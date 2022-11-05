 Skip to content
Basic primer on leaving the Bird Tube for another tube

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I use Twitter, it's nearly always open on my screen and I'm checking it constantly. Conversely, I only check Mastodon once every few hours.

Huh. That's how I use Twitter. I have all the Twitter notifications turned off, and I tend to check Twitter a few times during the day. Same with Instagram, which I mostly have to see what artwork my daughter posts. I follow about four accounts on Instagram.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sooo... it's basically USENET?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks, but I've already switched to the boob tube.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Deveyn: Sooo... it's basically USENET?


Basically.  Does Usenet still even work?
 
