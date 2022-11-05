 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Time)   Remember, remember that we wouldn't say "you guys" today without a certain Mr. Fawkes   (time.com) divider line
8
    More: Vintage, Grammatical person, Guy Fawkes Night, ingenious new words, Gunpowder Plot, House of Lords, arch-villain, utter defeat of the Gunpowder Plot, 18th century  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2022 at 11:05 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to that anonymous thing?
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dammit, I knew I forgot to burn something today.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they had ball caps, they'd have "Make Britain Catholic Again" stitched on them.
 
killershark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As A Midwesterner, I'm really hoping "you guys" will someday be considered gender neutral. Because there is no way someone from the upper Midwest call make "y'all" sound natural.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dennysgod: [64.media.tumblr.com image 500x280]


Done. Fished.  Get the lights.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.