for $7.00?


13 cents.

https://patch.com/district-columbia/washingtondc/donald-trump-once-cashed-13-cent-check-incredible-true-stories
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just moved to Mastodon.  No way am I paying for my blue check. I make almost a dozen post a decade and twitter is losing that
 
sirrerun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Artist: Testiclaw: khitsicker: bet they didn't return the 8$ though.

losing 4 mill a day means you can't afford to return 8 bucks

Didn't TFG cash a check for $7.00?


Thirteen cents.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

educated: Testiclaw: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: JerseyTim: lol imagine paying for more features on a website

Seriously. What sort of idiot would do that?

especially when the owner works in tandem to push horrendous takes and magnify fringe perspectives and zombie accounts controlled by his mods.

Why are you here?


because you touch yourself
 
sirrerun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Artist: Testiclaw: khitsicker: bet they didn't return the 8$ though.

losing 4 mill a day means you can't afford to return 8 bucks

Didn't TFG cash a check for $7.00?

13 cents.

https://patch.com/district-columbia/washingtondc/donald-trump-once-cashed-13-cent-check-incredible-true-stories


Ooh. I just HAD to type it out.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: lol imagine paying for more features on a website


Even though I regularly boycott Fark for weeks at a time, it's objectively a better site than Twitter, which I occasionally boycotted for months at a time. It's easy to navigate, and to get a representative sampling of the news, all I have to do is browse the submitted (not necessarily greenlit) headlines in TF.

// Since the mods are insufferable pricks who have sexual relations with beasts of the forest and glen, restricting it to greened articles wouldn't give me a broad enough sampling.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

khitsicker: bet they didn't return the 8$ though.


Why would they give him his $4 back?
They have to process the payment once when they get it and that takes 100% of that $2.
He isn't gonna see that dollar ever again.

/ Cost him 2 bits just to send an email to ask.
// And that is just my 2¢.
/// penny for your thoughts
 
ongbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

khitsicker: bet they didn't return the 8$ though.


$8 is $8
 
mistahtom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: You've been verified. Verified a dumazz.


I believe that Musk gave that dude the coveted Limga status.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed in Felicia Day, she still has an account and the check mark.
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Ah, Elon Musk ruining Twitter has been the catharsis I've needed for a while.


It reminds me of the week my Mom joined Facebook.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Suddenly, all us non Total Farkers are looking pretty smug.


well, shiat
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nicholas m schumacher: farkitallletitend: You've been verified. Verified a dumazz.

I believe that Musk gave that dude the coveted Limga status.


We're turbo dudes now

iwastesomuchtime.comView Full Size
 
